This Maine hotel will pay for your COVID-19 test

The test costs $25.

Elmwood Resort Hotel in Wells, Maine.
Elmwood Resort Hotel in Wells, Maine. –Elmwood Resort Hotel
SHARE TWEET 3 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
July 23, 2020

A Maine hotel will pay the cost of COVID-19 tests for guests traveling from restricted states such as Massachusetts.

Related Links

Elmwood Resort Hotel in Wells is paying the $25 COVID-19 test fee for up to two guests who stay at the hotel for a minimum of three nights. The hotel posted the offer on social media on July 13. The tests must be completed at York Hospital’s drive-through rapid testing center, which provides results in 15 minutes.

“Our biggest clientele comes from Massachusetts,” said Scott DeFelice, general manager of the hotel. “We thought this might be a nice way to facilitate things, to make it so folks can come up and spend some time with us.”

Advertisement

Maine requires guests from Massachusetts to self-quarantine for 14 days or test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arrival. Residents of New Hampshire and Vermont are exempt from the rule, and earlier this month the office of Gov. Janet Mills announced that Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey are also exempt due to the low prevalence and positivity rates of the virus in those states.

Since Elmwood posted the offer, guests have taken advantage and been tested, DeFelice said, and others have called to inquire about it.

The hotel does not ask for test results, DeFelice said, due to privacy concerns. However, the state requires that out-of-state guests from restricted states sign a “Certificate of Compliance” at lodging facilities indicating that they will self-quarantine in Maine for 14 days, have already self-quarantined in Maine for 14 days, or have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arrival. Children under age 18 are exempt. DeFelice said the certificate is built into his registration form.

“We have an expectation that they are going to be truthful,” DeFelice said. “If we found out that someone purposefully lied about it and tried to deceive us they wouldn’t be welcome at the property anymore.”

 

Elmwood will reimburse guests the cost of the test when provided a receipt, DeFelice said.

Advertisement

“It’s important for the folks to make an appointment because they do have limited numbers of tests available at that facility,” DeFelice said. “If you are coming a couple weeks from now, when you make your reservation with us, make your appointment with them at the same time.”

If guests test positive, DeFelice said he will refund their deposits in the form of a gift card for use at a later date.

Elmwood isn’t the only hotel hoping guests from restricted states will take advantage of the York rapid testing facility. Lafayette’s Oceanfront Resort in Wells posted information about the testing site as well, writing, “This is a way that all of our guests from restricted states can come visit Maine and stay with us this summer!”

DeFelice said the coronavirus pandemic has impacted his business, and he’s currently at about half capacity.

“We’re still hopeful that Maine is going to put Massachusetts on the nice list and allow people to come up and stay with us without jumping through those hoops,” he said.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.


Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Travel New England Travel Hotels Coronavirus Maine Maine Travel

