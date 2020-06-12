Cape Cod officials report an increase in traffic, hotel bookings

"The floodgates opened" on bookings immediately after Gov. Baker's announcement that Massachusetts was ready to enter Phase 2 of the reopening,

Last summer’s Sagamore Bridge traffic.
The Sagamore Bridge in 2014. –The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET 3 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
June 12, 2020

Immediately after Gov. Charlie Baker’s Saturday announcement that Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase reopening plan would begin Monday, “the floodgates opened” at hotels and resorts across Cape Cod, according to Wendy Northcross, CEO of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce.

Related Links

“Web traffic increased and reservation desks started to get really really busy,” Northcross said in a press conference Thursday. “They had been getting an increased amount of calls, but it was on June 6 that, kind of, the floodgates opened and people thought, ‘Yes, it’s OK to plan my vacation.'”

On May 29, the state released the guidelines for reopening hotels, motels, and lodging, scheduled to open in Phase 2. Hotels will have to follow a checklist that includes social distancing, hygiene protocols, staffing and operations, and cleaning and disinfecting.

Advertisement

After Baker’s announcement, thousands of room nights for short-term stays were booked at Cape resorts and hotels for the months of June, July, and August, Northcross said.

“So that is good news,” she said.

Rental properties on the Cape have seen an increase in activity this week as well, with one-month and two-month long stays selling out inventory. The travel industry was seeing a move away from longer stays, Ryan Castle, CEO of Cape Cod & Islands Association of Realtors, told Boston.com earlier this month. But the public health crisis has changed that trend as people seek desirable places to work from home this summer, he said.

The volume of traffic on the bridges over the Cape Cod Canal is on a “continued trend towards normal,” said Kristy Senatori executive director of the Cape Cod Commission.

“The canal bridge volumes for the first weekend in June were down only about 10 percent,” she said.

In May, volume on the canal bridges was down about 31 percent and in April, it was down about 48 percent — with similar trends across the entire region, Senatori said. Over Memorial Day weekend it was down 25 to 30 percent, she said.

The commission is also tracking bike and pedestrian traffic at the Cape Cod Rail Trail in Brewster, Senatori said, where there are about 500 to 1,000 users daily, with about 1,700 peak users on a recent day. Since the commission is tracking numbers at that location for the first time, it is unable to compare those numbers to previous years, she said.

Advertisement

Many businesses are reopening, said state Sen. Julian Cyr, who represents Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket. Northcross said website activity for the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce over the past three days is “magnificently up.”

Cyr noted that, although businesses may be allowed to open, the decision of when to open is ultimately up to the business owner.

“All residents and guests are encouraged to check with the hosts or locale they intend to visit for specific opening dates before traveling,” Cyr said.

For more information about the Cape this season, visitors can go to ReopeningCapeCod.org, a resource created by the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force for both residents and visitors.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Travel The Cape Coronavirus New England Travel Traffic Hotels Summer Road Trips Beaches Beaches Cape Cod Travel

