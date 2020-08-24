A Massachusetts beach was just named the best on the East Coast

The sunsets are spectacular at Menemsha Beach, according to Rough Guides.

Martha's Vineyard's Menemsha Beach at sunset.
Martha's Vineyard's Menemsha Beach at sunset. –Nicole Cammorata
SHARE TWEET 2 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
August 24, 2020

Travelers seeking sensational sunsets should head to a certain Martha’s Vineyard beach, according to Rough Guides.

Related Links

The travel guide publisher recently named Menemsha Beach No. 1 on its list of best East Coast beaches in the USA, calling it a “peaceful haven” and one of the best spots on the island to catch a sunset. It is the only New England entry on the list.

“With more states spanning the coastline than its western counterpart, the best East Coast beaches in the USA, reaching from ruggedly charming Maine down to the tropical climes of Florida, offer style and substance to rival the most famous west coast beauty spots,” the publication wrote.

Advertisement

Here’s what Rough Guides wrote about Menemsha Beach:

“Make sure you stay for sundown, as Menemsha Beach is most stunning come early evening, when it’s one of the best spots to catch sunset on the island. With style and romance, it’s the perfect spot for couples. Bring a bottle of wine, pick up a lobster picnic from one of the convenient seafood shacks, and bundle together on a blanket to await dusk in quintessential New England style.”

The publication also offered recommendations for where to stay and what to see and do while visiting Menemsha Beach.

Read the entire list of best East Coast beaches in the USA.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Travel New England Travel Martha's Vineyard Beaches Outdoors Summer Road Trips Rankings Beaches

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Antoni Porowski at The Clam Shack in Kennebunkport, Maine.
Travel
Antoni Porowski says he ate the best lobster roll of his life in Maine August 21, 2020 | 2:48 PM
The Appalachian Trail runs from Georgia to Maine, and it passes through most of the states in New England on its way north.
Outdoors
New England has 2 of the most 'amazingly scenic' hikes in the country, according to USA Today August 21, 2020 | 9:34 AM
Beautiful autumn reflection on a small pond in Boston's Brighton neighborhood. Boston is the largest city in New England, the capital of the state of Massachusetts. Boston is known for its central role in American history,world-class educational institutions, cultural facilities, and champion sports franchises.
Fall Foliage
Here's Yankee magazine's first fall foliage forecast of 2020 August 20, 2020 | 1:18 PM
Travel
Plane cabins could change dramatically because of the pandemic. Here’s how. August 18, 2020 | 3:23 PM
Hawaiian Airlines
Flights
You can no longer wear these kinds of masks on Hawaiian Airlines August 18, 2020 | 11:18 AM
The new yurts on Peddocks — accessible by ferry from piers in Quincy, Hingham, and Hull — are part of a plan to attract more visitors to the island and turn it into a camping mecca for all ages and levels of experience, from seasoned survivalists to novice backpackers. Camping is offered as an official activity at four harbor islands: Grape, Bumpkin, Peddocks, and Lovells.Pictured: The chapel at Peddocks Island, built in 1941
CAMPING
The best camping spot in each New England state, according to Conde Nast Traveler August 17, 2020 | 1:00 PM
An Airbnb log cabin in Woodstock, Vermont.
The Best
A log cabin in New England ranked among the best in the country August 15, 2020 | 12:25 PM
The Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne Falls.
Travel
This Mass. spot was named among 10 'lovely' parks worldwide that were former railroad lines August 14, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Nauset Beach in Orleans on Thursday.
Travel
Read the new guidelines for staying 'beach well' on Cape Cod August 13, 2020 | 5:14 PM
United Airlines
Travel
United Airlines is adding these nonstop flights from Boston to Florida August 13, 2020 | 11:23 AM
In this Sunday, June 17, 2018 photo, a bicyclist rides past Canada geese at a pond beside the Airline Trial in East Hampton, Conn. The trail is part of the East Coast Greenway, a planned 3,000-mile collection of trails from Maine to Florida which is about 41 percent complete in southern New England. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)
Biking
Here's why you should try this local bike route, according to Bicycling magazine August 13, 2020 | 10:06 AM
AirBnb Inc. signage is displayed on an smartphone in an arranged photograph taken in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., on Friday, April 17, 2020.
Travel
In a first, Airbnb takes action against guest for party August 12, 2020 | 7:15 PM
A pair of American Airlines jets are parked on the airport apron in Miami.
Travel
These types of face coverings will not be allowed on American Airlines flights beginning next week August 12, 2020 | 5:53 PM
Anaisha Lohiya playing in her backyard with the sprinklers on.
Travel
Readers share their favorite pandemic summer photos August 11, 2020 | 4:32 PM
PEZ Visitor Center in Connecticut.
The Best
The best roadside attractions in each New England state, according to USA Today August 11, 2020 | 2:48 PM
The Mayflower II at Cape Cod Canal Railroad Bridge.
Mayflower II
Check out the Mayflower II arriving home in Plymouth August 10, 2020 | 1:59 PM
A room at The Newbury Boston.
Hotels
3 new local hotels you should visit in 2020, according to Forbes Travel Guide August 10, 2020 | 1:38 PM
Ocean House in Westerly, R.I.
The Best
The best hotels in New England, according to USA Today readers August 7, 2020 | 2:05 PM
Fairmont Copley Plaza
Hotels
The Fairmont Copley Plaza reopens with reimagined dining August 7, 2020 | 1:17 PM
Sunset at Kingsbury Pond in Norfolk
Reader photos
Readers submitted jaw-dropping sunset photos from south of Boston. Here are our favorites. August 5, 2020 | 12:26 PM
Old Garden Beach in Rockport
Reader photos
Readers share the most beautiful sunset photos north of Boston August 5, 2020 | 12:25 PM
The Hill family shared this summer photo.
Travel
10 reader photos of a pandemic summer in New England August 5, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Boys on a boardwalk at sunset in Sandwich
Reader photos
20 of the most stunning sunsets on the Cape and islands August 4, 2020 | 5:00 AM
First Church in Roxbury
Reader photos
We asked for your best sunset photos from this summer. Here are our favorites of Boston. August 3, 2020 | 2:55 PM
Road Trip
2 coastal drives in New England are 'worth the trip all on their own,' according to USA Today July 30, 2020 | 3:47 PM
Theresa McGuinness kayaking in Swampscott Harbor
Travel
This is what summer amid a pandemic looks like, according to Boston.com readers July 29, 2020 | 5:07 PM
The winning pumpkin from Woody Lancaster, 71 of Topsfield, weighing 2003.5 pounds.
Topsfield Fair
The 2020 Topsfield Fair has been canceled July 29, 2020 | 2:28 PM
The Nantucket Hotel & Resort on Nantucket.
The best
Massachusetts is home to the best luxury hotel in the U.S., according to Tripadvisor users July 29, 2020 | 12:49 PM
Sipson Island
Beaches
A Mass. island just opened to the public after more than 300 years July 28, 2020 | 6:03 PM
A blazing red sky illuminates Hull Bay as two women pause at the shoreline to take in the beauty of the sunset with their dogs.
Sunsets
Have you seen a spectacular sunset recently? Share your photo with us. July 28, 2020 | 4:51 PM