Sunsets on Cape Cod and the islands are beautiful this summer. Here are 20 reader-submitted photos to prove it.

Boston.com readers share their best sunset photos.

August 4, 2020

Last week we asked readers to share a spectacular sunset they photographed recently and over 100 submissions of vibrant skies flooded in from across New England and beyond. We narrowed it down to 60+ photos from Boston, Cape Cod and the islands, north of Boston, and south of Boston, and will feature our favorites by region over the next few days.

Below, we feature our favorite sunsets over Cape Cod and the Islands — from a sunset swim over a bright orange sky in South Dennis to a vibrant sky in Aquinnah, here are the top 20 reader-submitted photos. 

Cape Cod and the islands

Wellfleet Cape Cod sunset
Mark Kieran captured his wife, son, and sister as the sun set in Wellfleet on July 25. —Mark Kieran
Snake Pond in Forestdale
Steve Carr photographs Snake Pond at sunset from Carr Lane in Forestdale. —Steve Carr
Scargo Lake in South Dennis
“I took the kids for a swim after dinner since it was so hot that day.” Stephanie Dyer submitted a sunset photo of Princess Beach, part of Scargo Lake, in South Dennis from July 27. —Stephanie Dyer
Sunset at Skaket beach
Sunset at Skaket beach in Orleans on July 25. —Sarah McCrann
Herring Cove at sunset
Herring Cove in Provincetown at sunset on July 24. —Nicholas Smith
Spectacle Pond in Wareham
“Sky Blue-Pink.” Kim Biedugnis photographed Spectacle Pond in Wareham on July 27.
Tru-Haven Beach in North Truro
“I took this photo from the top of the stairs at Tru-Haven Beach in North Truro, looking toward Provincetown,” Kevin Kuechler wrote of his sunset photo taken on June 16. —Kevin Kuechler
Boys on a boardwalk at sunset in Sandwich
Boys on a boardwalk at sunset in Sandwich. —Galynn Frechette
Sunset from Wareham
Sunset from Wareham on July 26. —Kathleen O'Brien
Sunset in Aquinnah, Martha's Vineyard
Sunset in Aquinnah, Martha’s Vineyard. —Kara Connolly
Sunset at Sandy Neck Beach, Barnstable
Sunset at Sandy Neck Beach in Barnstable. —Judy Croci
Sunset over Provincetown, taken from North Truro
Sunset over Provincetown, taken from North Truro. —John Edge
Sunset at Corn Hill Beach in Truro
Sunset at Corn Hill Beach in Truro. —John Derbor
North Falmouth at sunset
North Falmouth at sunset. —Jim Callahan
Sunset at Mayo Beach in Wellfleet
Sunset at Mayo Beach in Wellfleet. —Gregg Ames
Long Point Lighthouse sunset
Sunset over Long Point Lighthouse in Provincetown on July 24. —Eric Levin
Cape cod sunset
(l) Sunset at Herring Cove in Provincetown; (r) Sunset in Wareham on July 26. —(l) Paul Wanta (r) Dianne O'Connell
Sunset at Megansett Beach in Falmouth
Sunset at Megansett Beach in Falmouth. —Brendan Dunn
Paines Creek in Brewster
Sunset photo from July 26 at Paines Creek in Brewster. —Adrienne Cormier

Stay tuned: Our favorite north of Boston sunset photos from readers is up next! 

2020 summer sunset photos, submitted by Boston.com readers:

