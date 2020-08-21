Antoni Porowski says he ate the best lobster roll of his life in Maine

It’s not every day that a celebrity eats at your restaurant, let alone a food and wine expert on a hit show.

So when Antoni Porowski from Netflix’s “Queer Eye” ate a lobster roll at The Clam Shack in Kennebunk, Maine, on Wednesday — and called it the best lobster roll he’s ever had — the restaurant called the visit “one for the Clam Shack books.”

Porowski is vacationing in Maine, where the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative led him to visit The Clam Shack and haul traps aboard the lobster tour boat Rugosa. Porowski also spent time with Martha Stewart, who has a vacation home along the coast.

Porowski posted on Instagram about the lobster roll: “@theclamshack best lob roll I’ve ever had”

Antoni Porowski eating a lobster roll at The Clam Shack. —Instagram

“He looked at me after the second bite and said, ‘That is by far the best lobster roll I have eaten in my life,'” said Steve Kingston, owner of The Clam Shack, which has been in operation since 1968. “That was pretty cool. I was like, ‘Woah.'”

Kingston said the secret to his lobster roll is the use of new shell lobster.

“We spend a lot of time and energy getting the best Maine new shell lobsters we can get our hands on,” Kingston said. “New shells are soft shell lobsters that have just molted.”

Customers can order the rolls three ways: with butter, mayo, or both. Porowski left the choice up to Kingston, who said he served him a roll with both.

Porowski was also interested in touring the restaurant and learning about the lobster cooking process, Kingston said.

“We’ve had plenty of celebrities come in and out over the years,” said Kingston, whose restaurant once won the Travel Channel’s “Food Wars.” “He was just a genuine, very, very happy guy.”

Porowski also went boating with Stewart this week, posting a photo featuring Stewart as captain and calling her “hospitable and lovely.”

Stewart is no stranger to Maine lobster rolls. Last month, Stewart visited Bob’s Clam Hut in Kittery with her dogs and enjoyed a lobster roll outside.