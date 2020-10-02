Where is the best place to see fall foliage in New England?

There’s no shortage of locales across New England prime for leaf peeping the region’s iconic fall foliage.

Experts recommend taking in the stunning views this season from one of the region’s many state parks, via driving tours through the Berkshires, and from the world’s first mountain climbing cog railway in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, to name a few.

Have you taken a road trip this season to view the foliage? If so, where did you go and what did you think? Even if you aren’t traveling anywhere this fall, please share with us your favorite local foliage spot from years past and why.

Advertisement

Share your answer in the survey below or email us at community@boston.com and your answer may be featured on Boston.com.

View Survey

