Some travelers heading to these 3 states could face quarantine

Travelers from more than a half-dozen states, including Florida and Texas, are currently impacted.

A Southwest Airlines jet takes off from Love Field in Dallas, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. New York, Connecticut and New Jersey asked for travelers from states with high coronavirus infection rates to go into quarantine for 14 days in a bid to preserve hard-fought gains as caseloads rise elsewhere in the country.
A Southwest Airlines jet takes off from Love Field in Dallas, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. New York, Connecticut and New Jersey asked for travelers from states with high coronavirus infection rates to go into quarantine for 14 days in a bid to preserve hard-fought gains as caseloads rise elsewhere in the country. –AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
MICHAEL HILL,
AP
June 24, 2020

Related Links

New York, Connecticut and New Jersey asked Wednesday for travelers from states with high coronavirus infection rates to go into quarantine for 14 days in a bid to preserve hard-fought gains as caseloads rise elsewhere in the country.

“We now have to make sure the rates continue to drop,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday at a briefing in New York City, joined via video by Govs. Phil Murphy of New Jersey and Ned Lamont of Connecticut, both fellow Democrats. “We also have to make sure the virus doesn’t come on a plane again.”

What was presented as a “travel advisory” that starts Thursday affects three adjacent Northeastern states that managed to check the spread of the virus this spring as New York City became a hot spot for the pandemic.

Advertisement

Travelers from more than a half-dozen states, including Florida and Texas, are currently impacted. The quarantine will last two weeks from the time of last contact within the identified state.

The announcement comes as summer travel to the states’ beaches, parks and other attractions — not to mention New York City — would normally swing into high gear.

It also marks a flip-flop in the COVID-19 battle since March, when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, both Republicans, separately issued orders requiring people flying in from the New York tri-state area, where cases were surging, to quarantine for 14 days.

Now, Florida and Texas are among the struggling states being eyed warily by the three northern governors.

“As Governor DeSantis said on Saturday, Governors have a prerogative to do what they need to do,” press secretary Cody McCloud said. “He just asks that Floridians not be quarantined in the nursing homes in New York.”

Murphy called a quarantine the smart thing.

“We have taken our people, the three of us, these three states, to hell and back,” Murphy said. “The last thing we need to do right now is subject our folks to another round.”

The states will relay the quarantine message on highways, at airports, and through websites and social media. Lamont said they will ask hotels to tell guests from affected states.

Advertisement

Enforcement will vary by state. The Cuomo administration said violators in New York will be subject to mandatory quarantine and face fines from $2,000 to $10,000. Violators could be discovered at business meetings or during a traffic stop, he said.

It was not clear what, if any, penalties violators in New Jersey and Connecticut will face.

Lamont described the quarantine as “urgent guidance.” Murphy called it a “strong advisory … to do the right thing.”

The quarantine applies to people coming from states with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents on a seven-day average, or with a 10% or higher positivity rate over seven days.

As of Wednesday, states over the threshold were Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas, Cuomo said.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said later Wednesday that his state was erroneously included on the list.

A spokeswoman for Cuomo, Caitlin Girouard, said there had been an initial discrepancy with Washington’s reporting, but “they have since corrected it and we have removed them from the list of states under travel advisory.”

The order appears to apply to President Donald Trump, who was in Arizona on Tuesday and is slated to go to Bedminster, New Jersey, this weekend.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said in an email Wednesday that standard procedures were in place in Arizona to ensure the president did not come into contact with anyone who was symptomatic or had not been tested.

“It could come back and we can have a second wave arriving by jet airplane a second time,” Lamont said. “And right now, they wouldn’t necessarily be coming from China. They could be coming from one of six or seven or eight states that have a very high positivity rate.”

