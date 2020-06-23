Where have you been lately? Share your day trip ideas in Massachusetts.

What did you enjoy most about your destination?

Cape Cod, MA - 05/24/07 - Bikers ride the Cape Cod Rail Trail. - (Globe Staff Photo / Barry Chin) section: NE Travel, reporter: Steve Jermanok, slug: 03biking. *** SLUG: 03biking 1 of 11 CREDIT: Barry Chin/Globe Staff ONLINE CAPTION: Bikers ride the newly refurbished Cape Cod Rail Trail in Harwich. The state Department of Conservation and Recreation spent $6.2 million fixing the trail these past two winters. / OUTTAKe 0816
Bikers ride the Cape Cod Rail Trail. –Barry Chin / The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
June 23, 2020 | 3:27 PM

As state restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic ease and beaches, parks, farms, historic sites, and hiking trails open back up to the public, where are you spending your time in Massachusetts this season?

Related Links

Have you hiked a great trail? Enjoyed a local beach? Picked strawberries on a nearby farm? Tell us why you would recommend the spot.

Or perhaps you haven’t ventured out much this season. If that is the case, are you limiting day trips due to restroom-related or other coronavirus concerns?

Share your answer (and photos, if you have them) at community@boston.com or in the form below and it may be featured on Boston.com.

Advertisement

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking
updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Travel New England Travel Readers Weigh In Summer Road Trips Outdoors Things to Do Family Parenting

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
The boardwalk at Bass Hole (Grays Beach) in Yarmouth Port.
Travel
You can visit these Mass. outdoor attractions right now June 21, 2020 | 1:09 PM
JetBlue’s Mint passengers get extra-long lie-flat seats with massage functions, artisanal, small plate menu options from well-known restaurants, top-drawer spirits and wines, and one of the largest libraries of free in-flight entertainment.
Travel
Want a drink in the sky? Many airlines have put restrictions on alcohol sales due to the pandemic. June 18, 2020 | 11:25 AM
CANOBIE LAKE PARK, SALEM, N.H. Small fry like the pony carts, toddlers the bumper cars. Teens scream on the thrill rides, and everyone enjoys a good splash.
Travel
Here's when Canobie Lake Park will open this summer June 17, 2020 | 5:23 PM
A Southwest Airlines flight is shown taking off from Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Airlines are suffering significantly as governments around the world urge people to stay at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The number of travelers screened last Thursday at U.S. airports was down 95% from the same day last year. Airlines such as Delta, American, United, Southwest and JetBlue have said they are applying for their share of $25 billion in federal grants designed to cover airline payrolls for the next six months. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Flights
This airline now requires a 'customer health declaration' before taking off June 17, 2020 | 1:27 PM
A double decker Megabus prepares to depart New York City in 2009.
NYC
Megabus will resume routes from Boston to New York City June 17, 2020 | 1:08 PM
The interactive world map of COVID-19 restrictions released by IATA.
Coronavirus
Planning a trip? This interactive world map of COVID-19 restrictions will help. June 16, 2020 | 4:23 PM
Mask-wearing travelers wheel their luggage toward the jetBlue Terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport's Terminal 5, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Travel
Don't want to wear a mask on a flight? These airlines could suspend you. June 16, 2020 | 2:58 PM
A United Airlnes plane is shown on the tarmac from an outdoor terrace and observation deck at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Flights
Here's the health checklist United Airlines passengers must now complete before flying June 15, 2020 | 12:13 PM
Beach goers walk along the shoreline on the first day Broward County beaches are open with restrictions, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, on Fort Lauderdale Beach in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
TRAVEL DURING COVID-19
What to know about booking a vacation right now June 14, 2020 | 1:57 AM
An unnamed mural by Cey Adams in Lynn.
Road trip
Here's how to take the North of Boston mural tour June 12, 2020 | 5:28 PM
Last summer’s Sagamore Bridge traffic.
Reopening
Cape Cod is getting busier this month, officials say June 12, 2020 | 10:54 AM
FlixBus begins service in Boston on Thursday.
Travel
Here's how the bus experience has changed due to COVID-19 June 10, 2020 | 5:41 PM
American Airlines Flight
Flights
'Bring on summer': American Airlines is expanding its July schedule June 9, 2020 | 5:22 PM
A man holds a smartphone, with the Google Maps app open.
Travel
Google Maps will now alert travelers about COVID-19 restrictions June 9, 2020 | 5:06 PM
A Delta Air Lines aircraft.
Flights
Delta will suspend service at another New England airport next month June 9, 2020 | 11:39 AM
The Boston Harbor Hotel
Hotels
Here's how the guest experience will change when Boston Harbor Hotel reopens June 8, 2020 | 4:51 PM
A luxury rental on the Cape.
CAPE TRAVEL
Looking to rent on the Cape this summer? Here's what you should know. June 7, 2020 | 1:19 PM
The Jared Coffin House on Nantucket.
Travel
A look at the new suites inside a historic Nantucket hotel June 5, 2020 | 5:58 PM
A Delta Air Lines passenger jet plane approaches Logan Airport in Boston.
Flights
Here is what Delta is doing to promote social distancing on flights this summer June 4, 2020 | 12:23 PM
Boston skyline
Reopening
Read reopening guidelines for Mass. hotels, motels, and other lodging May 29, 2020 | 5:26 PM
Heart Pond in Chelmsford.
Beaches
This town closed its beaches Friday May 29, 2020 | 1:41 PM
A pair of American Airlines jets are parked on the airport apron in Miami.
Flights
American Airlines says demand for air travel is increasing May 28, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Great Wolf Lodge in Fitchburg.
Coronavirus
How COVID-19 is changing buffets at hotels and airline lounges May 27, 2020 | 3:48 PM
Masked passengers on a Six Flags ride.
Travel
What to know if you're making a trip to Six Flags this summer May 27, 2020 | 3:43 PM
The empty Central Plaza at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park on May 6, 2020.
Travel
Walt Disney World presenting plans for reopening parks May 26, 2020 | 6:12 PM
Franklin Park Zoo Lions
Reopening
2 Mass. zoos are reopening in June. Here's what to know if you go. May 26, 2020 | 1:57 PM
FILE - This Wednesday, July 17, 2019 file photo shows Southwest Airlines planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. The Transportation Department's inspector general said in a report Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 that Southwest Airlines continues to fly airplanes with safety concerns, putting 17 million passengers at risk, while federal officials do a poor job overseeing the airline. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Travel
Southwest CEO says summer will determine whether he will 'radically restructure' the company May 22, 2020 | 5:21 PM
Manchester, MA., 06/27/14, The cliffs and white sand at Singing Beach are a beautifil backdrop for Maureen Cary, cq. For a story on Cape Ann as a vacation destination. Section:Magazine Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff (The Boston Globe.
Beaches
A popular beach is opening Monday — but you have to live in town to go May 22, 2020 | 2:57 PM
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky
Airbnb
Here's what Airbnb's CEO said about travel right now May 22, 2020 | 12:58 PM
The Boston Children's Museum is a family favorite.
Travel
These are Boston's most popular virtual tours May 20, 2020 | 5:29 PM