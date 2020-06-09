Delta will suspend service at another New England airport next month

"Suspending operations at these airports will reduce costs where customer demand is low."

A Delta Air Lines aircraft.
A Delta Air Lines aircraft. –Bloomberg photo by Brent Lewin
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
June 9, 2020

Delta Air Lines is suspending service at another New England airport next month in an effort to lower costs due to the coronavirus pandemic, the airline announced Friday.

Related Links

The Atlanta-based airline, which reports an 85 percent reduction in its second quarter schedule due to the public health crisis, will suspend service at Bangor International Airport in Bangor, Maine, beginning July 8.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is permitting airlines to adjust service where it is “reasonable and practicable,” the airline wrote in a press release. In May, the airline suspended service at T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick, R.I., and Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester, N.H.

Advertisement

Bangor International Airport is one of 11 U.S. airports where Delta will suspend service in July. The 11 airports have “very low customer demand” and make up about 5 percent of the domestic airports Delta serves, according to the company. Delta is also indefinitely suspending service at Ottawa International Airport in Ontario, Canada, beginning June 21.

“As the world responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta continues to face an unprecedented impact to our business, and suspending operations at these airports will reduce costs where customer demand is low,” said Sandy Gordon, senior vice president of domestic airport operations for Delta, in the press release. “We will move quickly to work with affected customers, whose patience we sincerely appreciate as we navigate this unprecedented time together.”

Delta has extended waived change fees through Sept. 30, and employees will be provided pay protection through Sept. 30.

The other 10 airports where Delta is suspending service in July are Aspen Pitkin County Airport in Aspen, Colo.; Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich.; Coastal Carolina Regional Airport in New Bern, N.C.; Erie International Airport in Erie, Penn.; Fort Smith Regional Airport in Fort Smith Ariz.; General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport in Peoria, Ill.; Lincoln Airport in Lincoln, Neb.; Santa Barbara Airport in Santa Barbara, Calif.; Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Avoca, Penn.; Williston Basin International Airport in Williston, N.D.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Delta announced it will continue to cap seating and block middle seats through September in an effort to “make more space for safer travel.”

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Travel Transportation New England Travel Maine Coronavirus Maine Travel

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
American Airlines Flight
Flights
'Bring on summer': American Airlines is expanding its July schedule June 9, 2020 | 5:22 PM
A man holds a smartphone, with the Google Maps app open.
Travel
Google Maps will now alert travelers about COVID-19 restrictions June 9, 2020 | 5:06 PM
The Boston Harbor Hotel
Hotels
Here's how the guest experience will change when Boston Harbor Hotel reopens June 8, 2020 | 4:51 PM
A luxury rental on the Cape.
CAPE TRAVEL
Looking to rent on the Cape this summer? Here's what you should know. June 7, 2020 | 1:19 PM
The Jared Coffin House on Nantucket.
Travel
A look at the new suites inside a historic Nantucket hotel June 5, 2020 | 5:58 PM
A Delta Air Lines passenger jet plane approaches Logan Airport in Boston.
Flights
Here is what Delta is doing to promote social distancing on flights this summer June 4, 2020 | 12:23 PM
Boston skyline
Reopening
Read reopening guidelines for Mass. hotels, motels, and other lodging May 29, 2020 | 5:26 PM
Heart Pond in Chelmsford.
Beaches
This town closed its beaches Friday May 29, 2020 | 1:41 PM
A pair of American Airlines jets are parked on the airport apron in Miami.
Flights
American Airlines says demand for air travel is increasing May 28, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Great Wolf Lodge in Fitchburg.
Coronavirus
How COVID-19 is changing buffets at hotels and airline lounges May 27, 2020 | 3:48 PM
Masked passengers on a Six Flags ride.
Travel
What to know if you're making a trip to Six Flags this summer May 27, 2020 | 3:43 PM
The empty Central Plaza at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park on May 6, 2020.
Travel
Walt Disney World presenting plans for reopening parks May 26, 2020 | 6:12 PM
Franklin Park Zoo Lions
Reopening
2 Mass. zoos are reopening in June. Here's what to know if you go. May 26, 2020 | 1:57 PM
FILE - This Wednesday, July 17, 2019 file photo shows Southwest Airlines planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. The Transportation Department's inspector general said in a report Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 that Southwest Airlines continues to fly airplanes with safety concerns, putting 17 million passengers at risk, while federal officials do a poor job overseeing the airline. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Travel
Southwest CEO says summer will determine whether he will 'radically restructure' the company May 22, 2020 | 5:21 PM
Manchester, MA., 06/27/14, The cliffs and white sand at Singing Beach are a beautifil backdrop for Maureen Cary, cq. For a story on Cape Ann as a vacation destination. Section:Magazine Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff (The Boston Globe.
Beaches
A popular beach is opening Monday — but you have to live in town to go May 22, 2020 | 2:57 PM
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky
Airbnb
Here's what Airbnb's CEO said about travel right now May 22, 2020 | 12:58 PM
The Boston Children's Museum is a family favorite.
Travel
These are Boston's most popular virtual tours May 20, 2020 | 5:29 PM
JetBlue-logan-airport
JetBlue
How travelers on JetBlue will spread out through early July May 20, 2020 | 10:50 AM
Race Point Beach in Provincetown.
Beaches
What Cape Cod officials are saying about going to the beach this summer May 20, 2020 | 9:38 AM
FILE - This Wednesday, July 17, 2019 file photo shows Southwest Airlines planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. The Transportation Department's inspector general said in a report Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 that Southwest Airlines continues to fly airplanes with safety concerns, putting 17 million passengers at risk, while federal officials do a poor job overseeing the airline. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Flights
Southwest is finalizing 'voluntary separation packages' May 15, 2020 | 4:10 PM
The Disney Dream departs Port Canaveral, Fla.
Travel
Meet the people who can't wait to get back on a cruise ship May 13, 2020 | 5:34 PM
Paul Hartshorn, Jr.
Travel
A Cape Cod native on life as a flight attendant during the coronavirus pandemic May 13, 2020 | 2:12 PM
Amtrak's Northeast Regional train.
Amtrak
Amtrak customers without face coverings will be denied service May 12, 2020 | 3:56 PM
The Morgan family from left to right: Andrew, Bella, Jason, Zach, Jen, Efa, and Eliza.
Travel
'We were so moved': A local travel company's reaction to the community's support of a Boston nurse May 12, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Flights
Here's how air travel could change due to COVID-19 May 12, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Travel
The airline business is terrible. It will probably get even worse. May 11, 2020 | 11:44 AM
A Delta Air Lines aircraft.
Flights
Delta will temporarily suspend service at 2 New England airports May 11, 2020 | 10:58 AM
Logan Airport
Coronavirus
This budget airline at Logan Airport will begin temperature screenings June 1 May 8, 2020 | 3:48 PM
Crane Beach in Ipswich.
Travel
Trustees of Reservations opens 13 more Mass. properties May 8, 2020 | 2:54 PM
JetBlue
Free Flights
Here's how to nominate health care workers for a free JetBlue flight May 7, 2020 | 11:48 AM