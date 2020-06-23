Spirit Airlines will resume 11 nonstop routes at Logan Airport this summer

Spirit Airlines will resume 11 nonstop routes at Logan International Airport in June and July as the Florida-based low-cost carrier sees demand for air travel return.

The airline temporarily suspended the 11 routes due to lack of demand because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has devastated the airline industry. Now Spirit is beginning to see demand return, according to a representative.

The Transportation Security Administration reported Tuesday that 607,540 passengers were screened at security checkpoints nationwide on Monday, topping the 600,000 mark for the first time since March 19. Spirit will average 15 flights per day at Logan Airport in July, up from two flights per day in June and less than one flight per day in May, according to the airline.

In June, the airline is resuming routes from Boston to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport; Myrtle Beach International Airport in Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Fla.

In July, the airline will resume routes to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport; O’Hare International Airport in Chicago; Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland; Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport; Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport; McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas; Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, La.; and Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

In May, the airline resumed flying from Boston to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Passengers can read about the airline’s enhanced cleaning protocols and safety guidelines here.