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
An unnamed mural by Cey Adams in Lynn.
Road trip
Here's how to take the North of Boston mural tour June 12, 2020 | 5:28 PM
FlixBus begins service in Boston on Thursday.
Travel
Here's how the bus experience has changed due to COVID-19 June 10, 2020 | 5:41 PM
American Airlines Flight
Flights
'Bring on summer': American Airlines is expanding its July schedule June 9, 2020 | 5:22 PM
A man holds a smartphone, with the Google Maps app open.
Travel
Google Maps will now alert travelers about COVID-19 restrictions June 9, 2020 | 5:06 PM
A Delta Air Lines aircraft.
Flights
Delta will suspend service at another New England airport next month June 9, 2020 | 11:39 AM
The Boston Harbor Hotel
Hotels
Here's how the guest experience will change when Boston Harbor Hotel reopens June 8, 2020 | 4:51 PM
A luxury rental on the Cape.
CAPE TRAVEL
Looking to rent on the Cape this summer? Here's what you should know. June 7, 2020 | 1:19 PM
The Jared Coffin House on Nantucket.
Travel
A look at the new suites inside a historic Nantucket hotel June 5, 2020 | 5:58 PM
A Delta Air Lines passenger jet plane approaches Logan Airport in Boston.
Flights
Here is what Delta is doing to promote social distancing on flights this summer June 4, 2020 | 12:23 PM
Boston skyline
Reopening
Read reopening guidelines for Mass. hotels, motels, and other lodging May 29, 2020 | 5:26 PM
Heart Pond in Chelmsford.
Beaches
This town closed its beaches Friday May 29, 2020 | 1:41 PM
A pair of American Airlines jets are parked on the airport apron in Miami.
Flights
American Airlines says demand for air travel is increasing May 28, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Great Wolf Lodge in Fitchburg.
Coronavirus
How COVID-19 is changing buffets at hotels and airline lounges May 27, 2020 | 3:48 PM
Masked passengers on a Six Flags ride.
Travel
What to know if you're making a trip to Six Flags this summer May 27, 2020 | 3:43 PM
The empty Central Plaza at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park on May 6, 2020.
Travel
Walt Disney World presenting plans for reopening parks May 26, 2020 | 6:12 PM
Franklin Park Zoo Lions
Reopening
2 Mass. zoos are reopening in June. Here's what to know if you go. May 26, 2020 | 1:57 PM
FILE - This Wednesday, July 17, 2019 file photo shows Southwest Airlines planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. The Transportation Department's inspector general said in a report Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 that Southwest Airlines continues to fly airplanes with safety concerns, putting 17 million passengers at risk, while federal officials do a poor job overseeing the airline. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Travel
Southwest CEO says summer will determine whether he will 'radically restructure' the company May 22, 2020 | 5:21 PM
Manchester, MA., 06/27/14, The cliffs and white sand at Singing Beach are a beautifil backdrop for Maureen Cary, cq. For a story on Cape Ann as a vacation destination. Section:Magazine Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff (The Boston Globe.
Beaches
A popular beach is opening Monday — but you have to live in town to go May 22, 2020 | 2:57 PM
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky
Airbnb
Here's what Airbnb's CEO said about travel right now May 22, 2020 | 12:58 PM
The Boston Children's Museum is a family favorite.
Travel
These are Boston's most popular virtual tours May 20, 2020 | 5:29 PM
JetBlue-logan-airport
JetBlue
How travelers on JetBlue will spread out through early July May 20, 2020 | 10:50 AM
Race Point Beach in Provincetown.
Beaches
What Cape Cod officials are saying about going to the beach this summer May 20, 2020 | 9:38 AM
FILE - This Wednesday, July 17, 2019 file photo shows Southwest Airlines planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. The Transportation Department's inspector general said in a report Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 that Southwest Airlines continues to fly airplanes with safety concerns, putting 17 million passengers at risk, while federal officials do a poor job overseeing the airline. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Flights
Southwest is finalizing 'voluntary separation packages' May 15, 2020 | 4:10 PM
The Disney Dream departs Port Canaveral, Fla.
Travel
Meet the people who can't wait to get back on a cruise ship May 13, 2020 | 5:34 PM
Paul Hartshorn, Jr.
Travel
A Cape Cod native on life as a flight attendant during the coronavirus pandemic May 13, 2020 | 2:12 PM
Amtrak's Northeast Regional train.
Amtrak
Amtrak customers without face coverings will be denied service May 12, 2020 | 3:56 PM
The Morgan family from left to right: Andrew, Bella, Jason, Zach, Jen, Efa, and Eliza.
Travel
'We were so moved': A local travel company's reaction to the community's support of a Boston nurse May 12, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Flights
Here's how air travel could change due to COVID-19 May 12, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Travel
The airline business is terrible. It will probably get even worse. May 11, 2020 | 11:44 AM
A Delta Air Lines aircraft.
Flights
Delta will temporarily suspend service at 2 New England airports May 11, 2020 | 10:58 AM