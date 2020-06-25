Here’s when Story Land will open this summer and how your experience will change

A White Mountains children’s theme park will open next month with new health and safety guidelines in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Story Land in Glen, New Hampshire, will open July 22, but will welcome friends and family July 15 and season passholders July 17-19. The park, which opened in 1954, offers 23 themed rides, live shows, interactive areas, and storybook characters.

“The way we will operate this summer is significantly different from what we are all used to as we adapt to the new landscape created by COVID-19,” wrote officials on the park’s website.

Story Land guests will need to make an online reservation for the date they’d like to visit after securing a ticket or season pass and choose another date if the park has reached capacity since park attendance will be limited. In order to reduce “hand-to-hand exchanges,” tickets and season passes must be purchased online and will not be sold at the park.

Advertisement

All guests and employees will have their temperature taken upon entering the park, and anyone with a temperature of 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit or higher or other symptoms of COVID-19 will be denied entry. All visitors are required to wear a face covering, except children under the age of 3; face coverings will be available for purchase at the park. Employees will wear them as well, along with gloves and face shields. Employees will also sanitize rides and high-touch surfaces throughout the day.

Hand sanitizer stations will be placed around the park, and guests will be encouraged to wash their hands often with soap and water. Visitors will be required to social distance, remaining at least 6 feet from other parties. Signage throughout the park will remind guests of the new rules, and social distancing markers will be displayed on the ground. Plexiglass barriers will be installed where social distancing is not possible between guests and park employees.

Story Land’s “After 3” program will not be available this season. The program allowed guests who entered the park during the last three hours of the day who bought a full admission ticket to receive a free pass to come back the next day or during any other day during the season.

Advertisement

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.