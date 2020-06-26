What to know about New England amusement parks this summer

Amusement parks across New England are getting a delayed start this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The parks are beginning to announce opening dates this summer, but with strict health and safety guidelines in place.

Ahead, find out when your favorite New England park is opening and how your experience will change due to the global health crisis.

Address: 1623 Main St., Agawam

Opening date: To be announced

Changes: Visitors will need to make an online reservation, wear a face mask, undergo a temperature check, follow strict social distancing guidelines, and more.

Kids feed the reindeer at Santa’s Village. —Santa's Village

Address: 528 Presidential Highway, Jefferson, N.H.

Opening date: July 1

Changes: The park will limit capacity, require reservations and face masks, conduct health screenings, and implement social distancing measures.

The Corkscrew Coaster at Canobie Lake Park. —Steve Greenlee

Address: 85 N. Policy St., Salem, N.H.

Opening date: July 16

Changes: Park officials said more information will be posted soon about new policies and procedures. Visitors should keep an eye on the park’s website and Facebook pages for details such as park information, ticketing, and available attractions.

A slide at Water Country in Portsmouth, N.H. —Water Country

Address: 2300 Lafayette Road, Portsmouth, N.H.

Opening date: July 18

Changes: The park will limit capacity, and visitors must make online reservations, have their temperature taken, and wear face coverings when entering the park. Face coverings are not allowed on any attraction or pool, and they’re not necessary while waiting in line at an attraction or walking between attractions. There will be disinfectant stations throughout the park, and visitors must follow social distancing signs.

A water ride at Story Land in Glen, N.H. —Story Land

Address: 850 N.H. Route 16, Glen, N.H.

Opening date: July 22

Changes: Visitors will need to make online reservations, wear masks, have their temperatures taken, and social distance inside the park. The park will not offer its “After 3” program this season, which previously gave visitors who paid full admission during the last three hours of the day a free pass good for the next day or another day during the season.

Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver. —AP Photo/Edaville USA

Address: 5 Pine St., Carver

Opening date: The park will be completely closed this summer, according to park officials, who posted on social media that they hope the park will open around Thanksgiving in time for its Christmas Festival of Lights.

Changes: To be announced