The 2020 Topsfield Fair has been canceled

“We understand the disappointment that comes with this news as we feel the same.”

The winning pumpkin from Woody Lancaster, 71 of Topsfield, weighing 2003.5 pounds.
A winning pumpkin from a previous Topsfield Fair. –EPA / CJ Gunther
July 29, 2020 | 2:28 PM

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another New England tradition.

The 2020 Topsfield Fair, scheduled for Oct. 2-12, has been canceled due to the public health emergency, fair officials posted on the event’s website on Wednesday, calling it a “difficult decision.”

“For the past few months we have continued to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and based on the recommendations of local, state, and federal health agencies, the board of directors of the Essex Agricultural Society has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Topsfield Fair,”  James O’Brien, general manager of the fair, said in a statement. “We understand the impact of this decision for small businesses, family farms, competitors, and exhibitors and the disappointment of hundreds of thousands of people who look forward to the Topsfield Fair each year.  However, the safety and health of our community has to be our top priority and due to the current restrictions hosting the Topsfield Fair this year is impossible.”

The fair — America’s oldest agricultural fair, which began in 1818 — has only been canceled for two other crises, according to fair officials — in 1918 due to the Spanish flu pandemic and from 1943-1945 for World War II.

Organizers are looking into hosting some of the fair’s much anticipated contests privately to continue the tradition, and announcements will be made if and when that happens, according to O’Brien.

“We understand the disappointment that comes with this news as we feel the same,” he said.  “As our scheduled opening day got closer it became clear that we could not create a fun, safe, and enjoyable experience that fairgoers have come to expect and deserve.”

