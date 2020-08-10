3 new local hotels you should visit in 2020, according to Forbes Travel Guide

No matter how you feel about hotel stays this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, three new hotels in New England should be on your radar, according to Forbes Travel Guide.

The publication recently released its list of 16 new hotels to visit in 2020, and three New England hotels made the cut: Back Bay’s The Newbury Boston as well as Hammetts Hotel and Brenton Hotel, which are both in Newport, R.I.

“Whether you bookmark these destinations for a future trip or book a stay now to be among the first guests, our list of 16 brand-new hotels to visit this year (or beyond) will give you some travel inspiration,” the publication wrote.

Here’s what Forbes wrote about The Newbury Boston:

“The former Taj Boston will be reborn as The Newbury, a boutique hotel that will be unveiled later in 2020. There will be some noticeable differences in the made-over hotel, including a retractable glass-rooftop Northern Italian restaurant from Major Food Group (whose other eateries include NYC’s Carbone) and contemporary, sophisticated spaces with handcrafted wood and marble accents from designer Alexandra Champalimaud.”

Forbes wrote the following about Hammett’s Hotel:

“This downtown Newport hotel opened in June, just in time to offer a slice of the Commercial Wharf and a terrace overlooking Newport Marina to summer travelers. The 84-room boutique hotel melds nautical and industrial influences for a thoroughly modern vibe. Watch for the August debut of Giusto restaurant, which will have an alfresco bar and spacious patio overlooking the marina.”

Finally, the editors noted this about Brenton Hotel:

“The amenities stand out at this boutique hotel, which opens July 31. Zip up to the sixth-floor Rooftop, which serves vistas as well as cocktails and bites amid a leafy setting. Try the personalized wellness offerings, ranging from having a Peloton delivered to your room to a staff-led biking trip. For a thoroughly Newport activity, charter the hotel’s Hinckley Picnic Boat for a sunset cruise.”

View the entire list of 16 new hotels to visit in 2020.