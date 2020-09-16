The best apple orchard in New England, according to Boston.com readers

It's in Massachusetts.

Stow, Mass.-09/22/17-Friday was the first day of autumn as Daniel Noe Jr. (cq), 2 from East Boston stood on the bottom rung of an apple-picking ladder, as he father, Daniel, who has his baby, Noemi, 8 months strapped to him, picked apples from a tree at Honey Pot Hill Orchards. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
A family picking apples at Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow in 2017. –John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe
By
, Boston.com Staff
September 16, 2020 | 5:00 AM

When we asked Boston.com readers for the best places to pick apples in New England, more than 100 people named nearly 40 farms across five states. But there was one clear favorite.

Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow, which received the most mentions by far, offers more than 200 acres of orchards, as well as hayrides, mazes, and farm animals. The next most most mentioned farms by readers: Parlee Farms in Tyngsborough and Russell Orchards in Ipswich.

“The apple cider donuts are amazing,” wrote a Boston.com reader about Honey Pot Hill Orchards. “They have a petting zoo for the kids and also a pumpkin patch where you can pick your own pumpkin. Great place.”

Two of the farms chosen by readers — Tougas Family Farm in Northborough and Libby & Son U-Picks in Limerick, Maine, were just named among the best apple orchards in America by USA Today.

Before plotting your apple-picking adventure this season, it’s a good idea to visit a farm’s website due to COVID-19 restrictions that may include capacity limitations, reservation requirements, and more.

Ahead, check out which regional farms Boston.com readers love the most. If there’s a number in parenthesis after the name of a farm, it signifies how many times the farm was chosen by readers as the best.

Massachusetts

Autumn Hills Orchard in Groton
Bartlett’s Orchard in Richmond
Belkin Family Lookout Farm in Natick (6)
Berlin Orchards in Berlin (2)
Bolton Orchards in Bolton (3)
Bolton Spring Farms in Bolton (3)
Brookfield Orchards in North Brookfield
Brooksby Farm in Peabody (2)
Carlson Orchards in Harvard (5)
Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury (5)
Clarkdale Fruit Farms in Deerfield (3)
Clearview Farm in Sterling
CN Smith Farm in East Bridgewater
Doe Orchards in Harvard (5)
Dowse Orchards in Sherborn
Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow (26)
Park Hill Orchard in Easthampton (2)
Parlee Farms in Tyngsborough (9)
Red Apple Farm in Phillipston (4)
Russell Orchards in Ipswich (8)
Shelburne Farm in Stow (6)
Smolak Farms in North Andover (5)
Tangerini’s Farm in Millis
The Big Apple in Wrentham (3)
Tougas Family Farm in Northborough (7)
Westward Orchards in Harvard

New Hampshire

Alyson’s Orchard in Walpole (2)
Applecrest Farm Orchards in Hampton Falls (7)
Appleview Orchard in Pittsfield
Brookdale Fruit Farm in Hollis
Lull Farm in Hollis (2)
Mack’s Apples in Londonderry (6)

Vermont

Chapin Orchard in Essex Junction
Shelburne Orchards in Shelburne

Maine

Hope Orchards in Hope
Libby & Son U-Picks in Limerick
McDougal Orchards in Springvale

Rhode Island

Barden Family Orchard in North Scituate

Did we miss any? Let us know your favorite in the comments below. 