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Plum Island Beach in Newburyport.
Beaches
Here's why parking is now restricted at Plum Island beaches July 24, 2020 | 1:15 PM
A summer walk on the breakwater in Plymouth Harbor.
Travel
Show us photos of your pandemic summer July 23, 2020 | 10:22 AM
United Airlines
Flights
United Airlines may ban travelers for not wearing a mask at the airport July 22, 2020 | 1:58 PM
Another view of Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester.
Beaches
What you need to know if you're visiting Gloucester beaches this summer July 22, 2020 | 11:10 AM
FILE — A group of hikers summit Mount Katahdin, the northern terminus of the Appalachian Trail, at Baxter State Park in Maine, Aug. 14, 2015. Long-distance endurance hiking is one athletic endeavor where elite women seem to be at little or no disadvantage to men. From left: Lori Barkley, 43, of Portland, Ore., William Young, 69, of Hanover, N.H., Tom Buononato, 22, of Wayne, N.J. and Tom Kidder, 67, of West Newbury, Vt., (Tristan Spinski/The New York Times)
Hiking
These 4 'absolute epic' New England hiking trails are listed among the best in the U.S. July 21, 2020 | 3:06 PM
A man takes an early morning stroll on Paradise Beach on Paradise Island in the Bahamas, Feb. 8, 2014.
Travel
Bahamas bans US travelers starting Wednesday July 20, 2020 | 3:25 PM
Travelers wearing protective face masks queue at the Delta Air Lines Inc. customer service desk as European Union (EU) travel restrictions are lifted at Charles de Gaulle Airport, operated by Aeroports de Paris, in Roissy, France, on Monday, June 15, 2020. President Emmanuel Macron sought to reset his presidency and accelerate Frances path out of lockdown as he faces economic strife ahead of the next presidential election in 2022. Photographer: Adrienne Surprenant/Bloomberg
Travel
Delta will require maskless passengers to undergo screening or 'reconsider travel' July 20, 2020 | 3:21 PM
Ramblewild, a new “tree-to-tree’’ adventure outfit, takes one of the area’s most popular fall activities — zip-lining — up a notch by combining it with ropes courses through 900 acres of Berkshire woods in Lanesborough. Eight “trails’’ offer varying level of heart-thumping and laughter-inducing challenges, appropriate for children and adults.
The Best
6 local summer attractions just ranked among the best in the country July 20, 2020 | 1:31 PM
A British Airways Boeing 747 aircraft at Heathrow Airport, U.K.
Travel
Ending an era, British Airways retires fleet of Boeing 747s July 17, 2020 | 6:13 PM
Disney annual passholders get a peek at the coronavirus-inspired changes.
Travel
Disney set to reopen parks in Florida, hoping for a small measure of rebound July 10, 2020 | 8:04 PM
A Delta Air Lines passenger jet plane, a Boeing 737-900 model, approaches Logan Airport in Boston.
Travel
Delta Air Lines talks Boston growth, what passengers want most right now July 10, 2020 | 2:12 PM
BOSTON, MA - 1/26/2017: Emirates A380 airplane comes to Logan Thursday includes: private suits, a shower spa, an onboard lounge,(David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: BUSINESS TOPIC 27emirates
Travel
Here's when Emirates will resume flights to Boston July 10, 2020 | 9:47 AM
A guest room at 907 Main in Cambridge.
Openings
A new boutique hotel is opening this fall July 9, 2020 | 2:30 PM
Rabbit Hill Inn in Lower Waterford, Vermont (Globe Photo by Timothy Leland) Library Tag 12252005 Explore New England
The Best
These 2 Vermont hotels just ranked among the best in the world July 8, 2020 | 3:59 PM
Maine
Martha Stewart just visited this seafood spot in Maine July 8, 2020 | 2:28 PM
“Our goal was to give hotel guests a nostalgic understanding of the industrial past, mixed with today’s modern sophistication,’’ said Meaghan O’Neil, director of design for New Hampshire-based Colwen Design & Purchasing.
Hotels
Somerville hotel named among the top 15 city stays in the continental U.S. July 8, 2020 | 1:11 PM
FILE - In this April 24, 2020 file photo, empty United Airlines ticket machines are shown at the Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla. United United Airlines will send layoff warnings to 36,000 employees - nearly half its U.S. staff - in the clearest signal yet of how deeply the virus outbreak is hurting the airline industry. United officials said Wednesday, July 8 that they still hope to limit the number of layoffs by offering early retirement, but they have to send notices this month to comply with a law requiring that workers get 60 days' notice ahead of mass job cuts. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Travel
United Airlines is sending furlough warnings to 36,000 U.S. employees July 8, 2020 | 12:50 PM
The views from the ledges atop Mount Willard are among the finest in the White Mountains, with Mount Webster dominating one flank and Route 302 merely a ribbon bisecting the valley.
Travel
A local forest was just named the best in America for its beauty July 8, 2020 | 5:00 AM
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: The Airbnb app logo is displayed on an iPhone on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
House Parties
Airbnb has new rules for certain guests under the age of 25 July 7, 2020 | 2:55 PM
Inside a suite at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.
Travel
Here's how Boston.com readers feel about staying in hotels in 2020 July 7, 2020 | 12:54 PM
Hawaiian Airlines
Flights
Hawaiian Airlines to resume service between Boston and Honolulu July 6, 2020 | 4:02 PM
A Qatar Airways flight.
Face Shields
This airline now requires passengers to wear face shields over their masks July 6, 2020 | 11:04 AM
Travel
Do you feel comfortable staying in a hotel this year? July 5, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Matt McClain
Vacationland
Maine’s Vacationland hot spots are ghost towns as tourism struggles amid coronavirus July 3, 2020 | 8:52 AM
A trail at the Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge in Chatham.
Hiking
Here's a hiking spot for every town on Cape Cod July 3, 2020 | 5:00 AM
The CapeFLYER train crosses over the Cape Cod Canal Railroad Bridge in Bourne on its way to Hyannis.
Fourth of July
Heading down the Cape? Here's what's open this weekend. July 2, 2020 | 2:10 PM
Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport.
Outdoors
Many state park campgrounds have reopened, but with changes July 1, 2020 | 3:19 PM
(FILES) This file photo taken on March 21, 2017 shows a Qatar Airways aircraft, flight 739 from Doha, coming in for a landing at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California. Qatar Airways has made Doha a global hub in just a few years, but barring it from Gulf states' airspace threatens its position as a major transcontinental carrier, experts say. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWNFREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
Flights
Qatar Airways has resumed travel to Boston July 1, 2020 | 2:54 PM
Boston, MA - 3/12/20 - Light reflects onto an empty Quincy Market as the crowds thin downtown due to concern over COVID-19 on March 12, 2020. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe) Reporter: Topic:
Quincy Market
Quincy Market reopens on Wednesday June 30, 2020 | 6:36 PM
Two women, wearing protective masks due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, walk on a sidewalk adjacent to an empty Hampton Beach in Hampton, N.H., Thursday, May 21, 2020. Beaches in New Hampshire have been closed since March by state order due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Travel
Here are the self-quarantine rules for every New England state June 30, 2020 | 5:04 PM