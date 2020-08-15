New England has one of the best log cabins on Airbnb, according to Conde Nast Traveler

Travelers are seeking more intimate, local experiences due to the coronavirus pandemic, Airbnb’s CEO Brian Chesky told “Today” in May. Those looking for a remote New England getaway will discover one of the country’s best log cabin stays in Vermont, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

The publication recently released a list of best log cabins on Airbnb, which includes a cabin in Woodstock, Vermont. It was the only New England entry.

“Whether you’re looking to hunker down this summer or are already planning for a fall getaway, a log cabin can provide a true change of scenery from your usual interiors,” the publication wrote.

Here’s what editors wrote about the cabin:

“Even though the home was recently renovated, the hosts kept all of the rustic charm, like the exposed beam ceilings, original log walls, and cozy fireplace. You’ll find two of the bedrooms, each with a set of twin beds, in the roof’s eaves, while the large master with its wood-paneled ceiling is on the lower level. There’s plenty of room to spread out inside, with a living room, two dining areas, a downstairs entertainment room, and well-stocked kitchen, but in the summer and fall, we’re heading out to enjoy the large porch, private trout pond, and fire pit.”

The cabin costs $500 per night.

All cabins on the list are run by superhosts, noted the publication, which means they each have a rating of 4.8 or above, a record of zero cancellations, and at least a 90 percent response rate.

Airbnb implemented new cleaning protocols earlier this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The guidelines include using personal protective equipment and disinfectants approved by regulatory agencies and a 24-hour waiting period between rentals. In July, Airbnb announced that certain guests under the age of 25 could no longer rent entire homes near where they live due to unauthorized house parties.

View the entire list of best log cabins on Airbnb.