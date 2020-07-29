Massachusetts is home to the best luxury hotel in the U.S., according to Tripadvisor users

Nantucket is home to the best luxury hotel in America, according to Tripadvisor users.

The Nantucket Hotel & Resort ranked No. 1 on the travel website’s list of top 25 luxury hotels in the U.S., and Boston Harbor Hotel in Boston ranked No. 12. The Nantucket Hotel & Resort also ranked No. 2 on the website’s list of top 25 hotels in the U.S. — the only New England entry — and No. 15 on the list of top 25 hotels for service in the U.S.

The list is part of the website’s 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards, released on Tuesday. The data for this year’s 18th annual Travelers’ Choice Awards winners was collected in 2019, prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This has been a tough year for our industry, but the global desire to go and explore, whether the destination is an hour away or across the world, remains strong,” Lindsay Nelson, chief experience and brand officer for Tripadvisor, said in a statement.

Many New England hotels were recognized among this year’s hotel award winners.

When it comes to the best service, Lands End Inn in Provincetown ranked No. 14, followed by the Nantucket Hotel & Resort at No. 15 and the Residence Inn North Conway in North Conway, N.H., at No. 24. The top-ranked hotel on that list is the Morris Inn in South Bend, Ind.

The best small hotels in the country are “intimate hotels that make big impressions,” according to Tripadvisor, and six in New England made the list of top 25 small hotels in the U.S.:

Lands End Inn in Provincetown ranked No. 6

The Inn at Thorn Hill & Spa in Jackson, N.H. ranked No. 11

The Lyme Inn in Lyme, N.H. ranked No. 13

Union Street Inn on Nantucket ranked No. 17

The Chanler at Cliff Walk, Newport, R.I., ranked No. 19

LakeHouse Inn in Lee ranked No. 24.

The country’s No. 1 small hotel is Desert Riviera Hotel in Palm Springs, Calif.

Travelers looking for “dreamy stays that couples love,” according to Tripadvisor, should head to Provincetown or Jackson, N.H., since Lands End Inn in Provincetown ranked No. 7 and The Inn at Thorn Hill & Spa, Jackson, N.H., ranked No. 17 on the list of top 25 hotels for romance in the U.S. The No. 1 romantic hotel in the country is H2O Suites Hotel in Key West, Fla.

The Boston Harbor Hotel was named one of the top luxury hotels in the U.S. —Boston Harbor Hotel

New England’s bed and breakfasts also fared well, with seven landing on the list of top 25 B&Bs and inns in the U.S., three of which are in Brewster:

Captain Freeman Inn in Brewster ranked No. 6

Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod in Brewster ranked No. 7

Captain David Kelley House in Centerville ranked No. 9

The Trellis House in Ogunquit, Maine, ranked No. 13

Brewster by the Sea Inn in Brewster ranked No. 14

Acadia Bay Inn in Sullivan, Maine, ranked No. 22

Stone Hill Inn in Stowe, Vermont, ranked No. 23.

The best bed and breakfast in America, according to Tripadvisor users, is Americus Garden Inn Bed & Breakfast in Americus, Georgia.

Finally, travelers seeking a bargain will find three New England entries on the list of top 25 bargain hotels in the U.S., called “charming, friendly stays for budget-conscious travelers”: Mt. Madison Inn & Suites in Gorham, N.H., ranked No. 6; Edgewater Motel & Cottages in Bar Harbor, Maine, ranked No. 14; and Midway Motel in Eastham ranked No. 18. The top bargain in the country is The Trails Inn in Eureka Springs, Ark.

The hotel winners were determined based on traveler reviews and ratings posted to TripAdvisor by users over a 12-month period.

View all of the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards.