Here are the self-quarantine rules for every New England state

Massachusetts is dropping the self-quarantine requirement for seven neighboring states.

Two women, wearing protective masks due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, walk on a sidewalk adjacent to an empty Hampton Beach in Hampton, N.H., Thursday, May 21, 2020. Beaches in New Hampshire have been closed since March by state order due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Two women, wearing protective masks, walk at Hampton Beach in Hampton, N.H., on May 21. –AP Photo / Charles Krupa
SHARE TWEET 11 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
June 30, 2020

New Englanders planning road trips over state lines this summer should know that self-quarantine rules due to the coronavirus pandemic vary from state to state.

Related Links

Here are the latest self-quarantine rules for every New England state:

Massachusetts:

Out-of-state visitors must self-quarantine for 14 days. Beginning July 1, travelers from Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, New York, and New Jersey who enter Massachusetts will be exempt from the rule.

“These surrounding states, like Massachusetts, are seeing a significant decline in cases and new hospitalizations,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Hotels and other lodging establishments must let travelers know about the self-quarantine rules during the reservation and check-in process.

New Hampshire:

Advertisement

Out-of-state visitors are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days or take a COVID-19 test, according to Gov. Chris Sununu.

Lodging establishments are asking visitors to sign a document stating that they self-quarantined for 14 days.

Rhode Island:

Anyone visiting from an area that’s still under a stay-at-home order or similar type of restriction must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Vermont:

Visitors from counties with fewer than 400 active cases of COVID-19 per one million residents can travel to Vermont without self-quarantining. Travelers can find out which spots meet that criteria here. All others must complete a 14 day self-quarantine or a seven-day self-quarantine followed by a negative COVID-19 test.

All out-of-state travelers booking lodging must sign and complete a Certificate of Compliance saying they have met all self-quarantine requirements.

Maine:

Maine visitors are exempt from the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine if they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their arrival.

“Additionally, the State will exempt residents of New Hampshire and Vermont from the testing and 14-day quarantine requirement altogether because, when adjusted for population, the prevalence of active cases of COVID-19 in these states is similar to that in Maine,” according to the office of Gov. Janet Mills.

As of July 1, Maine visitors who are not residents of New Hampshire or Vermont will be asked to sign a “Certificate of Compliance,” which indicates that they’ve received a negative COVID-19 test result, will quarantine in Maine for 14 days, or have already completed a quarantine in Maine. The form must be provided during check-in at all Maine lodging, campgrounds, seasonal rentals, and overnight camps. Visitors may be asked for proof of the negative test result.

Connecticut:

Advertisement

Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey issued a travel advisory asking for visitors from states experiencing high infection rates to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“All travelers entering Connecticut from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or higher than a 10 percent test positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average, shall self-quarantine for a period of 14 days,” according to an executive order by Gov. Ned Lamont.

Connecticut joined forces with New York and New Jersey “in order to ensure that the tri-state area is protected from community transmission of COVID-19, while permitting free travel between and among the states,” according to the order.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Travel New England Travel Coronavirus Fourth of July

