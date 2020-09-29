Watch breathtaking footage of this year’s fall foliage in the White Mountains

Michael Holzwarth, of Waltham, spent Sunday morning in New Hampshire’s White Mountains capturing this year’s iconic fall foliage with his drone.

Holzwarth posted an edited video of his adventure to Instagram on Monday.

“We’re lucky to have such natural beauty within driving distance from the city,” he told Boston.com.

New Hampshire’s White Mountains recently ranked among the 10 best destinations for fall foliage in America by USA Today readers. Holzwarth, who shoots drone footage with Wow Signal Media, said he came across Manchester, N.H., artist Dave Cote while shooting. Cote was painting a fall scene at an easel along the river.

“I walked up to him and said, ‘You painting here in the river just screams quintessential fall New England. Do you mind if I buzz by you?'” Holzwarth said.

Cote told him he didn’t mind, Holzwarth said, and even tagged him in the picture of the finished piece posted on his Instagram page.

You can check out Holzwarth’s video above.