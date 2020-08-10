Check out the Mayflower II arriving home in Plymouth
The 64-year-old replica ship is returning home after an extensive renovation.
The Mayflower II is returning home.
The 64-year-old replica of the original Mayflower ship that brought the pilgrims to America 400 years ago just completed a three year, $11.2 million renovation in Mystic, Conn. The ship began its journey home last month.
Ahead, view the ship as it sails home to Pilgrim Memorial State Park in Plymouth, where it is expected to arrive Monday at around 3 p.m.
On her way home! #MayflowerII #Mayflower400 pic.twitter.com/mmuRveaJIh
— Plymouth Police Dept (@Plymouth_Police) August 10, 2020
Live now! #MayflowerII makes historic return to #PlymouthHarbor, marking the 400th anniversary of the #Pilgrims sailing here in 1620. @SeePlymouth @newenglandvisit https://t.co/BmuMLh76tL
— visitMA (@VisitMA) August 10, 2020
