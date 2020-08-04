Sunsets on Cape Cod and the islands are beautiful this summer. Here are 20 reader-submitted photos to prove it.

Last week we asked readers to share a spectacular sunset they photographed recently and over 100 submissions of vibrant skies flooded in from across New England and beyond. We narrowed it down to 60+ photos from Boston, Cape Cod and the islands, north of Boston, and south of Boston, and will feature our favorites by region over the next few days.

Below, we feature our favorite sunsets over Cape Cod and the Islands — from a sunset swim over a bright orange sky in South Dennis to a vibrant sky in Aquinnah, here are the top 20 reader-submitted photos.

Cape Cod and the islands

Mark Kieran captured his wife, son, and sister as the sun set in Wellfleet on July 25. —Mark Kieran

Steve Carr photographs Snake Pond at sunset from Carr Lane in Forestdale. —Steve Carr

“I took the kids for a swim after dinner since it was so hot that day.” Stephanie Dyer submitted a sunset photo of Princess Beach, part of Scargo Lake, in South Dennis from July 27. —Stephanie Dyer

Sunset at Skaket beach in Orleans on July 25. —Sarah McCrann

Herring Cove in Provincetown at sunset on July 24. —Nicholas Smith

“Sky Blue-Pink.” Kim Biedugnis photographed Spectacle Pond in Wareham on July 27.

“I took this photo from the top of the stairs at Tru-Haven Beach in North Truro, looking toward Provincetown,” Kevin Kuechler wrote of his sunset photo taken on June 16. —Kevin Kuechler

Boys on a boardwalk at sunset in Sandwich. —Galynn Frechette

Sunset from Wareham on July 26. —Kathleen O'Brien

Sunset in Aquinnah, Martha’s Vineyard. —Kara Connolly

Sunset at Sandy Neck Beach in Barnstable. —Judy Croci

Sunset over Provincetown, taken from North Truro. —John Edge

Sunset at Corn Hill Beach in Truro. —John Derbor

North Falmouth at sunset. —Jim Callahan

Sunset at Mayo Beach in Wellfleet. —Gregg Ames

Sunset over Long Point Lighthouse in Provincetown on July 24. —Eric Levin

(l) Sunset at Herring Cove in Provincetown; (r) Sunset in Wareham on July 26. —(l) Paul Wanta (r) Dianne O'Connell

Sunset at Megansett Beach in Falmouth. —Brendan Dunn

Sunset photo from July 26 at Paines Creek in Brewster. —Adrienne Cormier

