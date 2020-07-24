Plum Island parking closed to nonresidents every weekend through Labor Day

Violators will be ticketed and towed, according to Newburyport's mayor.

Plum Island Beach in Newburyport.
Plum Island Beach in Newburyport. –Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism / Flickr
SHARE TWEET 3 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
July 24, 2020 | 1:15 PM

Beginning this weekend, beach parking is restricted at Plum Island due to concerns about overcrowding during the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Links

Newburyport Mayor Donna D. Holaday announced Wednesday that the Plum Island Point Public Lot is now reserved for residents every weekend through Labor Day. Residents with an active city of Newburyport resident parking pass, city yard waste sticker, or Plum Island Parking Lot 2020 sticker can park in the lot on weekends at a discounted resident rate of $12 per day.

In addition, parking will not be allowed on Northern Boulevard, parking rules on all streets off Northern Boulevard will be strictly enforced, and violators will be ticketed and towed, Holaday said.

Advertisement

“With summer in full swing, it’s understandable that more people are looking to enjoy the outdoors during this beautiful time of year,” Holaday said in a statement. “However, it’s important to remember that we must still be following the necessary guidelines to prevent any further spread of COVID-19. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding.”

To reduce traffic congestion and improve public safety, between July 25 and Sept. 6 the paved area at the entrance of the public lot will be designated a turn-around area, electronic signs warning that the beach lot is open only to residents will be placed on Northern Boulevard at 51st Street and on the Plum Island Turnpike, and “No Parking, No Beach Access” signs will be placed on the ocean side streets off Northern Boulevard.

Earlier this month, the city of Gloucester closed the parking lots at Stage Fort Park, Good Harbor Beach, and Wingaersheek Beach to non-residents after complaints of excessive traffic, illegal parking, and littering, and concerns over social distancing due to COVID-19. Beginning this weekend, the lots will open again in a limited capacity.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.


Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Travel New England Travel Beaches Coronavirus Outdoors Summer Road Trips Beaches

