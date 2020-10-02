Cape Cod’s summer season went ‘better than expected,’ officials say

It was "not as catastrophic" as officials feared.

Race Point Beach in Provincetown.
Race Point Beach in Provincetown. –Flickr / Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
October 2, 2020 | 2:50 PM

Cape Cod officials said summer on the Cape turned out better than expected given the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Links

State Senator Julian Cyr, who represents Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard, predicted a muted season in the spring.

“Overall, there’s a sense among the task force that we did better than expected,” Cyr said during a Cape Cod Reopening Task Force press conference on Thursday. “Both from a community spread perspective and also from our ability to welcome people here. That’s not to say that there hasn’t been tremendous sacrifice and real hardship both from a health perspective and from a workforce and an economic perspective.”

Advertisement

There were fewer seasonal visitors this summer, but traffic increased as the season progressed, Cyr said.

Traffic over the Bourne and Sagamore bridges was down 25 percent Memorial Day weekend compared with 2019, Cyr said, and down 17 percent on an average July weekend and 10 percent on an average August weekend compared with 2019. Labor Day weekend saw a 2 percent increase in bridge traffic compared to last year, he said.

Once on the Cape, people stayed longer than usual, according to Wendy Northcross, CEO of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce.

“This summer we saw people renting for much longer stays, at least a week,” Northcross said. “But more predominantly, we were seeing 30-day, 60-day, 90-day rentals.”

“There were less bookings, but more revenue because instead of staying for a week, they stayed for two,” said Ryan Castle, CEO of Cape Cod & Islands Association of Realtors. “We’re still seeing that into the fall, of people taking a month here or something like that.”

Many owners took their short-term rental properties off the market, Northcross said, because they either wanted to use the properties themselves or they didn’t want the liability risk should guests get sick.

The Cape saw a 15 percent decrease in hotel rentals and a 4 percent decrease in short-term rentals, Northcross said.

Advertisement

“While we were down, we suffered the least losses of any other region in the state in terms of overnight occupancy transactions and we also were able to hold on to a strong room rate, which is good for our economy,” she said. “The average daily rate actually increased about 5 percent, so that’s good news.”

Cyr said the region’s health data indicates visitors largely took heed of the safety measures outlined by Gov. Charlie Baker.

“The health data indicates that we had broad compliance, and I would say that we had less cases and less community spread than I expected that we would have seen, just given the sheer number of people who were here and continue to be here,” Cyr said.

A Cape Cod Commission business impact survey showed that almost 90 percent of responding businesses reported reduced revenue in the first two quarters of the year compared with last year, Cyr said. In a second survey, some businesses said “where they thought they would be the first time they did the survey was a little better once they got further into the season,” Cyr said.

“I think it was a slower and harder season than we’ve had in quite some time, but not as catastrophic as I think we had predicted on the outset of the season,” Cyr said.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Travel New England Travel The Cape Coronavirus Cape Cod Travel

