Many state park campgrounds are open, but with a few changes

Massachusetts is opening many state campgrounds on Wednesday, but with several changes in place due to COVID-19.

For campsites that are open, only registered occupants are allowed at each campsite, and daytime visitors are not allowed for any reason, according to the Department of Conservation & Recreation (DCR). Campers cannot rent group campsites, yurts, or cabins this season, and campground pavilions, picnic areas, and meeting rooms will remain closed.

Open Massachusetts campgrounds include:

Seven of the state’s 31 parks that allow camping will not allow campers at all this season, according to DCR. The seven parks where camping is prohibited are as follow:

Also, safari field group camping at Scusset Beach State Reservation in Sagamore will be prohibited. DCR is reviewing the potential reopening of the Appalachian Trail campsites and amenities, which are currently closed.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, but feel these are necessary steps for the health and safety of our visitors and staff,” DCR wrote on its website about the changes. “Thank you for your patience and understanding as we all work together to navigate during this unprecedented public health emergency.”

Reservations for 2020 were all canceled and refunded due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to DCR, and visitors could make new reservations on a limited basis beginning on June 22. Campers can make reservations at reserveamerica.com.

Here is the pricing for the 2020 season. Out-of state campers will pay a “temporary 90-day camping fee increase,” according to DCR.