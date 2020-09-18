Logan Airport adds PPE vending machines, expands contactless food delivery

American Airlines will also reopen its club lounge next month, with safety measures in place.

Food being delivered at the airport by AtYourGate.
Food being delivered at the airport by AtYourGate. –MarketPlace Logan
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
September 18, 2020 | 1:10 PM

It is becoming easier for safety-conscious travelers at Logan International Airport to buy food and personal protective equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Links

The airport installed PPE vending machines in July and is increasing contactless concession options through Grab and AtYourGate. In-airport app AtYourGate operates at 10 airports nationwide, including Logan, delivering food from airport restaurants such as B. GOOD, Not Your Average Joe’s, Lucca, WPizza, and more to travelers within 30 minutes. In June, AtYourGate partnered with airport e-commerce platform Grab, which means the program will expand this fall, according to Marketplace Logan.

“As part of a collaboration between Grab and AtYourGate, passengers [at Logan] can now take advantage of pick-up or delivery options at their favorite eatery and select retail locations without having to download an app,” Binni Patel, marketing and customer service manager for Marketplace Logan, wrote in an e-mail. “Passengers will also be able to order from any participating location throughout the airport instead of just those available in their terminal.”

Advertisement

Safety measures implemented among Logan concessions include social distancing signage, face covering requirements, contactless payment options, QR codes for restaurant menus, self-order kiosks at select eateries, plexiglass shields at registers, and more.

The PPE vending machines, which offer items such masks, sanitary wipes, hand sanitizer, latex gloves, and thermometers, are located pre-security in Hudson stores and Terminals A and B.

“We have made every effort to adjust and improve the Boston Logan Concessions Program to keep employees and passengers safe and healthy,” said Paul McGinn, president of MarketPlace Development, in a statement. “In collaboration with our partners at Massport we have not only made necessary adjustments but also introduced new pilot programs and technology to elevate the options available and further facilitate social distancing for our travelers.”

Those flying with American Airlines will also notice a change in Terminal B this fall — the airline is reopening its Admirals Club lounge in October. The lounge is one of seven nationwide reopening next month and will open at 50 percent capacity, according to the airline.

The lounge will offer complimentary “customer favorites” such as avocado toast and guacamole with chips served in disposable containers by employees in gloves and masks from behind protective acrylic screens, according to the airline. Travelers will also find pre-packaged cheese cubes, hummus, hard-boiled eggs, and fruit, as well as signature menu items accessible by QR code. Health and safety measures will include mandatory face coverings, glass shields, hand sanitizer stations, and more.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Travel Logan Airport Transportation Coronavirus How to Boston

