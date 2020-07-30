2 coastal drives in New England are ‘worth the trip all on their own,’ according to USA Today

Two coastal scenic drives in New England are so spectacular that the drive alone is worth the trip, according to USA Today.

On Thursday, the publication released a list of 10 coastal scenic drives you can take in North America, naming two New England drives: “Cape Cod Scenic Drive” and “Loop Road” at Acadia National Park in Maine.

“In travel, the journey is sometimes just as important as the destination — sometimes even better,” USA Today editors wrote. “These 10 coastal drives in North America are worth a trip all on their own.”

Here’s what the publication wrote about the Cape Cod drive:

“To see the beautiful shores of Cape Cod from behind the steering wheel, follow the 62-mile stretch of Massachusetts Route 6A, also called Old King’s Highway, to U.S. Highway 6, passing through Provincetown and the Cape Cod National Seashore.”

And here’s what the editors noted about the Park Loop Road drive:

“Take a break from camping and hiking to make the short and stunning 27-mile drive along Park Loop Road in Acadia National Park. Beginning at the Hulls Cove Visitors Center, the road will take you past the mountains, lakes and rocky shore that make Acadia one of the country’s favorite national parks.”

