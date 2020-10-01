This small mountain town in New England is great for a fall escape, according to Fodor’s Travel

New Hampshire’s White Mountains are exploding with color right now, and one small mountain town in particular is perfect for a fall getaway, according to Fodor’s Travel.

Lisbon, N.H., landed on Fodor’s list of 10 small mountain towns to escape to this fall, which was released Tuesday. It was the only New England entry among the small mountain towns included nationwide.

“Traveling has become trickier, and traveling to places with fewer crowds has become imperative,” wrote Fodor’s. “This is why the mountains are truly your best bet.”

Here’s what Fodor’s wrote about Lisbon:

“How about a log cabin in the forest? Does that sound nice to you? Well, that’s just what you’ll get when you visit the Rustic Log Cabins, a 3-star hotel in Lisbon, New Hampshire. Located along Salmon Hole Brook right in the heart of the White Mountains, these cabins are an authentic way to experience some time away from crowds (and with only six cabins over 16 acres, you won’t have to see anyone at all). Every room looks out onto the nearby babbling brook and they have their own hiking trail.”

View the entire list of 10 small mountain towns to escape to this fall.