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Elmwood Resort Hotel in Wells, Maine.
Travel
This Maine hotel will pay for your COVID-19 test July 23, 2020 | 3:58 PM
A summer walk on the breakwater in Plymouth Harbor.
Travel
Show us photos of your pandemic summer July 23, 2020 | 10:22 AM
United Airlines
Flights
United Airlines may ban travelers for not wearing a mask at the airport July 22, 2020 | 1:58 PM
Another view of Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester.
Beaches
What you need to know if you're visiting Gloucester beaches this summer July 22, 2020 | 11:10 AM
FILE — A group of hikers summit Mount Katahdin, the northern terminus of the Appalachian Trail, at Baxter State Park in Maine, Aug. 14, 2015. Long-distance endurance hiking is one athletic endeavor where elite women seem to be at little or no disadvantage to men. From left: Lori Barkley, 43, of Portland, Ore., William Young, 69, of Hanover, N.H., Tom Buononato, 22, of Wayne, N.J. and Tom Kidder, 67, of West Newbury, Vt., (Tristan Spinski/The New York Times)
Hiking
These 4 'absolute epic' New England hiking trails are listed among the best in the U.S. July 21, 2020 | 3:06 PM
A man takes an early morning stroll on Paradise Beach on Paradise Island in the Bahamas, Feb. 8, 2014.
Travel
Bahamas bans US travelers starting Wednesday July 20, 2020 | 3:25 PM
Travelers wearing protective face masks queue at the Delta Air Lines Inc. customer service desk as European Union (EU) travel restrictions are lifted at Charles de Gaulle Airport, operated by Aeroports de Paris, in Roissy, France, on Monday, June 15, 2020. President Emmanuel Macron sought to reset his presidency and accelerate Frances path out of lockdown as he faces economic strife ahead of the next presidential election in 2022. Photographer: Adrienne Surprenant/Bloomberg
Travel
Delta will require maskless passengers to undergo screening or 'reconsider travel' July 20, 2020 | 3:21 PM
Ramblewild, a new “tree-to-tree’’ adventure outfit, takes one of the area’s most popular fall activities — zip-lining — up a notch by combining it with ropes courses through 900 acres of Berkshire woods in Lanesborough. Eight “trails’’ offer varying level of heart-thumping and laughter-inducing challenges, appropriate for children and adults.
The Best
6 local summer attractions just ranked among the best in the country July 20, 2020 | 1:31 PM
A British Airways Boeing 747 aircraft at Heathrow Airport, U.K.
Travel
Ending an era, British Airways retires fleet of Boeing 747s July 17, 2020 | 6:13 PM
Disney annual passholders get a peek at the coronavirus-inspired changes.
Travel
Disney set to reopen parks in Florida, hoping for a small measure of rebound July 10, 2020 | 8:04 PM
A Delta Air Lines passenger jet plane, a Boeing 737-900 model, approaches Logan Airport in Boston.
Travel
Delta Air Lines talks Boston growth, what passengers want most right now July 10, 2020 | 2:12 PM
BOSTON, MA - 1/26/2017: Emirates A380 airplane comes to Logan Thursday includes: private suits, a shower spa, an onboard lounge,(David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: BUSINESS TOPIC 27emirates
Travel
Here's when Emirates will resume flights to Boston July 10, 2020 | 9:47 AM
A guest room at 907 Main in Cambridge.
Openings
A new boutique hotel is opening this fall July 9, 2020 | 2:30 PM
Rabbit Hill Inn in Lower Waterford, Vermont (Globe Photo by Timothy Leland) Library Tag 12252005 Explore New England
The Best
These 2 Vermont hotels just ranked among the best in the world July 8, 2020 | 3:59 PM
Maine
Martha Stewart just visited this seafood spot in Maine July 8, 2020 | 2:28 PM
“Our goal was to give hotel guests a nostalgic understanding of the industrial past, mixed with today’s modern sophistication,’’ said Meaghan O’Neil, director of design for New Hampshire-based Colwen Design & Purchasing.
Hotels
Somerville hotel named among the top 15 city stays in the continental U.S. July 8, 2020 | 1:11 PM
FILE - In this April 24, 2020 file photo, empty United Airlines ticket machines are shown at the Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla. United United Airlines will send layoff warnings to 36,000 employees - nearly half its U.S. staff - in the clearest signal yet of how deeply the virus outbreak is hurting the airline industry. United officials said Wednesday, July 8 that they still hope to limit the number of layoffs by offering early retirement, but they have to send notices this month to comply with a law requiring that workers get 60 days' notice ahead of mass job cuts. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Travel
United Airlines is sending furlough warnings to 36,000 U.S. employees July 8, 2020 | 12:50 PM
The views from the ledges atop Mount Willard are among the finest in the White Mountains, with Mount Webster dominating one flank and Route 302 merely a ribbon bisecting the valley.
Travel
A local forest was just named the best in America for its beauty July 8, 2020 | 5:00 AM
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: The Airbnb app logo is displayed on an iPhone on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
House Parties
Airbnb has new rules for certain guests under the age of 25 July 7, 2020 | 2:55 PM
Inside a suite at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.
Travel
Here's how Boston.com readers feel about staying in hotels in 2020 July 7, 2020 | 12:54 PM
Hawaiian Airlines
Flights
Hawaiian Airlines to resume service between Boston and Honolulu July 6, 2020 | 4:02 PM
A Qatar Airways flight.
Face Shields
This airline now requires passengers to wear face shields over their masks July 6, 2020 | 11:04 AM
Travel
Do you feel comfortable staying in a hotel this year? July 5, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Matt McClain
Vacationland
Maine’s Vacationland hot spots are ghost towns as tourism struggles amid coronavirus July 3, 2020 | 8:52 AM
A trail at the Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge in Chatham.
Hiking
Here's a hiking spot for every town on Cape Cod July 3, 2020 | 5:00 AM
The CapeFLYER train crosses over the Cape Cod Canal Railroad Bridge in Bourne on its way to Hyannis.
Fourth of July
Heading down the Cape? Here's what's open this weekend. July 2, 2020 | 2:10 PM
Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport.
Outdoors
Many state park campgrounds have reopened, but with changes July 1, 2020 | 3:19 PM
(FILES) This file photo taken on March 21, 2017 shows a Qatar Airways aircraft, flight 739 from Doha, coming in for a landing at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California. Qatar Airways has made Doha a global hub in just a few years, but barring it from Gulf states' airspace threatens its position as a major transcontinental carrier, experts say. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWNFREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
Flights
Qatar Airways has resumed travel to Boston July 1, 2020 | 2:54 PM
Boston, MA - 3/12/20 - Light reflects onto an empty Quincy Market as the crowds thin downtown due to concern over COVID-19 on March 12, 2020. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe) Reporter: Topic:
Quincy Market
Quincy Market reopens on Wednesday June 30, 2020 | 6:36 PM
Two women, wearing protective masks due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, walk on a sidewalk adjacent to an empty Hampton Beach in Hampton, N.H., Thursday, May 21, 2020. Beaches in New Hampshire have been closed since March by state order due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Travel
Here are the self-quarantine rules for every New England state June 30, 2020 | 5:04 PM