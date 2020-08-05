10 reader photos of a pandemic summer in New England

When we asked readers for photos of their pandemic summer, the entries poured in.

Some residents are taking day trips to beaches and mountains, while others are spending time at home knitting and completing home improvement projects.

Want to show us what your summer amid a pandemic looks like? We’ll share more photos as we receive them, so please send them to community@boston.com.

Masked hike

Masked on the Moshup Trail in Aquinnah. —Maria O'Callaghan

Baby time

The Hill family shared this summer photo. —Robinson Hill

Knitting project

Ursula O’Neill knitted this blanket, called “Safe at home.” —Ursula O’Neill

“I have been spending time at home with the AC blasting and my knitting!” wrote Ursula O’Neill. “Just finished this blanket called “Safe at home. Not how I would normally be spending my summer but there you go!”

Mountain escape

Alessandra Zides cooling off at Jackson Falls in the White Mountains. —Andy Zides

“Took my daughter, Alessandra Zides, on a day trip to cool off at Jackson Falls in the White Mountains,” wrote Andy Zides.

Deserted beach

Sam, 6, on Martha’s Vineyard. —Steven Waite

“Here my six year old son, Sam, kicking a ball on a deserted Lucy Vincent Beach in Martha’s Vineyard this summer,” wrote Steven Waite.

Empty road

A road less traveled on Nantucket. —David Nava

“A road less traveled in the moors of Nantucket up near Altar Rock,” wrote David Nava.

Maine sky

Acadia National Park —Andrew Palmer

A bird’s eye view

Cathedral Ledge in the White Mountains. —Cheryl Prior

Home improvements

LIz Gagliardi and Stephen Krysko working on their home deck. —LIz Gagliardi and Stephen Krysko

“While we would usually be enjoying summer weekends with toes in the sand, this year social distancing is prompting some DIY at home…like re-decking,” wrote LIz Gagliardi and Stephen Krysko.

Cheers

Spending time at Redemption Rock Brewing Co. in Worcester —Rbt Lang

“Exploring all breweries with outdoor social distancing seating,” wrote Rbt Lang.

Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and grammar.