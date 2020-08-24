A Massachusetts beach was just named the best on the East Coast

Travelers seeking sensational sunsets should head to a certain Martha’s Vineyard beach, according to Rough Guides.

The travel guide publisher recently named Menemsha Beach No. 1 on its list of best East Coast beaches in the USA, calling it a “peaceful haven” and one of the best spots on the island to catch a sunset. It is the only New England entry on the list.

“With more states spanning the coastline than its western counterpart, the best East Coast beaches in the USA, reaching from ruggedly charming Maine down to the tropical climes of Florida, offer style and substance to rival the most famous west coast beauty spots,” the publication wrote.

Here’s what Rough Guides wrote about Menemsha Beach:

“Make sure you stay for sundown, as Menemsha Beach is most stunning come early evening, when it’s one of the best spots to catch sunset on the island. With style and romance, it’s the perfect spot for couples. Bring a bottle of wine, pick up a lobster picnic from one of the convenient seafood shacks, and bundle together on a blanket to await dusk in quintessential New England style.”

The publication also offered recommendations for where to stay and what to see and do while visiting Menemsha Beach.

