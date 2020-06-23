Where have you been lately? Share your day trip ideas in Massachusetts.

As state restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic ease and beaches, parks, farms, historic sites, and hiking trails open back up to the public, where are you spending your time in Massachusetts this season?

Have you hiked a great trail? Enjoyed a local beach? Picked strawberries on a nearby farm? Tell us why you would recommend the spot.

Or perhaps you haven’t ventured out much this season. If that is the case, are you limiting day trips due to restroom-related or other coronavirus concerns?

Share your answer (and photos, if you have them) at community@boston.com or in the form below and it may be featured on Boston.com.

<a href="https://bgmcreative.survey.fm/mass-day-trip-ideas">View Survey</a>

