These 2 New England bike rides are great for seeing fall foliage, according to Bicycling magazine

The colorful rides offer spectacular fall views.

Two Adirondack chairs sat on a vacant dock along the misty shore of the Androscoggin River in Turner, Maine.
The Bethel to Evans Notch trail offers views of the Androscoggin River. –Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
September 22, 2020

If your fall biking goals include finding the perfect trail for viewing New England’s iconic fall foliage, Bicycling magazine just made it easier by naming two local trails as national standouts for fall rides.

Related Links

The magazine asked cyclists for the best foliage routes nationwide, naming two New England trails on its list of 11 great rides to see the fall foliage across the U.S: Where’s Chester in northeastern Mass. and southern New Hampshire and Bethel to Evans Notch in western Maine and eastern New Hampshire.

Here’s what the magazine wrote about the 54-mile Where’s Chester trail, which it says is best tackled in mid to late October:

This colorful ride is popular with members of the North Shore Cyclists club north of Boston. Along the way, you’ll pass through farmland and historic country towns while gaining 2,500 feet in elevation. There are some challenging hills to climb, but you’ll hardly notice because you’ll be so distracted by the red, orange, and yellow leaves.

Advertisement

The magazine noted the following about the 27-mile roundtrip Bethel to Evans Notch trail, which it says is best explored during the first half of October:

The motto of Bethel, Maine, is “Maine’s Most Beautiful Mountain Village” and it’s easy to see why after you complete this colorful ride. You’ll head north out of Bethel and cut over to North Road, which offers gorgeous views of the Androscoggin River and the White Mountains off in the distance. The route climbs gently to Evans Notch, a mountain pass with stunning views. Return to Bethel or continue on to Gorham, New Hampshire, for a longer ride that climbs roughly 1,700 feet in elevation.

 

View the entire list of 11 great rides to see the fall foliage across the U.S.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Travel New England Travel Fall in Love with New England Outdoors Rankings Things to Do

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Flights
JetBlue is adding these 4 nonstop routes in Connecticut September 22, 2020 | 12:21 PM
Travel
How Salem will be different this October due to COVID-19 September 21, 2020 | 11:06 AM
Inside Foxwoods Resort Casino.
Travel
This New England casino just ranked the best in the U.S. outside of Las Vegas September 21, 2020 | 11:02 AM
Food being delivered at the airport by AtYourGate.
Flights
New amenities are available at Logan Airport September 18, 2020 | 1:10 PM
09/04/2020 -Atlanta, Georgia - United Airlines customer service agent Wendy Payne wears a mask as she works with a customer at a ticket counter in the domestic terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Friday, September 4, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Flights
Here’s what a Harvard study says about masks during air travel September 17, 2020 | 3:33 PM
Stow, Mass.-09/22/17-Friday was the first day of autumn as Daniel Noe Jr. (cq), 2 from East Boston stood on the bottom rung of an apple-picking ladder, as he father, Daniel, who has his baby, Noemi, 8 months strapped to him, picked apples from a tree at Honey Pot Hill Orchards. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Apple Picking
The best apple orchard in New England, according to Boston.com readers September 16, 2020 | 5:00 AM
View of Mount Mansfield, the highest peak in Vermont, from Stowe.
Fall Foliage
What experts are saying about the 2020 fall foliage season in New England September 15, 2020 | 5:00 AM
A carload of moviegoers at the Wellfleet Drive-In drove their auto into outer space watching the blockbuster hit “Apollo 13’’ in the summer of 1995.
The best
New England has 3 of the 10 best drive-in movie theaters in the U.S., according to Fodor's Travel September 14, 2020 | 12:32 PM
nightly spirits ghost tour
The Best
The best ghost tour in America is in Boston, according to USA Today readers September 12, 2020 | 5:00 AM
The Belkin Family Lookout Farm, located in Natick, attracts families for the apple and peach picking and the hard cider bar, Sunday, September 1, 2019. Gary Higgins For The Boston Globe
U-Pick
Where are the best places to pick apples in New England? September 10, 2020 | 4:41 PM
The 2020 maze at Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine.
Corn Mazes
New England has 2 of the top-ranked corn mazes in America September 10, 2020 | 5:00 AM
A guest room at 907 Main in Cambridge.
Openings
How a boutique hotel in Cambridge opened amid a pandemic September 10, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Libby & Son U-Picks in Limerick, Maine.
The Best
These 2 New England apple orchards just ranked among the best in the U.S. September 8, 2020 | 2:52 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, fog sits in the valley of the White Mountains as leaves change colors, in this photo taken from Milan Hill in Milan, N.H. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)
Best foliage
These 2 New England fall foliage destinations just ranked among the best in the U.S. September 4, 2020 | 2:13 PM
United Airlines map
Coronavirus
United Airlines just released an interactive map that details travel restrictions September 4, 2020 | 2:08 PM
A field of brilliant yellow sedum form a carpet in front of the Highland Light Lighthouse on the Cape Cod National Seashore.
Cape Cod
Cape Cod officials say hotels are filling up for September September 3, 2020 | 12:42 PM
Abiel Smith School in Boston.
Museums
A Boston museum was just named among 15 'unmissable' Black history museums nationwide September 2, 2020 | 7:00 PM
In this Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for Uber appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
UBER
Here's why a selfie may be required before your next Uber September 1, 2020 | 3:25 PM
Delta
Travel
Delta, American join United in dropping most U.S. change fees August 31, 2020 | 6:55 PM
A Southwest Airlines jet takes off from Love Field in Dallas, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. New York, Connecticut and New Jersey asked for travelers from states with high coronavirus infection rates to go into quarantine for 14 days in a bid to preserve hard-fought gains as caseloads rise elsewhere in the country.
Flights
Southwest CEO shares grim picture of his business August 31, 2020 | 11:29 AM
United Airlines Change Fee
Travel
United says it will drop widely scorned ticket-change fees August 30, 2020 | 4:50 PM
The CapeFLYER train crosses over the Cape Cod Canal Railroad Bridge in Bourne on its way to Hyannis.
Cape Cod
Public transportation on the Cape is 'ticking up slowly' August 28, 2020 | 12:08 PM
American Airlines
Travel
American Airlines plans 19,000 furloughs, layoffs in October August 25, 2020 | 4:55 PM
An Alaska Airlines flight.
Flights
Alaska Airlines is going 'touch free.' Here's what that means. August 25, 2020 | 2:26 PM
Martha's Vineyard's Menemsha Beach at sunset.
The Best
A Mass. beach was just named the best on the East Coast August 24, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Antoni Porowski at The Clam Shack in Kennebunkport, Maine.
Travel
Antoni Porowski says he ate the best lobster roll of his life in Maine August 21, 2020 | 2:48 PM
The Appalachian Trail runs from Georgia to Maine, and it passes through most of the states in New England on its way north.
Outdoors
New England has 2 of the most 'amazingly scenic' hikes in the country, according to USA Today August 21, 2020 | 9:34 AM
Beautiful autumn reflection on a small pond in Boston's Brighton neighborhood. Boston is the largest city in New England, the capital of the state of Massachusetts. Boston is known for its central role in American history,world-class educational institutions, cultural facilities, and champion sports franchises.
Fall Foliage
Here's Yankee magazine's first fall foliage forecast of 2020 August 20, 2020 | 1:18 PM
Travel
Plane cabins could change dramatically because of the pandemic. Here’s how. August 18, 2020 | 3:23 PM
Hawaiian Airlines
Flights
You can no longer wear these kinds of masks on Hawaiian Airlines August 18, 2020 | 11:18 AM