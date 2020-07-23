This Maine hotel will pay for your COVID-19 test

A Maine hotel will pay the cost of COVID-19 tests for guests traveling from restricted states such as Massachusetts.

Elmwood Resort Hotel in Wells is paying the $25 COVID-19 test fee for up to two guests who stay at the hotel for a minimum of three nights. The hotel posted the offer on social media on July 13. The tests must be completed at York Hospital’s drive-through rapid testing center, which provides results in 15 minutes.

“Our biggest clientele comes from Massachusetts,” said Scott DeFelice, general manager of the hotel. “We thought this might be a nice way to facilitate things, to make it so folks can come up and spend some time with us.”

Maine requires guests from Massachusetts to self-quarantine for 14 days or test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arrival. Residents of New Hampshire and Vermont are exempt from the rule, and earlier this month the office of Gov. Janet Mills announced that Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey are also exempt due to the low prevalence and positivity rates of the virus in those states.

Since Elmwood posted the offer, guests have taken advantage and been tested, DeFelice said, and others have called to inquire about it.

The hotel does not ask for test results, DeFelice said, due to privacy concerns. However, the state requires that out-of-state guests from restricted states sign a “Certificate of Compliance” at lodging facilities indicating that they will self-quarantine in Maine for 14 days, have already self-quarantined in Maine for 14 days, or have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arrival. Children under age 18 are exempt. DeFelice said the certificate is built into his registration form.

“We have an expectation that they are going to be truthful,” DeFelice said. “If we found out that someone purposefully lied about it and tried to deceive us they wouldn’t be welcome at the property anymore.”

Elmwood will reimburse guests the cost of the test when provided a receipt, DeFelice said.

“It’s important for the folks to make an appointment because they do have limited numbers of tests available at that facility,” DeFelice said. “If you are coming a couple weeks from now, when you make your reservation with us, make your appointment with them at the same time.”

If guests test positive, DeFelice said he will refund their deposits in the form of a gift card for use at a later date.

Elmwood isn’t the only hotel hoping guests from restricted states will take advantage of the York rapid testing facility. Lafayette’s Oceanfront Resort in Wells posted information about the testing site as well, writing, “This is a way that all of our guests from restricted states can come visit Maine and stay with us this summer!”

DeFelice said the coronavirus pandemic has impacted his business, and he’s currently at about half capacity.

“We’re still hopeful that Maine is going to put Massachusetts on the nice list and allow people to come up and stay with us without jumping through those hoops,” he said.