Two New England locales among Airbnb’s top trending destinations this July 4 weekend

Airbnb users are eyeing two New England locales for vacation rentals this Fourth of July weekend: the Berkshires and coastal New Hampshire.

The two areas are among the top six trending search destinations for this holiday weekend in the U.S., according to an Airbnb report released Monday. Searches for Berkshires and coastal New Hampshire listings are up 30 percent compared to the same time last year, according to Airbnb.

The others trending destinations are New York’s Adirondacks, Catskills, and Hudson Valley; northern Minnesota; the South Shore of Lake Michigan; and North Carolina’s Outer Banks and Blue Ridge Mountains. The list is based on Airbnb data measuring the year-over-year growth of searches in destinations for July 3-5, 2020, compared to July 4-7, 2019.

More than 20 percent of this weekend’s bookings are in rural areas, and cabins are the most searched listing type, according to the report. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, travelers are seeking rural locales that aren’t too far from home, the company noted.

“[M]any are looking for listings in places with things to do outside, like nearby trails and other outdoor activities,” Airbnb wrote.

Last month, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said he expects travel will be “more intimate and more local” due to the global health crisis. More than 60 percent of all domestic U.S. bookings since April have been for trips within 300 miles from the guest origin, according to the report.

When it comes to the most requested amenities at Airbnbs over Fourth of July weekend, the company says pools and “pets allowed” are at the top of the list. Guests are also looking for getaways that have Wi-Fi, kitchens, and air conditioning.

Travelers can read more about Airbnb’s enhanced cleaning protocol here.