3 new local hotels you should visit in 2020, according to Forbes Travel Guide

One is a boutique hotel in Back Bay.

A room at The Newbury Boston.
A room at The Newbury Boston. –Durston Saylor
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
August 10, 2020

No matter how you feel about hotel stays this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, three new hotels in New England should be on your radar, according to Forbes Travel Guide.

Related Links

The publication recently released its list of 16 new hotels to visit in 2020, and three New England hotels made the cut: Back Bay’s The Newbury Boston as well as Hammetts Hotel and Brenton Hotel, which are both in Newport, R.I.

“Whether you bookmark these destinations for a future trip or book a stay now to be among the first guests, our list of 16 brand-new hotels to visit this year (or beyond) will give you some travel inspiration,” the publication wrote.

Advertisement

Here’s what Forbes wrote about The Newbury Boston:

“The former Taj Boston will be reborn as The Newbury, a boutique hotel that will be unveiled later in 2020. There will be some noticeable differences in the made-over hotel, including a retractable glass-rooftop Northern Italian restaurant from Major Food Group (whose other eateries include NYC’s Carbone) and contemporary, sophisticated spaces with handcrafted wood and marble accents from designer Alexandra Champalimaud.”

Forbes wrote the following about Hammett’s Hotel:

“This downtown Newport hotel opened in June, just in time to offer a slice of the Commercial Wharf and a terrace overlooking Newport Marina to summer travelers. The 84-room boutique hotel melds nautical and industrial influences for a thoroughly modern vibe. Watch for the August debut of Giusto restaurant, which will have an alfresco bar and spacious patio overlooking the marina.”

Finally, the editors noted this about Brenton Hotel:

“The amenities stand out at this boutique hotel, which opens July 31. Zip up to the sixth-floor Rooftop, which serves vistas as well as cocktails and bites amid a leafy setting. Try the personalized wellness offerings, ranging from having a Peloton delivered to your room to a staff-led biking trip. For a thoroughly Newport activity, charter the hotel’s Hinckley Picnic Boat for a sunset cruise.”

View the entire list of 16 new hotels to visit in 2020.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Travel Hotels New England Travel Rankings Rhode Island How to Boston Rhode Island Travel

