Sunsets on Cape Cod and the islands are beautiful this summer. Here are 20 reader-submitted photos to prove it.

Last week we asked readers to share a spectacular sunset they photographed recently and over 100 submissions of vibrant skies flooded in from across New England and beyond. We narrowed it down to 60+ photos from Boston, Cape Cod and the islands, north of Boston, and south of Boston, and will feature our favorites by region over the next few days.
Below, we feature our favorite sunsets over Cape Cod and the Islands — from a sunset swim over a bright orange sky in South Dennis to a vibrant sky in Aquinnah, here are the top 20 reader-submitted photos.
Cape Cod and the islands
Stay tuned: Our favorite north of Boston sunset photos from readers is up next!
2020 summer sunset photos, submitted by Boston.com readers:
