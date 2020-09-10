Where are the best places to pick apples in New England?

Will you go apple picking this season? If so, where do you like to go for your apples and why?

Two local apple orchards, Libby & Son U-Picks in Limerick, Maine and Tougas Family Farm in Northborough, were recently named among the best apple orchards in America by USA Today. But there’s no shortage of apple-picking fun at farms across New England each year.

Does your favorite spot simply grow the best apples? Or maybe it’s the farm’s cider doughnuts that keep you coming back for more. Is it the children’s entertainment that places it at the top of your list?

Even if you’re sitting this apple-picking season out due to the coronavirus pandemic, please share your favorite picking spot and why you can’t wait to get back there next fall.

Share your answer in the survey below or email us at community@boston.com and it may be featured on Boston.com.

