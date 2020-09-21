New England has the best casino in America outside of Las Vegas, according to USA Today readers

New Englanders don’t have to travel far for top-notch casinos.

Connecticut’s Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Conn. was just named the best casino outside of Las Vegas in USA Today’s 2020 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. ranked No. 10 on the list.

“We’re thrilled to accept this recognition from USA Today, especially knowing how hard our team members have worked to safely reopen Foxwoods over the last several months,” said Jason Guyot, interim CEO and senior vice president of resort operations, in a statement. “We pride ourselves on offering our guests the ultimate getaway filled with unforgettable experiences, and it is because of their loyalty and our team members’ dedication that we have remained a top resort casino destination — even throughout the difficult times this year has brought us. We could not have won this award without them!”

When it comes to overnight accommodations at casinos, Mohegan Sun took the top spot, ranking No. 1 on the publication’s list of best casino hotels in America. Encore Boston Harbor Resort in Everett ranked No. 5 and Foxwoods Resort Casino ranked No. 9 on that list. The casino hotels were chosen because they offer both “top-notch gaming and excellent amenities,” according to the publication.

Here’s why Foxwoods is the best casino outside of Las Vegas, according to USA Today:

One of two premier gaming resorts in Connecticut, Foxwoods Resort Casino offers 4,500 slot machines–ranging from penny games to $100 minimums–as well as 300 table games, high stakes Bingo at one of the world’s largest Bingo halls, a race book with 50-foot digital projection screens and the largest poker room on the East Coast. Four unique hotel properties and over 30 restaurants make it easy to stay and play.

Editors noted the following about Mohegan Sun’s top-ranked hotel:

The Mohegan Sun comprises three hotel towers with a combined 1,563 guest rooms and suites. Mohegan tribal stories come to life throughout the hotel’s design. Rooms are outfitted with the latest technologies, like lightning fast WiFi and intelligent thermostats. Other amenities include a fitness center, pool and Mandara Spa.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. The publication then asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

View the list of best casinos outside of Las Vegas and best casino hotels.