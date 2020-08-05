The 22 most beautiful reader sunset photos north of Boston

"It was like a changing water color painting."

Old Garden Beach in Rockport
Roger Caro shares a sunset photo of Old Garden Beach in Rockport taken on July 26 with an iPhone 8. –Roger Caro
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
August 5, 2020

Last week we asked readers to share a spectacular sunset they photographed recently and over 100 submissions of vibrant skies flooded in from across New England and beyond. We narrowed it down to 60+ photos from Boston, Cape Cod and the islands, north of Boston, and south of Boston, and will feature our favorites by region over the next few days.

Below, we feature our favorite north of Boston sunsets — from a glowing sky in Rockport to a calming sunset over Lake Massapoag in Tyngsboro, here are the top 22 reader-submitted photos. 

North of Boston

Pine Point in Scarborough, Maine.
Pine Point in Scarborough, Maine. —Peter McDonald
Wachusett Reservoir
Sunset at Wachusett Reservoir in Clinton. —Andrea Woodford
Plum Island sunset
A recent sunset from Plum Island. —Ming Ouyang
Moosehorn Pond in Hubbardston
Sunset at Moosehorn Pond in Hubbardston. —Shane Serewicz
Old Orchard Beach Pier in Maine
Sunset at Old Orchard Beach Pier in Maine. —Aaron Clark
Salem Willows Park
Sunset from Salem Willows Park. —Jim Leblanc
Somerville sunset
An aerial panoramic sunset over Somerville. —Joe Capuano
Haggett’s Pond in Andover
“This spectacular sunset took my breath away. It was like a changing water color painting. I loved how the clouds reflect in the water and if you look closely you can see a man fishing,” Randi Werner wrote of his sunset photo submission of Haggett’s Pond in Andover. —Randi Werner
Horn Pond in Woburn
Walter Hubbard shot this sunset on my iPhone at Horn Pond in Woburn. —Walter Hubbard
Sunset in Newburyport on July 27. —Big Cat
Annisquam River in Gloucester
The sun sets over the Annisquam River in Gloucester. —Dale Gillette
Coffins Beach in Gloucester
Sunset at Coffins Beach in Gloucester on July 28, 2020. —Jenny Ragan
Salem Harbor from Marblehead
Salem Harbor from Marblehead. —John Arbo
Old Garden Beach in Rockport
Roger Caro shares a sunset photo of Old Garden Beach in Rockport taken on July 26 with an iPhone 8. —Roger Caro
Revere sunset
Sergio Castillo shares his sunset photo submission from Revere. —Sergio Castillo
Marblehead sunset
“I am blessed to live in Marblehead. Every night I get to capture a different sunset as I live right on Marblehead Harbor West,” Meryl Thompson shared this photo of a recent sunset. —Meryl Thompson
Spy Pond in Arlington. —Kerry Austin-Smith
Plum Island Sound sunset
“I took these pictures on my boat in Plum Island Sound on Sunday night. The sunset was spectacular,” Peter Rooney said of his photo from July 26. —Peter Rooney
Lake Massapoagers sunset
Lake Massapoag sunset in Tyngsboro on July 26. —Whitney Demers
Lake Massapoag sunset
Sunset on Lake Massapoag in Tyngsboro on July 26, 2020. —Julie Salerno
Sunset over Black Swan Country Club
Sunset over Black Swan Country Club in Georgetown. —Matt Magee
Seabrook/Hampton Beach sunset
“Gorgeous!!” Patrice Davis said of her sunset photo from Seabrook/Hampton Beach in New Hampshire. —Patrice Davis

Check out our favorite reader sunset photos of Boston, the Cape and islands, and south of Boston.

Previous -- of -- Next
Advertisement

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Travel Massachusetts New Hampshire Maine Readers Weigh In New England Travel Local Outdoors Massachusetts Travel New Hampshire Travel Maine Travel