Advertisement

Contributing to this report were Associated Press writers Marina Villeneuve in Albany, N.Y.; Susan Haigh in Hartford, Connecticut; and Mike Catalini in Trenton, N.J.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Travel Health Lifestyle Connecticut Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
FROM MERLIN ARCHIVE DO NOT RESEND TO LIBRARY Wellfleet, MA 08/16/06 Randy Dickersbach (cq) of Pennsylvania, jumps over a wave at Marconi Beach at the Cape Cod National Seashore. He is visiting the Cape while on vacation with his family. (Bill Greene/ Globe Staff) Library Tag 08212006 Metro Library Tag 06032007 Travel - New England Cape Cod -- Library Tag 09292007 Sidekick Library Tag 07122009 Metro
Beaches
Cape Cod National Seashore beaches are changing this summer. Here's how. June 24, 2020 | 5:17 PM
A room at citizenM.
Hotels
Guests can now have 'contactless stays' at this Boston hotel June 24, 2020 | 2:48 PM
A Spirit Airlines aircraft.
Flights
Spirit Airlines will resume 11 nonstop routes at Logan Airport this summer June 23, 2020 | 4:37 PM
Cape Cod, MA - 05/24/07 - Bikers ride the Cape Cod Rail Trail. - (Globe Staff Photo / Barry Chin) section: NE Travel, reporter: Steve Jermanok, slug: 03biking. *** SLUG: 03biking 1 of 11 CREDIT: Barry Chin/Globe Staff ONLINE CAPTION: Bikers ride the newly refurbished Cape Cod Rail Trail in Harwich. The state Department of Conservation and Recreation spent $6.2 million fixing the trail these past two winters. / OUTTAKe 0816
Travel
Let us know: Share your Massachusetts day trip ideas. June 23, 2020 | 3:27 PM
The boardwalk at Bass Hole (Grays Beach) in Yarmouth Port.
Travel
You can visit these Mass. outdoor attractions right now June 21, 2020 | 1:09 PM
JetBlue’s Mint passengers get extra-long lie-flat seats with massage functions, artisanal, small plate menu options from well-known restaurants, top-drawer spirits and wines, and one of the largest libraries of free in-flight entertainment.
Travel
Want a drink in the sky? Many airlines have put restrictions on alcohol sales due to the pandemic. June 18, 2020 | 11:25 AM
CANOBIE LAKE PARK, SALEM, N.H. Small fry like the pony carts, toddlers the bumper cars. Teens scream on the thrill rides, and everyone enjoys a good splash.
Travel
Here's when Canobie Lake Park will open this summer June 17, 2020 | 5:23 PM
A Southwest Airlines flight is shown taking off from Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Airlines are suffering significantly as governments around the world urge people to stay at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The number of travelers screened last Thursday at U.S. airports was down 95% from the same day last year. Airlines such as Delta, American, United, Southwest and JetBlue have said they are applying for their share of $25 billion in federal grants designed to cover airline payrolls for the next six months. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Flights
This airline now requires a 'customer health declaration' before taking off June 17, 2020 | 1:27 PM
A double decker Megabus prepares to depart New York City in 2009.
NYC
Megabus will resume routes from Boston to New York City June 17, 2020 | 1:08 PM
The interactive world map of COVID-19 restrictions released by IATA.
Coronavirus
Planning a trip? This interactive world map of COVID-19 restrictions will help. June 16, 2020 | 4:23 PM
Mask-wearing travelers wheel their luggage toward the jetBlue Terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport's Terminal 5, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Travel
Don't want to wear a mask on a flight? These airlines could suspend you. June 16, 2020 | 2:58 PM
A United Airlnes plane is shown on the tarmac from an outdoor terrace and observation deck at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Flights
Here's the health checklist United Airlines passengers must now complete before flying June 15, 2020 | 12:13 PM
Beach goers walk along the shoreline on the first day Broward County beaches are open with restrictions, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, on Fort Lauderdale Beach in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
TRAVEL DURING COVID-19
What to know about booking a vacation right now June 14, 2020 | 1:57 AM
An unnamed mural by Cey Adams in Lynn.
Road trip
Here's how to take the North of Boston mural tour June 12, 2020 | 5:28 PM
Last summer’s Sagamore Bridge traffic.
Reopening
Cape Cod is getting busier this month, officials say June 12, 2020 | 10:54 AM
FlixBus begins service in Boston on Thursday.
Travel
Here's how the bus experience has changed due to COVID-19 June 10, 2020 | 5:41 PM
American Airlines Flight
Flights
'Bring on summer': American Airlines is expanding its July schedule June 9, 2020 | 5:22 PM
A man holds a smartphone, with the Google Maps app open.
Travel
Google Maps will now alert travelers about COVID-19 restrictions June 9, 2020 | 5:06 PM
A Delta Air Lines aircraft.
Flights
Delta will suspend service at another New England airport next month June 9, 2020 | 11:39 AM
The Boston Harbor Hotel
Hotels
Here's how the guest experience will change when Boston Harbor Hotel reopens June 8, 2020 | 4:51 PM
A luxury rental on the Cape.
CAPE TRAVEL
Looking to rent on the Cape this summer? Here's what you should know. June 7, 2020 | 1:19 PM
The Jared Coffin House on Nantucket.
Travel
A look at the new suites inside a historic Nantucket hotel June 5, 2020 | 5:58 PM
A Delta Air Lines passenger jet plane approaches Logan Airport in Boston.
Flights
Here is what Delta is doing to promote social distancing on flights this summer June 4, 2020 | 12:23 PM
Boston skyline
Reopening
Read reopening guidelines for Mass. hotels, motels, and other lodging May 29, 2020 | 5:26 PM
Heart Pond in Chelmsford.
Beaches
This town closed its beaches Friday May 29, 2020 | 1:41 PM
A pair of American Airlines jets are parked on the airport apron in Miami.
Flights
American Airlines says demand for air travel is increasing May 28, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Great Wolf Lodge in Fitchburg.
Coronavirus
How COVID-19 is changing buffets at hotels and airline lounges May 27, 2020 | 3:48 PM
Masked passengers on a Six Flags ride.
Travel
What to know if you're making a trip to Six Flags this summer May 27, 2020 | 3:43 PM
The empty Central Plaza at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park on May 6, 2020.
Travel
Walt Disney World presenting plans for reopening parks May 26, 2020 | 6:12 PM
Franklin Park Zoo Lions
Reopening
2 Mass. zoos are reopening in June. Here's what to know if you go. May 26, 2020 | 1:57 PM