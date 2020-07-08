These 2 Vermont hotels just ranked among the best in the world

They have excellent service, great locations, and amenities that stand out, according to Travel + Leisure magazine.

Rabbit Hill Inn in Lower Waterford, Vermont (Globe Photo by Timothy Leland) Library Tag 12252005 Explore New England
Rabbit Hill Inn in Lower Waterford, Vermont. –Timothy Leland/Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
July 8, 2020 | 3:59 PM

Travelers looking for New England’s finest accommodations should head to Vermont, where two hotels just ranked among the best on the planet, according to Travel + Leisure magazine readers.

Related Links

Rabbit Hill Inn in Lower Waterford ranked No. 39 and Twin Farms in Barnard ranked No. 93 on the publication’s list of top 100 hotels in the world, part of the magazine’s annual World’s Best Awards. They were the only New England entries on the list. Capella Ubud in Bali, Indonesia, ranked No. 1.

“What they all have in common is a commitment to excellent service, great locations, and amenities that stand out from the pack,” T+L wrote about its list of the world’s best hotels.

Advertisement

The Vermont hotels also reign supreme on the publication’s list of top 15 resort hotels in the Northeast, with Rabbit Hill Inn ranking No. 1 and Twin Farms ranking No. 2, and ranked highest among New England entires on the magazine’s list of top 15 resort hotels in the continental U.S., with Rabbit Hill Inn ranking No. 3 and Twin Farms ranking No. 8. The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch in Wyoming ranked No. 1 on that list.

Here’s what the publication wrote about the Rabbit Hill Inn:

“If the essence of Vermont could be distilled in hotel form, it might look something like the Rabbit Hill Inn. Each room has individual décor, but most adhere to an American country style, some with plaid wall coverings, fireplaces, and four-poster beds that are cozy year-round.”

And here’s what editors wrote about Twin Farms:

“Verdant farmland and woods surround Twin Farms, in central Vermont, where modern life can feel like a distant memory. The property’s main building dates back to 1795, and a collection of cabins and lodges offer an array of places to stay. The Log Cabin, with hammock included, has a particular sense of remoteness, hidden in the middle of a pine forest.”

The World’s Best Awards survey closed on March 2, so the results reflect readers’ experiences before the coronavirus pandemic, the publication’s editors noted.

“T+L editors hope that this year’s honorees will inspire trips to come — whenever they may be,” the editors said in a statement.

The survey was available to readers at tlworldsbest.com from Nov. 4, 2019 to March 2, 2020. Participants scored hotels based on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. A numerical score was determined based on those ratings, and T+L tabulated the results with research firm M&RR.

Readers also rated airlines, airports, car rental agencies, cities, cruise ships, destination spas, hotel brands, islands, tour operators, and safari outfitters. You can view the full list of best city hotels in the continental United States and other ratings on travelandleisure.com.

Advertisement

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.


Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Travel Vermont New England Travel Rankings Hotels Vermont Travel

