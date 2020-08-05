Readers submitted jaw-dropping sunset photos from south of Boston. Here are our favorites.

Boston.com readers share their best sunset photos.

Sunset at Kingsbury Pond in Norfolk
"From our back yard on Kingsbury Pond in Norfolk," Samantha Tracey said of her recent sunset photo submission. –Samantha Tracey
August 5, 2020

Last week we asked readers to share a spectacular sunset they photographed recently and over 100 submissions of vibrant skies flooded in from across New England and beyond. We narrowed it down to 60+ photos from Boston, the Cape Cod and islands, north of Boston, and south of Boston, and have featured our favorites by region.

Below, we feature our favorite south of Boston sunsets — from a marina sunset in Marshfield to a beautiful beach shot from Hull, here are the top 11 reader-submitted photos. 

South of Boston

Egypt Beach in Scituate
Egypt Beach in Scituate. —Johnny Mullen
Sunset from a marina in Marshfield
Sunset from a marina in Marshfield. —Jeff Wilson
Sunset in Weymouth
Sunset in Weymouth. —Janice McAllister
Caddy Memorial Park in Quincy
Caddy Memorial Park in Quincy. —Hui Liu
Sunset from South River in Marshfield
Sunset from South River in Marshfield. —Dennis Kirwan
Sunset in Hull
Sunset in Hull. —Bill Struzziery
Smithfield, Rhode Island sunset
“Took this photo at sunset from my front yard,” Bill Burroughs said of his photo from North Smithfield, Rhode Island on July 26, 2020. —Bill Burroughs
Sunset at Compo Beach in Westport, Connecticut
Sunset from Compo Beach in Westport, Connecticut submitted by Melissa Sobil Zitomer of Needham. —Melissa Sobil Zitomer
Sunset at Fulton Pond in Mansfield
Sunset at Fulton Pond in Mansfield on June 24. —Michael D. Wilson
Sunset from Plympton
Sunset from Plympton. —Jason Tibbetts
Sunset at Kingsbury Pond in Norfolk
"From our back yard on Kingsbury Pond in Norfolk," Samantha Tracey said of her sunset photo submission. —Samantha Tracey

Check out our favorite reader sunset photos of Boston, the Cape and islands, and north of Boston.

