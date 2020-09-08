These 2 New England apple orchards just ranked among the best in the U.S.

One is a second generation fruit farm in Massachusetts.

Libby & Son U-Picks in Limerick, Maine.
Libby & Son U-Picks in Limerick, Maine. –Libby & Son U-Picks
By
Boston.com Staff
September 8, 2020

Just in time for the fall season, two New England apple orchards were picked by USA Today readers as the best in the country.

USA Today released a list of 10 best apple orchards on Friday as part of its 2020 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards, and Libby & Son U-Picks in Limerick, Maine, ranked No. 4 and Tougas Family Farm in Northborough ranked No. 6. The No. 1 apple orchard is Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards in LaFayette, N.Y.

“Just being nominated was a great honor and extremely exciting for us,” Aaron Libby, owner of Libby & Son U-Picks, said in a statement. “We are blown away with the results; being voted in the top 5 apple orchards is an incredible accomplishment. It truly is a testament to our wonderful customers and our fantastic staff past and present.”

Here’s what the publication wrote about Libby & Son U-Picks in Maine:

“Apple picking season at Libby & Son U-Picks in Maine extends from mid-August through the end of October. Guest enjoy live music that can be heard throughout the orchard.”

And here’s what editors noted about Tougas Family Farm in Northborough:

“This second generation fruit farm in Massachusetts invites visitors to come pick their own apples, berries, peaches, nectarines and pumpkins. The farm grows 30 varieties of apples, available from mid-August to the end of October. Families can join kid-friendly activities in the Barnyard or Playground, while the Farm Kitchen sells baked goods.”

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

View the entire list of best apple orchards.

