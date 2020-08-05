10 reader photos of a pandemic summer in New England
From day trips to knitting to home improvements, how local residents are spending their summer.
When we asked readers for photos of their pandemic summer, the entries poured in.
Some residents are taking day trips to beaches and mountains, while others are spending time at home knitting and completing home improvement projects.
Masked hike
Baby time
Knitting project
Mountain escape
“Took my daughter, Alessandra Zides, on a day trip to cool off at Jackson Falls in the White Mountains,” wrote Andy Zides.
Deserted beach
“Here my six year old son, Sam, kicking a ball on a deserted Lucy Vincent Beach in Martha’s Vineyard this summer,” wrote Steven Waite.
Empty road
“A road less traveled in the moors of Nantucket up near Altar Rock,” wrote David Nava.
Maine sky
A bird’s eye view
Home improvements
“While we would usually be enjoying summer weekends with toes in the sand, this year social distancing is prompting some DIY at home…like re-decking,” wrote LIz Gagliardi and Stephen Krysko.
Cheers
“Exploring all breweries with outdoor social distancing seating,” wrote Rbt Lang.
Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and grammar.
