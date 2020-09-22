JetBlue aims to be the largest carrier in Connecticut, adds 4 nonstop routes at Bradley International Airport

JetBlue is adding four nonstop flights at Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport this fall as part of a strategy to become the largest carrier in Connecticut by 2021, the airline announced on Tuesday.

The airline, which is Logan International Airport’s largest carrier, will begin nonstop routes to Cancún, Mexico on Nov. 19 and Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and San Francisco on Dec. 18. The added routes will give JetBlue the most nonstop destinations at Bradley Airport, JetBlue reports. Bradley Airport, in Windsor Locks, Conn., is New England’s second busiest airport after Logan.

“These routes are part of JetBlue’s strategy to add routes with high potential for leisure demand, and will set the airline up to be the largest carrier in Connecticut by 2021,” wrote the airline in the press release.

“We are excited to roll out these new routes connecting Hartford to some of our largest leisure destinations, bringing more low fares and great service to Connecticut residents,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning for JetBlue, in a statement. “We are proud to play our part in support of Gov. Lamont’s economic recovery plan. We see great long-term potential for our business in Connecticut, as it becomes an increasingly attractive place to live and work. Additionally, the simplified travel advisory gives clarity to everyone who needs or wants to travel through Bradley International Airport.”

Last week, Connecticut changed its travel advisory so that all travelers visiting or returning to the state can avoid the state’s 14-day quarantine by providing a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of arrival in Connecticut, JetBlue noted.