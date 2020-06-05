A look at the new suites inside a historic Nantucket hotel

"We're very excited to reopen and start welcoming people back to Nantucket and to the hotel."

The Jared Coffin House on Nantucket.
The Jared Coffin House on Nantucket. –Jared Coffin House
By
, Boston.com Staff
June 5, 2020 | 5:58 PM

The Jared Coffin House, a historic mansion in downtown Nantucket, is reopening June 15 with social distancing measures in place, brand new suites on the way, and a revitalized restaurant that was “a Nantucket staple for many years,” said Jason Curtis, general manager of the hotel.

The 1845 structure, built by whaling merchant Jared Coffin, is part of White Elephant Resorts and “one of the original Nantucket mansions built in the Nantucket downtown area,” Curtis said. The property will debut new accommodations and a new restaurant this season, which includes four suites, a new guest room, and the Tap Room.

“We’re very excited to reopen and start welcoming people back to Nantucket and to the hotel,” Curtis said. “We’ll take every precaution possible to make sure that our guests and employees are safe at all times.”

The Jared Coffin House sign. —Jared Coffin House
The new suites, which had been set to debut in May, won’t be available until late summer due to construction delays because of the public health crisis, Curtis said.

The four new suites and guest room are in addition to the hotel’s 30 mansion guest rooms and 13 guest rooms next door at the Daniel Webster House. The four new suites will be named after famous Nantucket women from centuries past: Maria Mitchell, Anna Gardener, Lucretia Coffin Mott, and Mary Coffin Starbuck.

“We’re just steps from what historically was called Petticoat Row,” Curtis said. “A lot of the men during the whaling days were out for months at a time and the ladies were entrepreneurs and businesswomen and they got to work and operated in that downtown area close to the hotel. We’re excited to share that story.”

The foyer inside the Jared Coffin House. —Jared Coffin House

In response to the COVID-19 crisis and the lodging guidelines released by the state, Curtis said some hotel hallways have been converted into one-way spaces for better social distancing.

“We’re lucky we have a lot of large spaces in our lobby, library, and parlor areas that will help to accommodate that social distancing,” Curtis said. “Wherever you are not able to do that, we’re implementing signage and requiring social distancing and the wearing of face masks.”

The hotel has spent considerable capital focusing on new cleaning technology, Curtis said, such as electrostatic disinfecting spraying guns for public areas and guest rooms. The hotel has also invested heavily in PPE and hand sanitizer, he said, which will be available for all guests and employees.

“We feel that our standards are going to be far above and beyond any of the new requirements from both the state and CDC,” Curtis said.

A rendering of a new suite inside the Jared Coffin House. —Jared Coffin House

The new suites were designed by Nantucket interior designer Audrey Sterk.

“She was able to come up with some really great designs that not only capture the historical feel that the hotel has — with the dark, walnut woods and four-poster beds — but also bring in some of that natural beachy feel to the rooms as well,” Curtis said.

The suites, done in foggy grays, robin-egg blues, and soft neutrals, feature custom furniture, four-poster king beds, sitting areas with TVs, and original wood floors from the 1840s. The spacious bathrooms feature glass-enclosed walk-in showers and slate gray tile. The rooms showcase original oil paintings that depict Nantucket’s whaling days. Two of the suites will be ADA compliant.

A rendering of a new suite inside the Jared Coffin House. —Jared Coffin House

The hotel partners with New York’s Priority Bicycles and keeps a fleet of more than 20 bicycles for guests. Those who book a suite will receive two designated bikes for use throughout their stay, Curtis said.

“One of the big draws for Nantucket is a lot of the bike paths,” Curtis said.

The 2020 season also brings changes in dining at the hotel.

Patio dining at the Jared Coffin House. —Jared Coffin House
The Tap Room, located on the lower level of the hotel beneath the lobby and library, has been “brought to life again,” Curtis said.

“That was a Nantucket staple for many years and we’ll be bringing that back,” said Curtis. “Part of the renovation is getting that restaurant space up and running after about a 15- to 20-year hiatus.”

The hotel’s restaurant, Nantucket Prime, which offered seasonal outdoor dining, will become Nantucket Tap Room with both indoor and outdoor seating, he said. The restaurant seats 45 people and is ADA compliant.

“We’ll now be able to provide year-round dining, something that we didn’t have in the past,” Curtis said.

However, only outdoor dining will be permitted at first, in line with the state’s guidelines for reopening restaurants, he said. Guests can order lunch and dinner. As for breakfast, the hotel will no longer offer its breakfast buffet.

“That changed a little bit due to COVID-19,” Curtis said. “In the past, we offered a full expanded continental breakfast to our guests, buffet style. One of the changes we’re making upon reopening is we’re converting that to a more grab-and-go situation.”

The Daniel Webster House. —Jared Coffin House

The starting rate for a guest room is $195 per night and the starting rate for a new suite is $700 per night. The hotel is not pet friendly, but accommodates service animals.

The island’s abundance of trails, bike paths, and beaches makes Nantucket the perfect place for travelers looking to social distance this summer, Curtis said.

“With everything that’s going on right now and the hesitation people are going to have with crowds and reentering into public life, I think one thing that Nantucket offers is that space to enjoy the outdoors and still have that social distancing aspect on the beaches, the bike paths, and all of our preservation land,” Curtis said.

