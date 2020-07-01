Many state park campgrounds are open, but with a few changes
Here's how camping in Massachusetts differs this season due to COVID-19.
Massachusetts is opening many state campgrounds on Wednesday, but with several changes in place due to COVID-19.
For campsites that are open, only registered occupants are allowed at each campsite, and daytime visitors are not allowed for any reason, according to the Department of Conservation & Recreation (DCR). Campers cannot rent group campsites, yurts, or cabins this season, and campground pavilions, picnic areas, and meeting rooms will remain closed.
Open Massachusetts campgrounds include:
- Camp Nihan Education Center, Saugus
- Clarksburg State Park, Clarksburg
- Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) State Forest, Goshen
- Erving State Forest, Erving
- Granville State Forest, Granville
- Harold Parker State Forest, North Andover
- Horseneck Beach State Reservation, Westport
- Lake Dennison Recreation Area, Baldwinville
- Massasoit State Park, East Taunton
- Mohawk Trail State Forest, Charlemont
- Myles Standish State Forest, Carver
- Nickerson State Park, Brewster
- October Mountain State Forest, Lee
- Otter River State Forest, Baldwinville
- Pearl Hill State Park, West Townsend
- Pittsfield State Forest, Pittsfield
- Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury
- Savoy Mountain State Forest, Florida
- Scusset Beach State Reservation, Sagamore
- Shawme-Crowell State Forest, Sandwich
- Tolland State Forest, East Otis
- Wellfleet Hollow State Campground, Wellfleet
- Wells State Park, Sturbridge
- Wompatuck State Park, Hingham
Seven of the state’s 31 parks that allow camping will not allow campers at all this season, according to DCR. The seven parks where camping is prohibited are as follow:
- Beartown State Forest, Monterey
- Boston Harbor Islands, Boston
- Federated Women’s Club State Forest, Petersham
- Mount Greylock State Reservation, Lanesborough
- Mount Washington State Forest, Mount Washington
- Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, East Falmouth
- Willard Brook State Forest, West Townsend
Also, safari field group camping at Scusset Beach State Reservation in Sagamore will be prohibited. DCR is reviewing the potential reopening of the Appalachian Trail campsites and amenities, which are currently closed.
“We apologize for the inconvenience, but feel these are necessary steps for the health and safety of our visitors and staff,” DCR wrote on its website about the changes. “Thank you for your patience and understanding as we all work together to navigate during this unprecedented public health emergency.”
Reservations for 2020 were all canceled and refunded due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to DCR, and visitors could make new reservations on a limited basis beginning on June 22. Campers can make reservations at reserveamerica.com.
Here is the pricing for the 2020 season. Out-of state campers will pay a “temporary 90-day camping fee increase,” according to DCR.
