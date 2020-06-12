Here’s how to take the North of Boston mural tour

You can take a mural tour north of Boston this summer — all you need is a car and a map.

In April, the North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau launched a “North of Boston Mural Map” highlighting the artwork displayed on buildings across communities north of Boston. It’s the perfect social distancing activity this season as folks head outside to explore their communities, according to Ann Marie Casey, executive director of the North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“Many of them, you can just take a ride by car and see,” Casey said. “Obviously, be socially distanced, go in small groups.”

There are more than 100 murals all throughout Essex County, Casey said.

A map of mural art north of Boston. —North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau

The map lineup includes murals such as “Cat Witch” by Okuda in Salem, “Peoples of the First Light” by Nicole Salgar and Chuck Berrett in Lynn, “Our Fallen Heroes” by Augustine Garcia in Lawrence, and “John Greenleaf Whittier” by Jon P. Mooers in Amesbury.

“It’s all public art,” Casey said. “It’s all free. It’s all available 24/7.”

Ahead, check out some of the murals you’ll find north of the city.

Mill Yard & High Street, Amesbury

“Al Capp” by Jon P. Mooers in Amesbury. —North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau

Cabot Street, Beverly

An unnamed mural by Helen Burr and Sam Worthington in Beverly. —North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau

Main & Porter Streets, Gloucester

An unnamed mural by Tricia O’Neil in Gloucester. —North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau

151 Essex St., Lawrence

An unnamed mural by the Essex Art Center in Lawrence. —North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau

65 Munroe St., Lynn