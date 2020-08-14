Mass. spot named among 10 ‘lovely’ parks worldwide that were former railroad lines

It features around 500 plant varieties.

The Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne Falls.
The Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne Falls. –Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism / flickr
Though it’s currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, a flower-covered bridge in Massachusetts was just recognized among 10 “lovely” parks worldwide.

Fodor’s Travel released a list of 10 lovely parks that used to be railroad lines on Thursday and the Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne Falls made the cut. It was the only New England entry on the list.

“When trains stopped running through these areas, and weeds sprouted up in their place, locals hit on a genius idea: Why not turn these underutilized spaces into parks?” wrote Fodor’s.

Here’s what Fodor’s said about the Bridge of Flowers:

The colorfully-named Bridge of Flowers lies in Western Massachusetts, on a former trolley bridge that since 1983 has allowed pedestrians to easily cross over on foot. Spanning 400 feet, anybody with a green thumb can appreciate all the work that goes into this vista, which is accessible between April and October and features somewhere around 500 plant varieties, including roses, dahlias, sunflowers, vines, shrubs, and other flowers.

The bridge, which typically opens April 1, did not open this year due to the global health crisis.

According to the bridge’s website, the bridge’s narrow path does not allow for adequate social distancing. Though the gates are closed, the plants are still being cared for, officials noted.

“Should circumstances warrant re-opening the Bridge in the summer or early fall, information will be made available on the web site and in local press,” wrote bridge officials.

Last year, AAA recommended folks visit the Bridge of Flowers while traveling what it called the most popular summer road trip in New England.

