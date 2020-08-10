Check out the Mayflower II arriving home in Plymouth

The Mayflower II is returning home.

The 64-year-old replica of the original Mayflower ship that brought the pilgrims to America 400 years ago just completed a three year, $11.2 million renovation in Mystic, Conn. The ship began its journey home last month.

Ahead, view the ship as it sails home to Pilgrim Memorial State Park in Plymouth, where it is expected to arrive Monday at around 3 p.m.

The Mayflower II at Cape Cod Canal Railroad Bridge on Monday, courtesy of @abovesummit. —Above Summit

