The 22 most beautiful reader sunset photos north of Boston

Last week we asked readers to share a spectacular sunset they photographed recently and over 100 submissions of vibrant skies flooded in from across New England and beyond. We narrowed it down to 60+ photos from Boston, Cape Cod and the islands, north of Boston, and south of Boston, and will feature our favorites by region over the next few days.

Below, we feature our favorite north of Boston sunsets — from a glowing sky in Rockport to a calming sunset over Lake Massapoag in Tyngsboro, here are the top 22 reader-submitted photos.

North of Boston

Pine Point in Scarborough, Maine. —Peter McDonald

Sunset at Wachusett Reservoir in Clinton. —Andrea Woodford

A recent sunset from Plum Island. —Ming Ouyang

Sunset at Moosehorn Pond in Hubbardston. —Shane Serewicz

Sunset at Old Orchard Beach Pier in Maine. —Aaron Clark

Sunset from Salem Willows Park. —Jim Leblanc

An aerial panoramic sunset over Somerville. —Joe Capuano

“This spectacular sunset took my breath away. It was like a changing water color painting. I loved how the clouds reflect in the water and if you look closely you can see a man fishing,” Randi Werner wrote of his sunset photo submission of Haggett’s Pond in Andover. —Randi Werner

Walter Hubbard shot this sunset on my iPhone at Horn Pond in Woburn. —Walter Hubbard

Sunset in Newburyport on July 27. —Big Cat

The sun sets over the Annisquam River in Gloucester. —Dale Gillette

Sunset at Coffins Beach in Gloucester on July 28, 2020. —Jenny Ragan

Salem Harbor from Marblehead. —John Arbo

Roger Caro shares a sunset photo of Old Garden Beach in Rockport taken on July 26 with an iPhone 8. —Roger Caro

Sergio Castillo shares his sunset photo submission from Revere. —Sergio Castillo

“I am blessed to live in Marblehead. Every night I get to capture a different sunset as I live right on Marblehead Harbor West,” Meryl Thompson shared this photo of a recent sunset. —Meryl Thompson

Spy Pond in Arlington. —Kerry Austin-Smith

“I took these pictures on my boat in Plum Island Sound on Sunday night. The sunset was spectacular,” Peter Rooney said of his photo from July 26. —Peter Rooney

Lake Massapoag sunset in Tyngsboro on July 26. —Whitney Demers

Sunset on Lake Massapoag in Tyngsboro on July 26, 2020. —Julie Salerno

Sunset over Black Swan Country Club in Georgetown. —Matt Magee

“Gorgeous!!” Patrice Davis said of her sunset photo from Seabrook/Hampton Beach in New Hampshire. —Patrice Davis

Check out our favorite reader sunset photos of Boston, the Cape and islands, and south of Boston.

Previous -- of -- Next Advertisement