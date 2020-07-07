Airbnb has new rules for certain guests under the age of 25

Travelers under the age of 25 looking to rent a home through Airbnb this season may be out of luck.

Certain Airbnb guests under the age of 25 can no longer rent entire homes near where they live, the company announced last week.

“Reducing the number of unauthorized house parties on Airbnb has always been a priority, and it’s more important now than ever,” Airbnb wrote in a press release. “With public health mandates in place throughout the country, we’re taking actions to support safe and responsible travel in the United States.”

U.S. guests under the age of 25 who have fewer than three positive reviews may no longer book entire homes near where they live, according to the new rules. However, they may book any type of listing outside their local area and private rooms and hotel rooms located anywhere. Guests under age 25 with at least three positive reviews and no negative reviews are exempt from the rule, according to Airbnb.

Earlier this year, Airbnb launched the same initiative in Canada. The company said the number of unauthorized parties booked by guests under age 25 saw a “meaningful drop.”

“There will always be people who work to find ways around our trust and safety protections, and we know that people over the age of 24 are perfectly capable of booking a home for the wrong reasons, too,” the company said. “But based on the positive impact this policy has had on unauthorized parties booked by guests under 25, we believe this is the right action to continue to protect the safety of our community.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, travelers will seek intimate, local experiences this year, Brian Chesky, Airbnb’s CEO, told the “Today” show in May. Guests can find out more about Airbnb’s new cleaning protocol here.