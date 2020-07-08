These 2 Vermont hotels just ranked among the best in the world

Travelers looking for New England’s finest accommodations should head to Vermont, where two hotels just ranked among the best on the planet, according to Travel + Leisure magazine readers.

Rabbit Hill Inn in Lower Waterford ranked No. 39 and Twin Farms in Barnard ranked No. 93 on the publication’s list of top 100 hotels in the world, part of the magazine’s annual World’s Best Awards. They were the only New England entries on the list. Capella Ubud in Bali, Indonesia, ranked No. 1.

“What they all have in common is a commitment to excellent service, great locations, and amenities that stand out from the pack,” T+L wrote about its list of the world’s best hotels.

The Vermont hotels also reign supreme on the publication’s list of top 15 resort hotels in the Northeast, with Rabbit Hill Inn ranking No. 1 and Twin Farms ranking No. 2, and ranked highest among New England entires on the magazine’s list of top 15 resort hotels in the continental U.S., with Rabbit Hill Inn ranking No. 3 and Twin Farms ranking No. 8. The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch in Wyoming ranked No. 1 on that list.

Here’s what the publication wrote about the Rabbit Hill Inn:

“If the essence of Vermont could be distilled in hotel form, it might look something like the Rabbit Hill Inn. Each room has individual décor, but most adhere to an American country style, some with plaid wall coverings, fireplaces, and four-poster beds that are cozy year-round.”

And here’s what editors wrote about Twin Farms:

“Verdant farmland and woods surround Twin Farms, in central Vermont, where modern life can feel like a distant memory. The property’s main building dates back to 1795, and a collection of cabins and lodges offer an array of places to stay. The Log Cabin, with hammock included, has a particular sense of remoteness, hidden in the middle of a pine forest.”

The World’s Best Awards survey closed on March 2, so the results reflect readers’ experiences before the coronavirus pandemic, the publication’s editors noted.

“T+L editors hope that this year’s honorees will inspire trips to come — whenever they may be,” the editors said in a statement.

The survey was available to readers at tlworldsbest.com from Nov. 4, 2019 to March 2, 2020. Participants scored hotels based on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. A numerical score was determined based on those ratings, and T+L tabulated the results with research firm M&RR.

Readers also rated airlines, airports, car rental agencies, cities, cruise ships, destination spas, hotel brands, islands, tour operators, and safari outfitters. You can view the full list of best city hotels in the continental United States and other ratings on travelandleisure.com.

