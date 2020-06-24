Here’s how Cape Cod National Seashore beaches will change this summer due to COVID-19

Visitors will find bathrooms, but no public showers.

FROM MERLIN ARCHIVE DO NOT RESEND TO LIBRARY Wellfleet, MA 08/16/06 Randy Dickersbach (cq) of Pennsylvania, jumps over a wave at Marconi Beach at the Cape Cod National Seashore. He is visiting the Cape while on vacation with his family. (Bill Greene/ Globe Staff) Library Tag 08212006 Metro Library Tag 06032007 Travel - New England Cape Cod -- Library Tag 09292007 Sidekick Library Tag 07122009 Metro
Marconi Beach at the Cape Cod National Seashore. –Bill Greene / The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
June 24, 2020 | 5:17 PM

The Cape Cod National Seashore is limiting services this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Links

Brian Calstrom, superintendent of the Cape Cod National Seashore, announced the changes on Wednesday ahead of the seashore’s official opening date of July 2. The seashore is comprised of six beaches: Coast Guard Beach, Head of the Meadow Beach, Herring Cove Beach, Marconi Beach, Nauset Light Beach, and Race Point Beach.

Visitor centers will be closed, according to Calstrom, but rangers will still provide information and orientation services outside on center grounds. There will be no programming, and historic buildings will be closed as well.

Advertisement

Due to staffing reductions, two beaches will not have lifeguards this summer: Herring Cove Beach and Head of the Meadow Beach. The other four beaches — Coast Guard, Marconi, Nauset Light, and Race Point — will staff lifeguards from July 2 through Labor Day. All beaches will offer bathroom facilities that will be sanitized on a regular basis, but there will be no public showers.

Visitors will pay fees starting July 2 at the four beaches with lifeguards and also at the Herring Cove entrance gate. Fees will not be collected at Head of the Meadow Beach this season.

Beachgoers should follow the state’s rules and regulations for beaches outlined by Gov. Charlie Baker, according to Calstrom, which includes crowd size, masks, activities, and social distancing.

“This is clearly a summer like no other,” said Carlstrom in a press release. “This is the first time in history that Cape Cod National Seashore will operate during a global pandemic. Even in these unusual times, we will provide public access and do our best to educate the public about how to safely recreate during the pandemic, while reminding them of regular safety precautions they need to take when visiting the wild and wonderful beaches on the Outer Cape.”

Advertisement

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Travel The Cape New England Travel Beaches Outdoors Coronavirus Summer Road Trips Family Parenting Beaches Cape Cod Travel

