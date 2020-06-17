Here’s when Canobie Lake Park will open this summer

A longtime New Hampshire amusement park will open next month with new policies in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Canobie Lake Park in Salem, N.H. will open July 16, the park announced Tuesday on its website. The park was supposed to open for the season on May 2, but this year’s opening was postponed due to the global health crisis, according to the website.

“We are spending this time preparing the Park for our new normal,” park officials wrote. “Please understand this will include new policies, procedures, online reservations and health & safety protocols designed to create a safe space where families & friends may enjoy their time together in an open-air, outdoor environment.”

Advertisement

The park, which first opened in 1902, offers more than 85 rides, games, live entertainment, and attractions. Park officials said more information will be posted in the coming days about new policies and procedures and visitors should keep an eye on the park’s website and Facebook page for details such as park information, ticketing, and available attractions.

The park also announced on Facebook that it is hiring for several positions, including security, grounds, cleaning, rides, games, food service, and more.