12 unique New England rentals with breathtaking views of the fall foliage

If you’re looking for a leaf-peeping getaway among New England’s iconic fall foliage, many vacation rentals offer a front-row seat to the region’s exploding colors. You just need to know where to go.

Ahead, check out 12 listings provided by Glamping Hub, Vrbo, and Airbnb that make for a perfect fall adventure.

Massachusetts

A silo cottage in Tyringham listed on Airbnb. —Airbnb

This former Berkshires art studio and silo cottage in Tyringham is listed on Airbnb for $244 per night. The two-story, one bedroom, one bathroom “Round Cottage” sits on the Santarella Estate and was the former summer studio of sculptor Henry Hudson Kitson. The bedroom has a 35-foot-high conical ceiling, and the downstairs sitting room offers views of a babbling brook and gardens.

A tree house in Truro listed on Vrbo. —Vrbo

Advertisement

This Cape Cod tree house in Truro is listed on Vrbo for around $333 per night. It includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a kitchen with a large island, a den, and an extended octangular deck with views of the Truro Hills and Cape Cod Bay that’s perfect for taking in the changing colors of the season.

A waterfront house on Wickaboag Lake in Brookfield listed on Vrbo. —Vrbo

You can watch the colors change from a kayak on Wickaboag Lake when you rent this waterfront home in Brookfield, listed on Vrbo for around $357 per night. The 2,500-square-foot home offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large viewing deck, an outdoor fire pit, a private dock, and two kayaks.

Maine

A tree house rental on Glamping Hub in Hancock. —Glamping Hub

Folks who rent this private tree house in Hancock, listed on Glamping Hub for around $660 per night, get a birds-eye view of the season’s changing colors. The tree house has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, whirlpool, sauna, steam shower, fireplace, and plenty of deck space.

“Outside, there is a large patio where guests can enjoy a quiet evening in an unmatched private setting nestled among the trees,” according to the listing.

A private safari tent in Bar Harbor listed by Glamping Hub. —Glamping Hub

This private safari tent in Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor is listed on Glamping Hub for around $330 per night. The tent offers three bedrooms, one bathroom, a kitchen, complimentary firewood, hammocks, and indoor and outdoor family games.

A tree house with a cedar hot tub in Georgetown listed on Airbnb. —Airbnb

Advertisement

Guests at this tree house in Georgetown, listed on Airbnb for $293 per night, can soak in a cedar hot tub after nature walks along the property’s 21 acres. This two bedroom, one bathroom house is actually made up of two elevated structures connected by a rope bridge, and the master bedroom features a wall of windows and is accessed by a spiral staircase.

“Come stay in the tree dwelling in Autumn for stunning views of foliage and crisp walks along the marsh back to the tree dwelling to warm up in the cedar hot tub,” according to the listing.

New Hampshire

A tipi for rent on Glamping Hub in Chatham. —Glamping Hub

This “authentic tipi” in New Hampshire’s White Mountains is listed on Glamping Hub for around $96 per night. It is surrounded by 48 acres of national forest in Chatham. An inflatable mattress is provided, but guests need to bring sleeping bags and linens. A wood burner keeps guests warm during colder months. There is a barn on the property with a small outdoor kitchen and a nearby shared outhouse-style toilet.

A luxury mountain home in Lincoln listed on Vrbo. —Vrbo

This post-and-beam home on Loon Mountain in Lincoln, listed on Vrbo for $482 per night, comes with access to nearby amenities at the Mountain Club on Loon. The 3,140-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a second family room with a pool table, a fire pit with a view, and access to the gym, pool, and spa at the Mountain Club.

Vermont

A rustic cabin for rent by Glamping Hub in Sutton. —Glamping Hub

This custom-built cabin in Sutton is listed on Glamping Hub for around $260 per night. The “off-grid” cabin includes three bedrooms and a loft, one bathroom, and a fully equipped kitchen. It sits on 40 acres with a large swimming pond and “beautiful views of this gorgeous, unspoiled corner of Vermont,” according to the listing.

A schoolhouse farm cottage in Shaftsbury listed on Airbnb. —Airbnb

Advertisement

This schoolhouse farm cottage in Shaftsbury with panoramic views of the Green Mountains is listed on Airbnb for $295 per night. The 800-square-foot historic schoolhouse with two bedrooms and one bathroom overlooks the family’s regenerative organic farm and offers a private deck with a hot tub and barrel sauna.

A luxury yurt rental in New Haven. —Glamping Hub

This luxury, “hidden in the forest” yurt in New Haven was recently called “lovely” in the fall by Forbes magazine. The yurt, listed on Glamping Hub for $269 per night, has one bedroom, one bathroom, a fully-equipped kitchen, screened windows for “ample natural light,” and a wood pellet stove. Outside, there is a deck with a fire pit, a gazebo, and a flower garden.

A glass house in Stowe, Vermont listed on Vrbo. —Vrbo

What better way to view the foliage than through the walls of a glass house? This glass home in Stowe is listed on Vrbo for $2,633 per night. The 5,100-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a sauna, three wood-burning fireplaces, 13-foot vaulted ceilings, an oversized kitchen, and a wraparound deck.