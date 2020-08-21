New England has 2 of the most ‘amazingly scenic’ hikes in the country, according to USA Today

Do your hiking goals for 2020 include off-the-charts scenery? Then two New England hikes deliver, according to USA Today.

The publication posted 10 amazingly scenic hikes across the country this week, and named the Appalachian Trail, which extends from Maine to Georgia, and the Parkman Mountain Trail in Maine’s Acadia National Park among the list.

“The landscapes of the United States are as diverse as her people, and these ten hikes offer some of the most spectacular scenery around,” the publication wrote.

Here’s what editors wrote about the Appalachian Trail:

“The Appalachian Trail extends 2,180 miles, passing through 14 states, all the way from Maine to Georgia. Each year, an elite group of hikers, called 2000 milers, attempt to hike the entire length in a single season. Out of thousands, only one in four make it. Luckily, the continuously marked trail offers hundreds of access points, making it convenient (and free) for day hikers.”

And here’s what editors noted about Maine’s Parkman Mountain Trail:

“Hikers who make the 2.2-mile trek with a 500-foot elevation change to the top of Parkman Mountain in Maine’s Acadia National Park will be rewarded with panoramic views over the Somes Sound and Sargent Mountain. The hike itself is moderate, with a good variety of terrain and a few steep sections along the way. Hiking in the autumn months means plenty of fall foliage to enjoy along the path to the top.”

Last month, The Broke Backpacker named the Appalachian Trail among its list of absolute epic trails for 2020.

View the entire list of 10 amazingly scenic hikes across the country.