Logan Airport adds PPE vending machines, expands contactless food delivery

It is becoming easier for safety-conscious travelers at Logan International Airport to buy food and personal protective equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The airport installed PPE vending machines in July and is increasing contactless concession options through Grab and AtYourGate. In-airport app AtYourGate operates at 10 airports nationwide, including Logan, delivering food from airport restaurants such as B. GOOD, Not Your Average Joe’s, Lucca, WPizza, and more to travelers within 30 minutes. In June, AtYourGate partnered with airport e-commerce platform Grab, which means the program will expand this fall, according to Marketplace Logan.

“As part of a collaboration between Grab and AtYourGate, passengers [at Logan] can now take advantage of pick-up or delivery options at their favorite eatery and select retail locations without having to download an app,” Binni Patel, marketing and customer service manager for Marketplace Logan, wrote in an e-mail. “Passengers will also be able to order from any participating location throughout the airport instead of just those available in their terminal.”

Safety measures implemented among Logan concessions include social distancing signage, face covering requirements, contactless payment options, QR codes for restaurant menus, self-order kiosks at select eateries, plexiglass shields at registers, and more.

The PPE vending machines, which offer items such masks, sanitary wipes, hand sanitizer, latex gloves, and thermometers, are located pre-security in Hudson stores and Terminals A and B.

“We have made every effort to adjust and improve the Boston Logan Concessions Program to keep employees and passengers safe and healthy,” said Paul McGinn, president of MarketPlace Development, in a statement. “In collaboration with our partners at Massport we have not only made necessary adjustments but also introduced new pilot programs and technology to elevate the options available and further facilitate social distancing for our travelers.”

Those flying with American Airlines will also notice a change in Terminal B this fall — the airline is reopening its Admirals Club lounge in October. The lounge is one of seven nationwide reopening next month and will open at 50 percent capacity, according to the airline.

The lounge will offer complimentary “customer favorites” such as avocado toast and guacamole with chips served in disposable containers by employees in gloves and masks from behind protective acrylic screens, according to the airline. Travelers will also find pre-packaged cheese cubes, hummus, hard-boiled eggs, and fruit, as well as signature menu items accessible by QR code. Health and safety measures will include mandatory face coverings, glass shields, hand sanitizer stations, and more.