New England has 3 of the 10 best drive-in movie theaters in the U.S., according to Fodor’s Travel

Drive-ins have become a popular form of movie going during the coronavirus pandemic, and three drive-in theaters in New England were just named among the best in America.

Cape Cod’s Wellfleet Drive-In Theatre in Wellfleet, Connecticut’s Mansfield Drive-In in Mansfield, and Vermont’s Sunset Drive-In in Colchester were all named among 10 of the best drive-in movie theaters around the country, released Thursday by Fodor’s Travel.

“The coronavirus pandemic has prompted a revival of the drive-in movie theater, something that has always been around but has been, perhaps, tossed to the side,” the publication wrote. “These drive-in theaters around the country not only will show you a good time but will also transport you back in time — that time being ‘when you used the radio in your car.'”

The Cape’s Wellfleet Drive-In, which “takes you back in time, to the 1950s,” has a full snack bar and follows strict COVID-19 guidelines, which include wearing masks outside of vehicles when social distancing is not possible, according to the publication.

Connecticut’s Mansfield Drive-In, operated by the same family for about 45 years, offers a snack bar and three screens that play both classic films and new releases, according to Fodor’s.

And, finally, Vermont’s Sunset Drive-In “has managed a special feat—it’s open every single night,” according to the publication, with four screens, an on-site playground, and a miniature golf course.

View the entire list of best drive-in theaters in the country.