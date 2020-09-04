These 2 New England fall foliage destinations just ranked among the best in the U.S.

You'll find the leaf-peeping locations in New Hampshire and Vermont.

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, fog sits in the valley of the White Mountains as leaves change colors, in this photo taken from Milan Hill in Milan, N.H. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)
In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, fog sits in the valley of the White Mountains in Milan, N.H. –Jim Cole / AP
By
, Boston.com Staff
September 4, 2020

When it comes to spectacular displays of changing leaves, two New England leaf-peeping destinations are among the best in America, according to USA Today readers.

The publication released its list of 10 best destinations for fall foliage on Friday as part of its 2020 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards, and two New England locations made the cut: New Hampshire’s White Mountains ranked No. 4 and Stowe, Vermont, ranked No. 6.

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula ranked No. 1.

Here’s what the publication wrote about the White Mountains:

“The annual display of fall color in the White Mountains of New Hampshire typically takes place each September and October, attracting millions of visitors from around the globe. One of the best places to take it all in is along the 34-mile Kancamagus Highway as it cuts through White Mountain National Forest.”

And editors noted the following about Stowe:

“Vermont is well known for its fall foliage, particularly in the Green Mountains. For the best leaf peeping, make the drive along the Green Mountain Byway between the towns of Waterbury and Stowe. Mount Mansfield, the state’s highest peak, sits along the way.”

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

Advertisement

Check out the entire list of best destinations for fall foliage.

