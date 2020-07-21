These 4 ‘absolute epic’ New England hiking trails are listed among the best in the U.S.

Those seeking an “absolute epic” hiking excursion this summer will find it in New England, according to travel blog The Broke Backpacker.

The New England states are home to four of the best hikes in the country, according to the blog’s list of 25 of the best hikes in the USA. The hikes, which the blog refer to as “absolute epic trails for 2020,” range from single and multi-day hikes to long-distance missions.

Mount Katahdin in Maine ranked No. 4 on the list, The Long Trail in Vermont ranked No. 21, Mt. Washington Summit via Tuckerman Ravine in New Hampshire ranked No. 24, and the Appalachian Trail, which stretches between Georgia and Maine, ranked No. 25.

The No. 1 hike is Lost Coast Trail in California.

Maine’s tallest mountain, Mount Katahdin, offers sweeping views and is “the legendary peak where Appalachian Trail thru-hikers either begin or end their epic journey,” according to the post, which noted the 8 to 12 hour hike is best tackled during the summer.

The Long Trail, the oldest long-distance hiking trail in the country, is 272 miles long, according to the post, and takes 20 to 39 days to complete but can be hiked in portions and is best tackled from April through October.

Mt. Washington Summit via Tuckerman Ravine in New Hampshire’s White Mountains is one of the top five hikes in the eastern U.S. and takes 8 to 10 hours, according to the blog, which noted that on a clear day, hikers can approach from Boott Spur Trail for better views if they don’t mind a longer hike.

Finally, the Appalachian Trail, which the blog called “without a doubt one of the best hikes in America for long-distance hikers,” stretches 2,190 miles between Mount Katahdin in Maine and Springer Mountain in Georgia, takes upwards of four months to complete, and is best tackled between March and October.

View the entire list here.