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport.
Outdoors
Many state park campgrounds have reopened, but with changes July 1, 2020 | 3:19 PM
(FILES) This file photo taken on March 21, 2017 shows a Qatar Airways aircraft, flight 739 from Doha, coming in for a landing at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California. Qatar Airways has made Doha a global hub in just a few years, but barring it from Gulf states' airspace threatens its position as a major transcontinental carrier, experts say. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWNFREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
Flights
Qatar Airways has resumed travel to Boston July 1, 2020 | 2:54 PM
Boston, MA - 3/12/20 - Light reflects onto an empty Quincy Market as the crowds thin downtown due to concern over COVID-19 on March 12, 2020. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe) Reporter: Topic:
Quincy Market
Quincy Market reopens on Wednesday June 30, 2020 | 6:36 PM
In this Monday, May 11, 2020, file photo, a waiter carries beers for customers sitting at a terrace bar in Tarragona, Spain. The European Union announced Tuesday, June 30, 2020 that it will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.
Travel Restrictions
Europe restricts visitors from the U.S. amid virus resurgence June 30, 2020 | 11:45 AM
American Airlines
Travel
U.S. airlines will ask travelers to take COVID-19 health questionnaires at check-in June 29, 2020 | 9:24 PM
Naumkeag House & Gardens in Stockbridge.
Fourth of July
Two New England locales among Airbnb's top trending destinations June 29, 2020 | 12:39 PM
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines will book flights to full capacity June 26, 2020 | 6:19 PM
Masked passengers on a Six Flags ride.
Summer
What to know about New England amusement parks this summer June 26, 2020 | 1:26 PM
Travel
Here's when Story Land will open this summer and how your experience will change June 25, 2020 | 3:55 PM
A Southwest Airlines jet takes off from Love Field in Dallas, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. New York, Connecticut and New Jersey asked for travelers from states with high coronavirus infection rates to go into quarantine for 14 days in a bid to preserve hard-fought gains as caseloads rise elsewhere in the country.
Coronavirus
Some travelers heading to these 3 states could face quarantine June 24, 2020 | 7:57 PM
FROM MERLIN ARCHIVE DO NOT RESEND TO LIBRARY Wellfleet, MA 08/16/06 Randy Dickersbach (cq) of Pennsylvania, jumps over a wave at Marconi Beach at the Cape Cod National Seashore. He is visiting the Cape while on vacation with his family. (Bill Greene/ Globe Staff) Library Tag 08212006 Metro Library Tag 06032007 Travel - New England Cape Cod -- Library Tag 09292007 Sidekick Library Tag 07122009 Metro
Beaches
Cape Cod National Seashore beaches are changing this summer. Here's how. June 24, 2020 | 5:17 PM
A room at citizenM.
Hotels
Guests can now have 'contactless stays' at this Boston hotel June 24, 2020 | 2:48 PM
A Spirit Airlines aircraft.
Flights
Spirit Airlines will resume 11 nonstop routes at Logan Airport this summer June 23, 2020 | 4:37 PM
Cape Cod, MA - 05/24/07 - Bikers ride the Cape Cod Rail Trail. - (Globe Staff Photo / Barry Chin) section: NE Travel, reporter: Steve Jermanok, slug: 03biking. *** SLUG: 03biking 1 of 11 CREDIT: Barry Chin/Globe Staff ONLINE CAPTION: Bikers ride the newly refurbished Cape Cod Rail Trail in Harwich. The state Department of Conservation and Recreation spent $6.2 million fixing the trail these past two winters. / OUTTAKe 0816
Travel
Let us know: Share your Massachusetts day trip ideas. June 23, 2020 | 3:27 PM
The boardwalk at Bass Hole (Grays Beach) in Yarmouth Port.
Travel
You can visit these Mass. outdoor attractions right now June 21, 2020 | 1:09 PM
JetBlue’s Mint passengers get extra-long lie-flat seats with massage functions, artisanal, small plate menu options from well-known restaurants, top-drawer spirits and wines, and one of the largest libraries of free in-flight entertainment.
Travel
Want a drink in the sky? Many airlines have put restrictions on alcohol sales due to the pandemic. June 18, 2020 | 11:25 AM
CANOBIE LAKE PARK, SALEM, N.H. Small fry like the pony carts, toddlers the bumper cars. Teens scream on the thrill rides, and everyone enjoys a good splash.
Travel
Here's when Canobie Lake Park will open this summer June 17, 2020 | 5:23 PM
A Southwest Airlines flight is shown taking off from Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Airlines are suffering significantly as governments around the world urge people to stay at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The number of travelers screened last Thursday at U.S. airports was down 95% from the same day last year. Airlines such as Delta, American, United, Southwest and JetBlue have said they are applying for their share of $25 billion in federal grants designed to cover airline payrolls for the next six months. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Flights
This airline now requires a 'customer health declaration' before taking off June 17, 2020 | 1:27 PM
A double decker Megabus prepares to depart New York City in 2009.
NYC
Megabus will resume routes from Boston to New York City June 17, 2020 | 1:08 PM
The interactive world map of COVID-19 restrictions released by IATA.
Coronavirus
Planning a trip? This interactive world map of COVID-19 restrictions will help. June 16, 2020 | 4:23 PM
Mask-wearing travelers wheel their luggage toward the jetBlue Terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport's Terminal 5, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Travel
Don't want to wear a mask on a flight? These airlines could suspend you. June 16, 2020 | 2:58 PM
A United Airlnes plane is shown on the tarmac from an outdoor terrace and observation deck at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Flights
Here's the health checklist United Airlines passengers must now complete before flying June 15, 2020 | 12:13 PM
Beach goers walk along the shoreline on the first day Broward County beaches are open with restrictions, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, on Fort Lauderdale Beach in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
TRAVEL DURING COVID-19
What to know about booking a vacation right now June 14, 2020 | 1:57 AM
An unnamed mural by Cey Adams in Lynn.
Road trip
Here's how to take the North of Boston mural tour June 12, 2020 | 5:28 PM
Last summer’s Sagamore Bridge traffic.
Reopening
Cape Cod is getting busier this month, officials say June 12, 2020 | 10:54 AM
FlixBus begins service in Boston on Thursday.
Travel
Here's how the bus experience has changed due to COVID-19 June 10, 2020 | 5:41 PM
American Airlines Flight
Flights
'Bring on summer': American Airlines is expanding its July schedule June 9, 2020 | 5:22 PM
A man holds a smartphone, with the Google Maps app open.
Travel
Google Maps will now alert travelers about COVID-19 restrictions June 9, 2020 | 5:06 PM
A Delta Air Lines aircraft.
Flights
Delta will suspend service at another New England airport next month June 9, 2020 | 11:39 AM
The Boston Harbor Hotel
Hotels
Here's how the guest experience will change when Boston Harbor Hotel reopens June 8, 2020 | 4:51 PM