These 2 New England bike rides are great for seeing fall foliage, according to Bicycling magazine

If your fall biking goals include finding the perfect trail for viewing New England’s iconic fall foliage, Bicycling magazine just made it easier by naming two local trails as national standouts for fall rides.

The magazine asked cyclists for the best foliage routes nationwide, naming two New England trails on its list of 11 great rides to see the fall foliage across the U.S: Where’s Chester in northeastern Mass. and southern New Hampshire and Bethel to Evans Notch in western Maine and eastern New Hampshire.

Here’s what the magazine wrote about the 54-mile Where’s Chester trail, which it says is best tackled in mid to late October:

This colorful ride is popular with members of the North Shore Cyclists club north of Boston. Along the way, you’ll pass through farmland and historic country towns while gaining 2,500 feet in elevation. There are some challenging hills to climb, but you’ll hardly notice because you’ll be so distracted by the red, orange, and yellow leaves.

The magazine noted the following about the 27-mile roundtrip Bethel to Evans Notch trail, which it says is best explored during the first half of October:

The motto of Bethel, Maine, is “Maine’s Most Beautiful Mountain Village” and it’s easy to see why after you complete this colorful ride. You’ll head north out of Bethel and cut over to North Road, which offers gorgeous views of the Androscoggin River and the White Mountains off in the distance. The route climbs gently to Evans Notch, a mountain pass with stunning views. Return to Bethel or continue on to Gorham, New Hampshire, for a longer ride that climbs roughly 1,700 feet in elevation.

