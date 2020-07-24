Plum Island parking closed to nonresidents every weekend through Labor Day

Beginning this weekend, beach parking is restricted at Plum Island due to concerns about overcrowding during the coronavirus pandemic.

Newburyport Mayor Donna D. Holaday announced Wednesday that the Plum Island Point Public Lot is now reserved for residents every weekend through Labor Day. Residents with an active city of Newburyport resident parking pass, city yard waste sticker, or Plum Island Parking Lot 2020 sticker can park in the lot on weekends at a discounted resident rate of $12 per day.

In addition, parking will not be allowed on Northern Boulevard, parking rules on all streets off Northern Boulevard will be strictly enforced, and violators will be ticketed and towed, Holaday said.

“With summer in full swing, it’s understandable that more people are looking to enjoy the outdoors during this beautiful time of year,” Holaday said in a statement. “However, it’s important to remember that we must still be following the necessary guidelines to prevent any further spread of COVID-19. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding.”

To reduce traffic congestion and improve public safety, between July 25 and Sept. 6 the paved area at the entrance of the public lot will be designated a turn-around area, electronic signs warning that the beach lot is open only to residents will be placed on Northern Boulevard at 51st Street and on the Plum Island Turnpike, and “No Parking, No Beach Access” signs will be placed on the ocean side streets off Northern Boulevard.

Earlier this month, the city of Gloucester closed the parking lots at Stage Fort Park, Good Harbor Beach, and Wingaersheek Beach to non-residents after complaints of excessive traffic, illegal parking, and littering, and concerns over social distancing due to COVID-19. Beginning this weekend, the lots will open again in a limited capacity.