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
09/04/2020 -Atlanta, Georgia - United Airlines customer service agent Wendy Payne wears a mask as she works with a customer at a ticket counter in the domestic terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Friday, September 4, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Flights
Here’s what a Harvard study says about masks during air travel September 17, 2020 | 3:33 PM
Stow, Mass.-09/22/17-Friday was the first day of autumn as Daniel Noe Jr. (cq), 2 from East Boston stood on the bottom rung of an apple-picking ladder, as he father, Daniel, who has his baby, Noemi, 8 months strapped to him, picked apples from a tree at Honey Pot Hill Orchards. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Apple Picking
The best apple orchard in New England, according to Boston.com readers September 16, 2020 | 5:00 AM
View of Mount Mansfield, the highest peak in Vermont, from Stowe.
Fall Foliage
What experts are saying about the 2020 fall foliage season in New England September 15, 2020 | 5:00 AM
A carload of moviegoers at the Wellfleet Drive-In drove their auto into outer space watching the blockbuster hit “Apollo 13’’ in the summer of 1995.
The best
New England has 3 of the 10 best drive-in movie theaters in the U.S., according to Fodor's Travel September 14, 2020 | 12:32 PM
nightly spirits ghost tour
The Best
The best ghost tour in America is in Boston, according to USA Today readers September 12, 2020 | 5:00 AM
The Belkin Family Lookout Farm, located in Natick, attracts families for the apple and peach picking and the hard cider bar, Sunday, September 1, 2019. Gary Higgins For The Boston Globe
U-Pick
Where are the best places to pick apples in New England? September 10, 2020 | 4:41 PM
The 2020 maze at Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine.
Corn Mazes
New England has 2 of the top-ranked corn mazes in America September 10, 2020 | 5:00 AM
A guest room at 907 Main in Cambridge.
Openings
How a boutique hotel in Cambridge opened amid a pandemic September 10, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Libby & Son U-Picks in Limerick, Maine.
The Best
These 2 New England apple orchards just ranked among the best in the U.S. September 8, 2020 | 2:52 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, fog sits in the valley of the White Mountains as leaves change colors, in this photo taken from Milan Hill in Milan, N.H. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)
Best foliage
These 2 New England fall foliage destinations just ranked among the best in the U.S. September 4, 2020 | 2:13 PM
United Airlines map
Coronavirus
United Airlines just released an interactive map that details travel restrictions September 4, 2020 | 2:08 PM
A field of brilliant yellow sedum form a carpet in front of the Highland Light Lighthouse on the Cape Cod National Seashore.
Cape Cod
Cape Cod officials say hotels are filling up for September September 3, 2020 | 12:42 PM
Abiel Smith School in Boston.
Museums
A Boston museum was just named among 15 'unmissable' Black history museums nationwide September 2, 2020 | 7:00 PM
In this Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for Uber appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
UBER
Here's why a selfie may be required before your next Uber September 1, 2020 | 3:25 PM
Delta
Travel
Delta, American join United in dropping most U.S. change fees August 31, 2020 | 6:55 PM
A Southwest Airlines jet takes off from Love Field in Dallas, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. New York, Connecticut and New Jersey asked for travelers from states with high coronavirus infection rates to go into quarantine for 14 days in a bid to preserve hard-fought gains as caseloads rise elsewhere in the country.
Flights
Southwest CEO shares grim picture of his business August 31, 2020 | 11:29 AM
United Airlines Change Fee
Travel
United says it will drop widely scorned ticket-change fees August 30, 2020 | 4:50 PM
The CapeFLYER train crosses over the Cape Cod Canal Railroad Bridge in Bourne on its way to Hyannis.
Cape Cod
Public transportation on the Cape is 'ticking up slowly' August 28, 2020 | 12:08 PM
American Airlines
Travel
American Airlines plans 19,000 furloughs, layoffs in October August 25, 2020 | 4:55 PM
An Alaska Airlines flight.
Flights
Alaska Airlines is going 'touch free.' Here's what that means. August 25, 2020 | 2:26 PM
Martha's Vineyard's Menemsha Beach at sunset.
The Best
A Mass. beach was just named the best on the East Coast August 24, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Antoni Porowski at The Clam Shack in Kennebunkport, Maine.
Travel
Antoni Porowski says he ate the best lobster roll of his life in Maine August 21, 2020 | 2:48 PM
The Appalachian Trail runs from Georgia to Maine, and it passes through most of the states in New England on its way north.
Outdoors
New England has 2 of the most 'amazingly scenic' hikes in the country, according to USA Today August 21, 2020 | 9:34 AM
Beautiful autumn reflection on a small pond in Boston's Brighton neighborhood. Boston is the largest city in New England, the capital of the state of Massachusetts. Boston is known for its central role in American history,world-class educational institutions, cultural facilities, and champion sports franchises.
Fall Foliage
Here's Yankee magazine's first fall foliage forecast of 2020 August 20, 2020 | 1:18 PM
Travel
Plane cabins could change dramatically because of the pandemic. Here’s how. August 18, 2020 | 3:23 PM
Hawaiian Airlines
Flights
You can no longer wear these kinds of masks on Hawaiian Airlines August 18, 2020 | 11:18 AM
The new yurts on Peddocks — accessible by ferry from piers in Quincy, Hingham, and Hull — are part of a plan to attract more visitors to the island and turn it into a camping mecca for all ages and levels of experience, from seasoned survivalists to novice backpackers. Camping is offered as an official activity at four harbor islands: Grape, Bumpkin, Peddocks, and Lovells.Pictured: The chapel at Peddocks Island, built in 1941
CAMPING
The best camping spot in each New England state, according to Conde Nast Traveler August 17, 2020 | 1:00 PM
An Airbnb log cabin in Woodstock, Vermont.
The Best
A log cabin in New England ranked among the best in the country August 15, 2020 | 12:25 PM
The Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne Falls.
Travel
This Mass. spot was named among 10 'lovely' parks worldwide that were former railroad lines August 14, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Nauset Beach in Orleans on Thursday.
Travel
Read the new guidelines for staying 'beach well' on Cape Cod August 13, 2020 | 5:14 PM