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Fall foliage along the Kancamagus Highway in the White Mountains on Thursday, Oct. 10.
Leaf Peeping
Where is the best place to see fall foliage in New England? October 2, 2020 | 2:25 PM
United Airlines will offer COVID-19 testing Oct. 15.
Flights
Here are the U.S. airlines offering COVID-19 testing to travelers October 1, 2020 | 4:20 PM
A cabin for rent at Rustic Log Cabins in Lisbon, N.H.
Travel
This small mountain town in New England is great for a fall escape October 1, 2020 | 4:00 PM
American Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in Dallas, Texas, U.S., on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Airline passenger numbers in the U.S. totaled 797,699 on Sept. 28, compared with 2.37 million the same weekday a year earlier, according to the Transportation Security Administration. Photographer: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg
Travel
American, United to furlough 32,000 as time runs out on aid October 1, 2020 | 10:08 AM
A luxury yurt rental in Vermont.
Local Getaway
Forbes says this luxury yurt in Vermont is perfect for your next adventure September 29, 2020 | 10:19 AM
White Mountains fall foliage 2020 drone video
Fall Foliage
Watch breathtaking footage of this year's fall foliage in the White Mountains September 29, 2020 | 5:00 AM
A photo provided by the Sea View Koh Chang resort, of the Sea View Koh Chang resort on the island of Koh Chang in Thailand. Under Thailand’s criminal defamation law, an American man was arrested in September 2020, after posting a negative review about the resort. (Sea View Koh Chang via The New York Times)
Travel
American could face prison in Thailand after posting negative reviews of a resort September 28, 2020 | 1:10 PM
Hawaiian Airlines
Flights
Another U.S. airline will offer COVID-19 testing to customers September 28, 2020 | 11:42 AM
Rhode Island Spirits craft distillery in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.
Travel
A New England distillery just ranked among the top 3 new craft distilleries in America September 25, 2020 | 3:49 PM
Amtrak's Northeast Regional train.
Travel Deals
Amtrak is offering a buy one, get one free sale on Northeast Regional and Acela September 24, 2020 | 3:59 PM
You can work from this guest room at Mandarin Oriental, Boston.
HOTEL OFFICE
Tired of working from home? You can work from these Boston hotels September 24, 2020 | 2:13 PM
United Airlines will offer COVID-19 testing Oct. 15.
Travel
Travelers on this U.S. airline can soon get a rapid COVID-19 test the day they travel September 24, 2020 | 11:54 AM
United Airlines
TRAVEL
This United Airlines map allows you to browse vacation destinations within your budget September 23, 2020 | 5:57 PM
Two Adirondack chairs sat on a vacant dock along the misty shore of the Androscoggin River in Turner, Maine.
Fall biking
2 local bike rides ranked among the best in the U.S. for seeing fall foliage September 22, 2020 | 2:43 PM
Flights
JetBlue is adding these 4 nonstop routes in Connecticut September 22, 2020 | 12:21 PM
Travel
How Salem will be different this October due to COVID-19 September 21, 2020 | 11:06 AM
Inside Foxwoods Resort Casino.
Travel
This New England casino just ranked the best in the U.S. outside of Las Vegas September 21, 2020 | 11:02 AM
Food being delivered at the airport by AtYourGate.
Flights
New amenities are available at Logan Airport September 18, 2020 | 1:10 PM
09/04/2020 -Atlanta, Georgia - United Airlines customer service agent Wendy Payne wears a mask as she works with a customer at a ticket counter in the domestic terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Friday, September 4, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Flights
Here’s what a Harvard study says about masks during air travel September 17, 2020 | 3:33 PM
Stow, Mass.-09/22/17-Friday was the first day of autumn as Daniel Noe Jr. (cq), 2 from East Boston stood on the bottom rung of an apple-picking ladder, as he father, Daniel, who has his baby, Noemi, 8 months strapped to him, picked apples from a tree at Honey Pot Hill Orchards. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Apple Picking
The best apple orchard in New England, according to Boston.com readers September 16, 2020 | 5:00 AM
View of Mount Mansfield, the highest peak in Vermont, from Stowe.
Fall Foliage
What experts are saying about the 2020 fall foliage season in New England September 15, 2020 | 5:00 AM
A carload of moviegoers at the Wellfleet Drive-In drove their auto into outer space watching the blockbuster hit “Apollo 13’’ in the summer of 1995.
The best
New England has 3 of the 10 best drive-in movie theaters in the U.S., according to Fodor's Travel September 14, 2020 | 12:32 PM
nightly spirits ghost tour
The Best
The best ghost tour in America is in Boston, according to USA Today readers September 12, 2020 | 5:00 AM
The Belkin Family Lookout Farm, located in Natick, attracts families for the apple and peach picking and the hard cider bar, Sunday, September 1, 2019. Gary Higgins For The Boston Globe
U-Pick
Where are the best places to pick apples in New England? September 10, 2020 | 4:41 PM
The 2020 maze at Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine.
Corn Mazes
New England has 2 of the top-ranked corn mazes in America September 10, 2020 | 5:00 AM
A guest room at 907 Main in Cambridge.
Openings
How a boutique hotel in Cambridge opened amid a pandemic September 10, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Libby & Son U-Picks in Limerick, Maine.
The Best
These 2 New England apple orchards just ranked among the best in the U.S. September 8, 2020 | 2:52 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, fog sits in the valley of the White Mountains as leaves change colors, in this photo taken from Milan Hill in Milan, N.H. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)
Best foliage
These 2 New England fall foliage destinations just ranked among the best in the U.S. September 4, 2020 | 2:13 PM
United Airlines map
Coronavirus
United Airlines just released an interactive map that details travel restrictions September 4, 2020 | 2:08 PM
A field of brilliant yellow sedum form a carpet in front of the Highland Light Lighthouse on the Cape Cod National Seashore.
Cape Cod
Cape Cod officials say hotels are filling up for September September 3, 2020 | 12:42 PM