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Maine
Martha Stewart just visited this seafood spot in Maine July 8, 2020 | 2:28 PM
“Our goal was to give hotel guests a nostalgic understanding of the industrial past, mixed with today’s modern sophistication,’’ said Meaghan O’Neil, director of design for New Hampshire-based Colwen Design & Purchasing.
Hotels
Somerville hotel named among the top 15 city stays in the continental U.S. July 8, 2020 | 1:11 PM
FILE - In this April 24, 2020 file photo, empty United Airlines ticket machines are shown at the Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla. United United Airlines will send layoff warnings to 36,000 employees - nearly half its U.S. staff - in the clearest signal yet of how deeply the virus outbreak is hurting the airline industry. United officials said Wednesday, July 8 that they still hope to limit the number of layoffs by offering early retirement, but they have to send notices this month to comply with a law requiring that workers get 60 days' notice ahead of mass job cuts. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Travel
United Airlines is sending furlough warnings to 36,000 U.S. employees July 8, 2020 | 12:50 PM
The views from the ledges atop Mount Willard are among the finest in the White Mountains, with Mount Webster dominating one flank and Route 302 merely a ribbon bisecting the valley.
Travel
A local forest was just named the best in America for its beauty July 8, 2020 | 5:00 AM
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: The Airbnb app logo is displayed on an iPhone on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
House Parties
Airbnb has new rules for certain guests under the age of 25 July 7, 2020 | 2:55 PM
Inside a suite at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.
Travel
Here's how Boston.com readers feel about staying in hotels in 2020 July 7, 2020 | 12:54 PM
Hawaiian Airlines
Flights
Hawaiian Airlines to resume service between Boston and Honolulu July 6, 2020 | 4:02 PM
A Qatar Airways flight.
Face Shields
This airline now requires passengers to wear face shields over their masks July 6, 2020 | 11:04 AM
Travel
Do you feel comfortable staying in a hotel this year? July 5, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Matt McClain
Vacationland
Maine’s Vacationland hot spots are ghost towns as tourism struggles amid coronavirus July 3, 2020 | 8:52 AM
A trail at the Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge in Chatham.
Hiking
Here's a hiking spot for every town on Cape Cod July 3, 2020 | 5:00 AM
The CapeFLYER train crosses over the Cape Cod Canal Railroad Bridge in Bourne on its way to Hyannis.
Fourth of July
Heading down the Cape? Here's what's open this weekend. July 2, 2020 | 2:10 PM
Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport.
Outdoors
Many state park campgrounds have reopened, but with changes July 1, 2020 | 3:19 PM
(FILES) This file photo taken on March 21, 2017 shows a Qatar Airways aircraft, flight 739 from Doha, coming in for a landing at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California. Qatar Airways has made Doha a global hub in just a few years, but barring it from Gulf states' airspace threatens its position as a major transcontinental carrier, experts say. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWNFREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
Flights
Qatar Airways has resumed travel to Boston July 1, 2020 | 2:54 PM
Boston, MA - 3/12/20 - Light reflects onto an empty Quincy Market as the crowds thin downtown due to concern over COVID-19 on March 12, 2020. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe) Reporter: Topic:
Quincy Market
Quincy Market reopens on Wednesday June 30, 2020 | 6:36 PM
Two women, wearing protective masks due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, walk on a sidewalk adjacent to an empty Hampton Beach in Hampton, N.H., Thursday, May 21, 2020. Beaches in New Hampshire have been closed since March by state order due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Travel
Here are the self-quarantine rules for every New England state June 30, 2020 | 5:04 PM
In this Monday, May 11, 2020, file photo, a waiter carries beers for customers sitting at a terrace bar in Tarragona, Spain. The European Union announced Tuesday, June 30, 2020 that it will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.
Travel Restrictions
Europe restricts visitors from the U.S. amid virus resurgence June 30, 2020 | 11:45 AM
American Airlines
Travel
U.S. airlines will ask travelers to take COVID-19 health questionnaires at check-in June 29, 2020 | 9:24 PM
Naumkeag House & Gardens in Stockbridge.
Fourth of July
Two New England locales among Airbnb's top trending destinations June 29, 2020 | 12:39 PM
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines will book flights to full capacity June 26, 2020 | 6:19 PM
Masked passengers on a Six Flags ride.
Summer
What to know about New England amusement parks this summer June 26, 2020 | 1:26 PM
Travel
Here's when Story Land will open this summer and how your experience will change June 25, 2020 | 3:55 PM
A Southwest Airlines jet takes off from Love Field in Dallas, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. New York, Connecticut and New Jersey asked for travelers from states with high coronavirus infection rates to go into quarantine for 14 days in a bid to preserve hard-fought gains as caseloads rise elsewhere in the country.
Coronavirus
Some travelers heading to these 3 states could face quarantine June 24, 2020 | 7:57 PM
FROM MERLIN ARCHIVE DO NOT RESEND TO LIBRARY Wellfleet, MA 08/16/06 Randy Dickersbach (cq) of Pennsylvania, jumps over a wave at Marconi Beach at the Cape Cod National Seashore. He is visiting the Cape while on vacation with his family. (Bill Greene/ Globe Staff) Library Tag 08212006 Metro Library Tag 06032007 Travel - New England Cape Cod -- Library Tag 09292007 Sidekick Library Tag 07122009 Metro
Beaches
Cape Cod National Seashore beaches are changing this summer. Here's how. June 24, 2020 | 5:17 PM
A room at citizenM.
Hotels
Guests can now have 'contactless stays' at this Boston hotel June 24, 2020 | 2:48 PM
A Spirit Airlines aircraft.
Flights
Spirit Airlines will resume 11 nonstop routes at Logan Airport this summer June 23, 2020 | 4:37 PM
Cape Cod, MA - 05/24/07 - Bikers ride the Cape Cod Rail Trail. - (Globe Staff Photo / Barry Chin) section: NE Travel, reporter: Steve Jermanok, slug: 03biking. *** SLUG: 03biking 1 of 11 CREDIT: Barry Chin/Globe Staff ONLINE CAPTION: Bikers ride the newly refurbished Cape Cod Rail Trail in Harwich. The state Department of Conservation and Recreation spent $6.2 million fixing the trail these past two winters. / OUTTAKe 0816
Travel
Let us know: Share your Massachusetts day trip ideas. June 23, 2020 | 3:27 PM
The boardwalk at Bass Hole (Grays Beach) in Yarmouth Port.
Travel
You can visit these Mass. outdoor attractions right now June 21, 2020 | 1:09 PM
JetBlue’s Mint passengers get extra-long lie-flat seats with massage functions, artisanal, small plate menu options from well-known restaurants, top-drawer spirits and wines, and one of the largest libraries of free in-flight entertainment.
Travel
Want a drink in the sky? Many airlines have put restrictions on alcohol sales due to the pandemic. June 18, 2020 | 11:25 AM
CANOBIE LAKE PARK, SALEM, N.H. Small fry like the pony carts, toddlers the bumper cars. Teens scream on the thrill rides, and everyone enjoys a good splash.
Travel
Here's when Canobie Lake Park will open this summer June 17, 2020 | 5:23 PM