How 10 Boston.com readers are spending their summer amid a pandemic

When we asked readers for photos of their pandemic summer, the entries poured in.

Some residents are taking day trips to beaches, lakes, farms, and mountains, while others are spending time at home swimming, working, and tackling online classes.

Want to show us what your summer amid a pandemic looks like? We’ll share more photos as we receive them, so please send them to community@boston.com.

Beach day

Crane Beach in Ipswich. —Simone Worsdale

“Grateful for our Trustees membership that has allowed us to enjoy many outdoor activities during the pandemic,” wrote Simone Worsdale from Brookline. “Crane Beach is a beautiful escape that we’ve been able to enjoy most weekends.”

Gone fishing

Jim Petitto went fishing at Moose Pond in Denmark, Maine. —Jim Petitto

Kayaking

Theresa McGuinness kayaking in Swampscott Harbor —Theresa McGuinness

Waterfall hunt

Drew, Riley, and Haddie Gagalis in the White Mountains. —Matt Gagalis

“We’ve spent the summer hunting for waterfalls and swimming holes in the White Mountains,” wrote Matt Gagalis.

Blueberry picking

Harlow, 3, blueberry picking at The Blueberry Farm in Hanson. —Stefanie Cotter

“We have stayed local all summer,” wrote Stefanie Cotter.

Lighthouse selfie

A trip to York, Maine. —Tamara Wyzanski

Tamara Wyzanski and her fiancé Arash Vedaie during a trip to York, Maine, “enjoying lobster and a cheat day with ice cream after consistent Peloton app use!” wrote Wyzanski. The couple has spent their summer weekends “exploring New England picturesque towns from Maine to New Hampshire, to Rhode Island all the way down to New York.”

Pool time at home

Henry and Oliver Bowers in their Westford pool. —Mark Bowers

Advertisement

“We have never spent this much time in our pool!” wrote Mark Bowers.

Online learning

Sai, 6, took an online math course. —Kishore K. Pochampally

“Instead of what would have been his first ever summer camp (which got cancelled due to the pandemic), my 6-year old son (Sai) is adjusting to an online math course this summer,” wrote Kishore K. Pochampally.

Lori Tsuruda learning how to make cocktails. —Lori Tsuruda

“I’ve taken 15 weeks of weekly zoom cocktail classes from Bully Boy Distillers this pandemic summer,” wrote Lori Tsuruda.

Preparing to teach

Can Erbil, a professor of economics at Boston College, preparing course content on a homemade light board. —Can Erbil

“Preparing some of my course content for the Fall semester in my home studio, on my homemade light board,” wrote Can Erbil.

Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and grammar.