This luxury yurt in Vermont is ‘lovely’ in the autumn, according to Forbes

For an intimate fall getaway, a luxury yurt hidden in a Vermont forest “should be at the top of your list,” according to Forbes magazine.

Forbes released a list of 11 yurts for your next adventure on Thursday, naming a yurt in New Haven, Vermont, to the nationwide list and calling it “lovely” in the fall.

“Traveling in 2020 has become something completely new and different; with emphasis on road trips, camping and home-sharing, more and more Americans are shying away from major attractions in favor of a more intimate vacation itinerary,” Forbes wrote.

Yurts bring “an air of tranquility and security to those they shelter,” the publication wrote.

Advertisement

Here’s what Forbes had to say about the Vermont yurt:

“While most folks like to visit Vermont for ski season, the forests near Bristol are just as lovely in the summer and autumn. Tucked inside the forest is this beautiful yurt, offering a home base for several nearby hiking trails through the woods. This yurt can accommodate up to three guests and includes a full bathroom as well as a full kitchen, WiFi, and parking. Outside, guests enjoy a deck, fire pit, garden and views of the mountains and nearby horse pastures”

Forbes reminded out-of-state travelers that travel restrictions may be in effect due to COVID-19.

Check out the entire list of 11 yurts for your next adventure.