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Anaisha Lohiya playing in her backyard with the sprinklers on.
Travel
Readers share their favorite pandemic summer photos August 11, 2020 | 4:32 PM
PEZ Visitor Center in Connecticut.
The Best
The best roadside attractions in each New England state, according to USA Today August 11, 2020 | 2:48 PM
The Mayflower II at Cape Cod Canal Railroad Bridge.
Mayflower II
Check out the Mayflower II arriving home in Plymouth August 10, 2020 | 1:59 PM
Ocean House in Westerly, R.I.
The Best
The best hotels in New England, according to USA Today readers August 7, 2020 | 2:05 PM
Fairmont Copley Plaza
Hotels
The Fairmont Copley Plaza reopens with reimagined dining August 7, 2020 | 1:17 PM
Sunset at Kingsbury Pond in Norfolk
Reader photos
Readers submitted jaw-dropping sunset photos from south of Boston. Here are our favorites. August 5, 2020 | 12:26 PM
Old Garden Beach in Rockport
Reader photos
Readers share the most beautiful sunset photos north of Boston August 5, 2020 | 12:25 PM
The Hill family shared this summer photo.
Travel
10 reader photos of a pandemic summer in New England August 5, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Boys on a boardwalk at sunset in Sandwich
Reader photos
20 of the most stunning sunsets on the Cape and islands August 4, 2020 | 5:00 AM
First Church in Roxbury
Reader photos
We asked for your best sunset photos from this summer. Here are our favorites of Boston. August 3, 2020 | 2:55 PM
Road Trip
2 coastal drives in New England are 'worth the trip all on their own,' according to USA Today July 30, 2020 | 3:47 PM
Theresa McGuinness kayaking in Swampscott Harbor
Travel
This is what summer amid a pandemic looks like, according to Boston.com readers July 29, 2020 | 5:07 PM
The winning pumpkin from Woody Lancaster, 71 of Topsfield, weighing 2003.5 pounds.
Topsfield Fair
The 2020 Topsfield Fair has been canceled July 29, 2020 | 2:28 PM
The Nantucket Hotel & Resort on Nantucket.
The best
Massachusetts is home to the best luxury hotel in the U.S., according to Tripadvisor users July 29, 2020 | 12:49 PM
Sipson Island
Beaches
A Mass. island just opened to the public after more than 300 years July 28, 2020 | 6:03 PM
A blazing red sky illuminates Hull Bay as two women pause at the shoreline to take in the beauty of the sunset with their dogs.
Sunsets
Have you seen a spectacular sunset recently? Share your photo with us. July 28, 2020 | 4:51 PM
A Southwest Airlines flight is shown taking off from Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Airlines are suffering significantly as governments around the world urge people to stay at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The number of travelers screened last Thursday at U.S. airports was down 95% from the same day last year. Airlines such as Delta, American, United, Southwest and JetBlue have said they are applying for their share of $25 billion in federal grants designed to cover airline payrolls for the next six months. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Flights
Southwest CEO: 'We're losing roughly $20 million a day' July 28, 2020 | 4:46 PM
7. Ogunquit Beach, Ogunquit, Maine - Ogunquit’s three-and-a-half miles of beach were rated by TripAdvisor as being one of the top 25 in the nation. The beach’s grassy dunes are a natural barrier between the Ogunquit River and the ocean.
Beaches
These 2 New England beaches just ranked among the best in the U.S. July 28, 2020 | 1:03 PM
Olivia’s Overlook along the Yokun Ridge segment of the High Road.
The Berkshires
New plan envisions the future of outdoor recreation in the Berkshires July 27, 2020 | 3:07 PM
Plum Island Beach in Newburyport.
Beaches
Here's why parking is now restricted at Plum Island beaches July 24, 2020 | 1:15 PM
Travel
Southwest, American tighten mask rules; Delta widens testing July 23, 2020 | 4:05 PM
Elmwood Resort Hotel in Wells, Maine.
Travel
This Maine hotel will pay for your COVID-19 test July 23, 2020 | 3:58 PM
A summer walk on the breakwater in Plymouth Harbor.
Travel
Show us photos of your pandemic summer July 23, 2020 | 10:22 AM
United Airlines
Flights
United Airlines may ban travelers for not wearing a mask at the airport July 22, 2020 | 1:58 PM
Another view of Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester.
Beaches
What you need to know if you're visiting Gloucester beaches this summer July 22, 2020 | 11:10 AM
FILE — A group of hikers summit Mount Katahdin, the northern terminus of the Appalachian Trail, at Baxter State Park in Maine, Aug. 14, 2015. Long-distance endurance hiking is one athletic endeavor where elite women seem to be at little or no disadvantage to men. From left: Lori Barkley, 43, of Portland, Ore., William Young, 69, of Hanover, N.H., Tom Buononato, 22, of Wayne, N.J. and Tom Kidder, 67, of West Newbury, Vt., (Tristan Spinski/The New York Times)
Hiking
These 4 'absolute epic' New England hiking trails are listed among the best in the U.S. July 21, 2020 | 3:06 PM
A man takes an early morning stroll on Paradise Beach on Paradise Island in the Bahamas, Feb. 8, 2014.
Travel
Bahamas bans US travelers starting Wednesday July 20, 2020 | 3:25 PM
Travelers wearing protective face masks queue at the Delta Air Lines Inc. customer service desk as European Union (EU) travel restrictions are lifted at Charles de Gaulle Airport, operated by Aeroports de Paris, in Roissy, France, on Monday, June 15, 2020. President Emmanuel Macron sought to reset his presidency and accelerate Frances path out of lockdown as he faces economic strife ahead of the next presidential election in 2022. Photographer: Adrienne Surprenant/Bloomberg
Travel
Delta will require maskless passengers to undergo screening or 'reconsider travel' July 20, 2020 | 3:21 PM
Ramblewild, a new “tree-to-tree’’ adventure outfit, takes one of the area’s most popular fall activities — zip-lining — up a notch by combining it with ropes courses through 900 acres of Berkshire woods in Lanesborough. Eight “trails’’ offer varying level of heart-thumping and laughter-inducing challenges, appropriate for children and adults.
The Best
6 local summer attractions just ranked among the best in the country July 20, 2020 | 1:31 PM
A British Airways Boeing 747 aircraft at Heathrow Airport, U.K.
Travel
Ending an era, British Airways retires fleet of Boeing 747s July 17, 2020 | 6:13 PM