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Ocean House in Westerly, R.I.
The Best
The best hotels in New England, according to USA Today readers August 7, 2020 | 2:05 PM
Fairmont Copley Plaza
Hotels
The Fairmont Copley Plaza reopens with reimagined dining August 7, 2020 | 1:17 PM
Sunset at Kingsbury Pond in Norfolk
Reader photos
Readers submitted jaw-dropping sunset photos from south of Boston. Here are our favorites. August 5, 2020 | 12:26 PM
The Hill family shared this summer photo.
Travel
10 reader photos of a pandemic summer in New England August 5, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Boys on a boardwalk at sunset in Sandwich
Reader photos
20 of the most stunning sunsets on the Cape and islands August 4, 2020 | 5:00 AM
First Church in Roxbury
Reader photos
We asked for your best sunset photos from this summer. Here are our favorites of Boston. August 3, 2020 | 2:55 PM
Road Trip
2 coastal drives in New England are 'worth the trip all on their own,' according to USA Today July 30, 2020 | 3:47 PM
Theresa McGuinness kayaking in Swampscott Harbor
Travel
This is what summer amid a pandemic looks like, according to Boston.com readers July 29, 2020 | 5:07 PM
The winning pumpkin from Woody Lancaster, 71 of Topsfield, weighing 2003.5 pounds.
Topsfield Fair
The 2020 Topsfield Fair has been canceled July 29, 2020 | 2:28 PM
The Nantucket Hotel & Resort on Nantucket.
The best
Massachusetts is home to the best luxury hotel in the U.S., according to Tripadvisor users July 29, 2020 | 12:49 PM
Sipson Island
Beaches
A Mass. island just opened to the public after more than 300 years July 28, 2020 | 6:03 PM
A blazing red sky illuminates Hull Bay as two women pause at the shoreline to take in the beauty of the sunset with their dogs.
Sunsets
Have you seen a spectacular sunset recently? Share your photo with us. July 28, 2020 | 4:51 PM
A Southwest Airlines flight is shown taking off from Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Airlines are suffering significantly as governments around the world urge people to stay at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The number of travelers screened last Thursday at U.S. airports was down 95% from the same day last year. Airlines such as Delta, American, United, Southwest and JetBlue have said they are applying for their share of $25 billion in federal grants designed to cover airline payrolls for the next six months. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Flights
Southwest CEO: 'We're losing roughly $20 million a day' July 28, 2020 | 4:46 PM
7. Ogunquit Beach, Ogunquit, Maine - Ogunquit’s three-and-a-half miles of beach were rated by TripAdvisor as being one of the top 25 in the nation. The beach’s grassy dunes are a natural barrier between the Ogunquit River and the ocean.
Beaches
These 2 New England beaches just ranked among the best in the U.S. July 28, 2020 | 1:03 PM
Olivia’s Overlook along the Yokun Ridge segment of the High Road.
The Berkshires
New plan envisions the future of outdoor recreation in the Berkshires July 27, 2020 | 3:07 PM
Plum Island Beach in Newburyport.
Beaches
Here's why parking is now restricted at Plum Island beaches July 24, 2020 | 1:15 PM
Travel
Southwest, American tighten mask rules; Delta widens testing July 23, 2020 | 4:05 PM
Elmwood Resort Hotel in Wells, Maine.
Travel
This Maine hotel will pay for your COVID-19 test July 23, 2020 | 3:58 PM
A summer walk on the breakwater in Plymouth Harbor.
Travel
Show us photos of your pandemic summer July 23, 2020 | 10:22 AM
United Airlines
Flights
United Airlines may ban travelers for not wearing a mask at the airport July 22, 2020 | 1:58 PM
Another view of Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester.
Beaches
What you need to know if you're visiting Gloucester beaches this summer July 22, 2020 | 11:10 AM
FILE — A group of hikers summit Mount Katahdin, the northern terminus of the Appalachian Trail, at Baxter State Park in Maine, Aug. 14, 2015. Long-distance endurance hiking is one athletic endeavor where elite women seem to be at little or no disadvantage to men. From left: Lori Barkley, 43, of Portland, Ore., William Young, 69, of Hanover, N.H., Tom Buononato, 22, of Wayne, N.J. and Tom Kidder, 67, of West Newbury, Vt., (Tristan Spinski/The New York Times)
Hiking
These 4 'absolute epic' New England hiking trails are listed among the best in the U.S. July 21, 2020 | 3:06 PM
A man takes an early morning stroll on Paradise Beach on Paradise Island in the Bahamas, Feb. 8, 2014.
Travel
Bahamas bans US travelers starting Wednesday July 20, 2020 | 3:25 PM
Travelers wearing protective face masks queue at the Delta Air Lines Inc. customer service desk as European Union (EU) travel restrictions are lifted at Charles de Gaulle Airport, operated by Aeroports de Paris, in Roissy, France, on Monday, June 15, 2020. President Emmanuel Macron sought to reset his presidency and accelerate Frances path out of lockdown as he faces economic strife ahead of the next presidential election in 2022. Photographer: Adrienne Surprenant/Bloomberg
Travel
Delta will require maskless passengers to undergo screening or 'reconsider travel' July 20, 2020 | 3:21 PM
Ramblewild, a new “tree-to-tree’’ adventure outfit, takes one of the area’s most popular fall activities — zip-lining — up a notch by combining it with ropes courses through 900 acres of Berkshire woods in Lanesborough. Eight “trails’’ offer varying level of heart-thumping and laughter-inducing challenges, appropriate for children and adults.
The Best
6 local summer attractions just ranked among the best in the country July 20, 2020 | 1:31 PM
A British Airways Boeing 747 aircraft at Heathrow Airport, U.K.
Travel
Ending an era, British Airways retires fleet of Boeing 747s July 17, 2020 | 6:13 PM
Disney annual passholders get a peek at the coronavirus-inspired changes.
Travel
Disney set to reopen parks in Florida, hoping for a small measure of rebound July 10, 2020 | 8:04 PM
A Delta Air Lines passenger jet plane, a Boeing 737-900 model, approaches Logan Airport in Boston.
Travel
Delta Air Lines talks Boston growth, what passengers want most right now July 10, 2020 | 2:12 PM
BOSTON, MA - 1/26/2017: Emirates A380 airplane comes to Logan Thursday includes: private suits, a shower spa, an onboard lounge,(David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: BUSINESS TOPIC 27emirates
Travel
Here's when Emirates will resume flights to Boston July 10, 2020 | 9:47 AM
A guest room at 907 Main in Cambridge.
Openings
A new boutique hotel is opening this fall July 9, 2020 | 2:30 PM