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
A room at citizenM.
Hotels
Guests can now have 'contactless stays' at this Boston hotel June 24, 2020 | 2:48 PM
A Spirit Airlines aircraft.
Flights
Spirit Airlines will resume 11 nonstop routes at Logan Airport this summer June 23, 2020 | 4:37 PM
Cape Cod, MA - 05/24/07 - Bikers ride the Cape Cod Rail Trail. - (Globe Staff Photo / Barry Chin) section: NE Travel, reporter: Steve Jermanok, slug: 03biking. *** SLUG: 03biking 1 of 11 CREDIT: Barry Chin/Globe Staff ONLINE CAPTION: Bikers ride the newly refurbished Cape Cod Rail Trail in Harwich. The state Department of Conservation and Recreation spent $6.2 million fixing the trail these past two winters. / OUTTAKe 0816
Travel
Let us know: Share your Massachusetts day trip ideas. June 23, 2020 | 3:27 PM
The boardwalk at Bass Hole (Grays Beach) in Yarmouth Port.
Travel
You can visit these Mass. outdoor attractions right now June 21, 2020 | 1:09 PM
JetBlue’s Mint passengers get extra-long lie-flat seats with massage functions, artisanal, small plate menu options from well-known restaurants, top-drawer spirits and wines, and one of the largest libraries of free in-flight entertainment.
Travel
Want a drink in the sky? Many airlines have put restrictions on alcohol sales due to the pandemic. June 18, 2020 | 11:25 AM
CANOBIE LAKE PARK, SALEM, N.H. Small fry like the pony carts, toddlers the bumper cars. Teens scream on the thrill rides, and everyone enjoys a good splash.
Travel
Here's when Canobie Lake Park will open this summer June 17, 2020 | 5:23 PM
A Southwest Airlines flight is shown taking off from Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Airlines are suffering significantly as governments around the world urge people to stay at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The number of travelers screened last Thursday at U.S. airports was down 95% from the same day last year. Airlines such as Delta, American, United, Southwest and JetBlue have said they are applying for their share of $25 billion in federal grants designed to cover airline payrolls for the next six months. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Flights
This airline now requires a 'customer health declaration' before taking off June 17, 2020 | 1:27 PM
A double decker Megabus prepares to depart New York City in 2009.
NYC
Megabus will resume routes from Boston to New York City June 17, 2020 | 1:08 PM
The interactive world map of COVID-19 restrictions released by IATA.
Coronavirus
Planning a trip? This interactive world map of COVID-19 restrictions will help. June 16, 2020 | 4:23 PM
Mask-wearing travelers wheel their luggage toward the jetBlue Terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport's Terminal 5, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Travel
Don't want to wear a mask on a flight? These airlines could suspend you. June 16, 2020 | 2:58 PM
A United Airlnes plane is shown on the tarmac from an outdoor terrace and observation deck at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Flights
Here's the health checklist United Airlines passengers must now complete before flying June 15, 2020 | 12:13 PM
Beach goers walk along the shoreline on the first day Broward County beaches are open with restrictions, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, on Fort Lauderdale Beach in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
TRAVEL DURING COVID-19
What to know about booking a vacation right now June 14, 2020 | 1:57 AM
An unnamed mural by Cey Adams in Lynn.
Road trip
Here's how to take the North of Boston mural tour June 12, 2020 | 5:28 PM
Last summer’s Sagamore Bridge traffic.
Reopening
Cape Cod is getting busier this month, officials say June 12, 2020 | 10:54 AM
FlixBus begins service in Boston on Thursday.
Travel
Here's how the bus experience has changed due to COVID-19 June 10, 2020 | 5:41 PM
American Airlines Flight
Flights
'Bring on summer': American Airlines is expanding its July schedule June 9, 2020 | 5:22 PM
A man holds a smartphone, with the Google Maps app open.
Travel
Google Maps will now alert travelers about COVID-19 restrictions June 9, 2020 | 5:06 PM
A Delta Air Lines aircraft.
Flights
Delta will suspend service at another New England airport next month June 9, 2020 | 11:39 AM
The Boston Harbor Hotel
Hotels
Here's how the guest experience will change when Boston Harbor Hotel reopens June 8, 2020 | 4:51 PM
A luxury rental on the Cape.
CAPE TRAVEL
Looking to rent on the Cape this summer? Here's what you should know. June 7, 2020 | 1:19 PM
The Jared Coffin House on Nantucket.
Travel
A look at the new suites inside a historic Nantucket hotel June 5, 2020 | 5:58 PM
A Delta Air Lines passenger jet plane approaches Logan Airport in Boston.
Flights
Here is what Delta is doing to promote social distancing on flights this summer June 4, 2020 | 12:23 PM
Boston skyline
Reopening
Read reopening guidelines for Mass. hotels, motels, and other lodging May 29, 2020 | 5:26 PM
Heart Pond in Chelmsford.
Beaches
This town closed its beaches Friday May 29, 2020 | 1:41 PM
A pair of American Airlines jets are parked on the airport apron in Miami.
Flights
American Airlines says demand for air travel is increasing May 28, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Great Wolf Lodge in Fitchburg.
Coronavirus
How COVID-19 is changing buffets at hotels and airline lounges May 27, 2020 | 3:48 PM
Masked passengers on a Six Flags ride.
Travel
What to know if you're making a trip to Six Flags this summer May 27, 2020 | 3:43 PM
The empty Central Plaza at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park on May 6, 2020.
Travel
Walt Disney World presenting plans for reopening parks May 26, 2020 | 6:12 PM
Franklin Park Zoo Lions
Reopening
2 Mass. zoos are reopening in June. Here's what to know if you go. May 26, 2020 | 1:57 PM
FILE - This Wednesday, July 17, 2019 file photo shows Southwest Airlines planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. The Transportation Department's inspector general said in a report Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 that Southwest Airlines continues to fly airplanes with safety concerns, putting 17 million passengers at risk, while federal officials do a poor job overseeing the airline. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Travel
Southwest CEO says summer will determine whether he will 'radically restructure' the company May 22, 2020 | 5:21 PM