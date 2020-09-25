A New England distillery just ranked among the top 3 new craft distilleries in America

A New England distillery that prides itself in using fresh, farmed, or foraged ingredients was just named among the top 3 new craft distilleries in America by USA Today readers.

Rhode Island Spirits in Pawtucket, R.I., which opened in March 2019 and crafts vodka, flavored vodkas, gins, and liqueurs, ranked No. 3 on USA Today’s list of 10 best new craft distilleries, released Friday as part of the publication’s 2020 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. The No. 1 best new craft distillery in America, according to USA Today readers, is Lost State Distilling in Bristol, Tennessee.

“We are still a brand new business, and we haven’t yet entered any of our Rhodium spirits into competitions, so this came right out of the blue,” said Cathy Plourde, co-owner of the Ocean State distillery along with Kara Larson, in a statement. “It’s a really nice recognition to get this early!”

Here’s what USA Today wrote about newcomer Rhode Island Spirits:

All the spirits from Rhode Island Spirits are organic, vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO. The vodka, made from organic corn spirits, is distilled seven times and filtered through charcoal, while the gin features botanicals like juniper, angelica, orris, coriander, cardamom and citrus. The distillery also produces limoncello, cherry and cranberry Red Vodka and coffee and black walnut vodka.

What’s more, a New England distillery ranked second best for craft gin and three additional spots in the region were named among the best craft vodka distilleries in the U.S.

Barr Hill in Montpelier, Vermont ranked No. 2 on USA Today’s list of 10 best craft gin distilleries in America, behind only the top-ranked Revivalist Spirits in Elverson, Penn.

“Barr Hill Gin, craft distilled by Caledonia Spirits, uses pure grain spirits infused with juniper berry and raw northern honey, added just before bottling to impart a subtle floral quality,” wrote the publication.

The publication named three New England distilleries to its list of 10 best craft vodka distilleries in America: Smugglers’ Notch Distillery in Jeffersonville, Vermont ranked No. 5, Cold River Vodka in Freeport, Maine ranked No. 6, and The Industrious Spirit Company in Providence, R.I. ranked No. 8. The No. 1 spot on that list went to McClintock Distilling in Frederick, Maryland.

And, finally, Smoky Quartz Distillery in Seabrook, N.H. snagged the No. 10 spot on the publication’s list of 10 best craft rum distilleries. Lyon Rum in St. Michaels, Maryland ranked No. 1.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. The publication then asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

View the full list of winners here.