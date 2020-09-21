New England has the best casino in America outside of Las Vegas, according to USA Today readers

You'll find it in Connecticut.

Inside Foxwoods Resort Casino.
Inside Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Conn. –Foxwoods Resort Casino
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
September 21, 2020 | 11:02 AM

New Englanders don’t have to travel far for top-notch casinos.

Related Links

Connecticut’s Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Conn. was just named the best casino outside of Las Vegas in USA Today’s 2020 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. ranked No. 10 on the list.

“We’re thrilled to accept this recognition from USA Today, especially knowing how hard our team members have worked to safely reopen Foxwoods over the last several months,” said Jason Guyot, interim CEO and senior vice president of resort operations, in a statement. “We pride ourselves on offering our guests the ultimate getaway filled with unforgettable experiences, and it is because of their loyalty and our team members’ dedication that we have remained a top resort casino destination — even throughout the difficult times this year has brought us. We could not have won this award without them!”

Advertisement

When it comes to overnight accommodations at casinos, Mohegan Sun took the top spot, ranking No. 1 on the publication’s list of best casino hotels in America. Encore Boston Harbor Resort in Everett ranked No. 5 and Foxwoods Resort Casino ranked No. 9 on that list. The casino hotels were chosen because they offer both “top-notch gaming and excellent amenities,” according to the publication.

Here’s why Foxwoods is the best casino outside of Las Vegas, according to USA Today:

One of two premier gaming resorts in Connecticut, Foxwoods Resort Casino offers 4,500 slot machines–ranging from penny games to $100 minimums–as well as 300 table games, high stakes Bingo at one of the world’s largest Bingo halls, a race book with 50-foot digital projection screens and the largest poker room on the East Coast. Four unique hotel properties and over 30 restaurants make it easy to stay and play.

Editors noted the following about Mohegan Sun’s top-ranked hotel:

The Mohegan Sun comprises three hotel towers with a combined 1,563 guest rooms and suites. Mohegan tribal stories come to life throughout the hotel’s design. Rooms are outfitted with the latest technologies, like lightning fast WiFi and intelligent thermostats. Other amenities include a fitness center, pool and Mandara Spa.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. The publication then asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

View the list of best casinos outside of Las Vegas and best casino hotels.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Travel New England Travel Rankings Connecticut Things to Do Hotels

