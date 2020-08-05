Readers submitted jaw-dropping sunset photos from south of Boston. Here are our favorites.

Last week we asked readers to share a spectacular sunset they photographed recently and over 100 submissions of vibrant skies flooded in from across New England and beyond. We narrowed it down to 60+ photos from Boston, the Cape Cod and islands, north of Boston, and south of Boston, and have featured our favorites by region.

Below, we feature our favorite south of Boston sunsets — from a marina sunset in Marshfield to a beautiful beach shot from Hull, here are the top 11 reader-submitted photos.

South of Boston

Egypt Beach in Scituate. —Johnny Mullen

Sunset from a marina in Marshfield. —Jeff Wilson

Sunset in Weymouth. —Janice McAllister

Caddy Memorial Park in Quincy. —Hui Liu

Sunset from South River in Marshfield. —Dennis Kirwan

Sunset in Hull. —Bill Struzziery

“Took this photo at sunset from my front yard,” Bill Burroughs said of his photo from North Smithfield, Rhode Island on July 26, 2020. —Bill Burroughs

Sunset from Compo Beach in Westport, Connecticut submitted by Melissa Sobil Zitomer of Needham. —Melissa Sobil Zitomer

Sunset at Fulton Pond in Mansfield on June 24. —Michael D. Wilson

Sunset from Plympton. —Jason Tibbetts

“From our back yard on Kingsbury Pond in Norfolk,” Samantha Tracey said of her sunset photo submission. —Samantha Tracey

