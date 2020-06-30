Here are the self-quarantine rules for every New England state

New Englanders planning road trips over state lines this summer should know that self-quarantine rules due to the coronavirus pandemic vary from state to state.

Here are the latest self-quarantine rules for every New England state:

Out-of-state visitors must self-quarantine for 14 days. Beginning July 1, travelers from Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, New York, and New Jersey who enter Massachusetts will be exempt from the rule.

“These surrounding states, like Massachusetts, are seeing a significant decline in cases and new hospitalizations,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Hotels and other lodging establishments must let travelers know about the self-quarantine rules during the reservation and check-in process.

Advertisement

Out-of-state visitors are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days or take a COVID-19 test, according to Gov. Chris Sununu.

Lodging establishments are asking visitors to sign a document stating that they self-quarantined for 14 days.

Anyone visiting from an area that’s still under a stay-at-home order or similar type of restriction must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Visitors from counties with fewer than 400 active cases of COVID-19 per one million residents can travel to Vermont without self-quarantining. Travelers can find out which spots meet that criteria here. All others must complete a 14 day self-quarantine or a seven-day self-quarantine followed by a negative COVID-19 test.

All out-of-state travelers booking lodging must sign and complete a Certificate of Compliance saying they have met all self-quarantine requirements.

Maine visitors are exempt from the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine if they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their arrival.

“Additionally, the State will exempt residents of New Hampshire and Vermont from the testing and 14-day quarantine requirement altogether because, when adjusted for population, the prevalence of active cases of COVID-19 in these states is similar to that in Maine,” according to the office of Gov. Janet Mills.

As of July 1, Maine visitors who are not residents of New Hampshire or Vermont will be asked to sign a “Certificate of Compliance,” which indicates that they’ve received a negative COVID-19 test result, will quarantine in Maine for 14 days, or have already completed a quarantine in Maine. The form must be provided during check-in at all Maine lodging, campgrounds, seasonal rentals, and overnight camps. Visitors may be asked for proof of the negative test result.

Advertisement

Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey issued a travel advisory asking for visitors from states experiencing high infection rates to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“All travelers entering Connecticut from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or higher than a 10 percent test positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average, shall self-quarantine for a period of 14 days,” according to an executive order by Gov. Ned Lamont.

Connecticut joined forces with New York and New Jersey “in order to ensure that the tri-state area is protected from community transmission of COVID-19, while permitting free travel between and among the states,” according to the order.