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Travel
How Salem will be different this October due to COVID-19 September 21, 2020 | 11:06 AM
Food being delivered at the airport by AtYourGate.
Flights
New amenities are available at Logan Airport September 18, 2020 | 1:10 PM
09/04/2020 -Atlanta, Georgia - United Airlines customer service agent Wendy Payne wears a mask as she works with a customer at a ticket counter in the domestic terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Friday, September 4, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Flights
Here’s what a Harvard study says about masks during air travel September 17, 2020 | 3:33 PM
Stow, Mass.-09/22/17-Friday was the first day of autumn as Daniel Noe Jr. (cq), 2 from East Boston stood on the bottom rung of an apple-picking ladder, as he father, Daniel, who has his baby, Noemi, 8 months strapped to him, picked apples from a tree at Honey Pot Hill Orchards. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Apple Picking
The best apple orchard in New England, according to Boston.com readers September 16, 2020 | 5:00 AM
View of Mount Mansfield, the highest peak in Vermont, from Stowe.
Fall Foliage
What experts are saying about the 2020 fall foliage season in New England September 15, 2020 | 5:00 AM
A carload of moviegoers at the Wellfleet Drive-In drove their auto into outer space watching the blockbuster hit “Apollo 13’’ in the summer of 1995.
The best
New England has 3 of the 10 best drive-in movie theaters in the U.S., according to Fodor's Travel September 14, 2020 | 12:32 PM
nightly spirits ghost tour
The Best
The best ghost tour in America is in Boston, according to USA Today readers September 12, 2020 | 5:00 AM
The Belkin Family Lookout Farm, located in Natick, attracts families for the apple and peach picking and the hard cider bar, Sunday, September 1, 2019. Gary Higgins For The Boston Globe
U-Pick
Where are the best places to pick apples in New England? September 10, 2020 | 4:41 PM
The 2020 maze at Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine.
Corn Mazes
New England has 2 of the top-ranked corn mazes in America September 10, 2020 | 5:00 AM
A guest room at 907 Main in Cambridge.
Openings
How a boutique hotel in Cambridge opened amid a pandemic September 10, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Libby & Son U-Picks in Limerick, Maine.
The Best
These 2 New England apple orchards just ranked among the best in the U.S. September 8, 2020 | 2:52 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, fog sits in the valley of the White Mountains as leaves change colors, in this photo taken from Milan Hill in Milan, N.H. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)
Best foliage
These 2 New England fall foliage destinations just ranked among the best in the U.S. September 4, 2020 | 2:13 PM
United Airlines map
Coronavirus
United Airlines just released an interactive map that details travel restrictions September 4, 2020 | 2:08 PM
A field of brilliant yellow sedum form a carpet in front of the Highland Light Lighthouse on the Cape Cod National Seashore.
Cape Cod
Cape Cod officials say hotels are filling up for September September 3, 2020 | 12:42 PM
Abiel Smith School in Boston.
Museums
A Boston museum was just named among 15 'unmissable' Black history museums nationwide September 2, 2020 | 7:00 PM
In this Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for Uber appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
UBER
Here's why a selfie may be required before your next Uber September 1, 2020 | 3:25 PM
Delta
Travel
Delta, American join United in dropping most U.S. change fees August 31, 2020 | 6:55 PM
A Southwest Airlines jet takes off from Love Field in Dallas, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. New York, Connecticut and New Jersey asked for travelers from states with high coronavirus infection rates to go into quarantine for 14 days in a bid to preserve hard-fought gains as caseloads rise elsewhere in the country.
Flights
Southwest CEO shares grim picture of his business August 31, 2020 | 11:29 AM
United Airlines Change Fee
Travel
United says it will drop widely scorned ticket-change fees August 30, 2020 | 4:50 PM
The CapeFLYER train crosses over the Cape Cod Canal Railroad Bridge in Bourne on its way to Hyannis.
Cape Cod
Public transportation on the Cape is 'ticking up slowly' August 28, 2020 | 12:08 PM
American Airlines
Travel
American Airlines plans 19,000 furloughs, layoffs in October August 25, 2020 | 4:55 PM
An Alaska Airlines flight.
Flights
Alaska Airlines is going 'touch free.' Here's what that means. August 25, 2020 | 2:26 PM
Martha's Vineyard's Menemsha Beach at sunset.
The Best
A Mass. beach was just named the best on the East Coast August 24, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Antoni Porowski at The Clam Shack in Kennebunkport, Maine.
Travel
Antoni Porowski says he ate the best lobster roll of his life in Maine August 21, 2020 | 2:48 PM
The Appalachian Trail runs from Georgia to Maine, and it passes through most of the states in New England on its way north.
Outdoors
New England has 2 of the most 'amazingly scenic' hikes in the country, according to USA Today August 21, 2020 | 9:34 AM
Beautiful autumn reflection on a small pond in Boston's Brighton neighborhood. Boston is the largest city in New England, the capital of the state of Massachusetts. Boston is known for its central role in American history,world-class educational institutions, cultural facilities, and champion sports franchises.
Fall Foliage
Here's Yankee magazine's first fall foliage forecast of 2020 August 20, 2020 | 1:18 PM
Travel
Plane cabins could change dramatically because of the pandemic. Here’s how. August 18, 2020 | 3:23 PM
Hawaiian Airlines
Flights
You can no longer wear these kinds of masks on Hawaiian Airlines August 18, 2020 | 11:18 AM
The new yurts on Peddocks — accessible by ferry from piers in Quincy, Hingham, and Hull — are part of a plan to attract more visitors to the island and turn it into a camping mecca for all ages and levels of experience, from seasoned survivalists to novice backpackers. Camping is offered as an official activity at four harbor islands: Grape, Bumpkin, Peddocks, and Lovells.Pictured: The chapel at Peddocks Island, built in 1941
CAMPING
The best camping spot in each New England state, according to Conde Nast Traveler August 17, 2020 | 1:00 PM
An Airbnb log cabin in Woodstock, Vermont.
The Best
A log cabin in New England ranked among the best in the country August 15, 2020 | 12:25 PM