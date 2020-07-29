How 10 Boston.com readers are spending their summer amid a pandemic
From day trips to blueberry picking to online classes, how local residents are spending their summer.
When we asked readers for photos of their pandemic summer, the entries poured in.
Some residents are taking day trips to beaches, lakes, farms, and mountains, while others are spending time at home swimming, working, and tackling online classes.
Want to show us what your summer amid a pandemic looks like? We’ll share more photos as we receive them, so please send them to community@boston.com.
Beach day
“Grateful for our Trustees membership that has allowed us to enjoy many outdoor activities during the pandemic,” wrote Simone Worsdale from Brookline. “Crane Beach is a beautiful escape that we’ve been able to enjoy most weekends.”
Gone fishing
Kayaking
Waterfall hunt
“We’ve spent the summer hunting for waterfalls and swimming holes in the White Mountains,” wrote Matt Gagalis.
Blueberry picking
“We have stayed local all summer,” wrote Stefanie Cotter.
Lighthouse selfie
Tamara Wyzanski and her fiancé Arash Vedaie during a trip to York, Maine, “enjoying lobster and a cheat day with ice cream after consistent Peloton app use!” wrote Wyzanski. The couple has spent their summer weekends “exploring New England picturesque towns from Maine to New Hampshire, to Rhode Island all the way down to New York.”
Pool time at home
“We have never spent this much time in our pool!” wrote Mark Bowers.
Online learning
“Instead of what would have been his first ever summer camp (which got cancelled due to the pandemic), my 6-year old son (Sai) is adjusting to an online math course this summer,” wrote Kishore K. Pochampally.
“I’ve taken 15 weeks of weekly zoom cocktail classes from Bully Boy Distillers this pandemic summer,” wrote Lori Tsuruda.
Preparing to teach
“Preparing some of my course content for the Fall semester in my home studio, on my homemade light board,” wrote Can Erbil.
Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and grammar.
Get Boston.com's browser alerts:
Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.Turn on notifications
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.